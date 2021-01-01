« previous next »
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Would you say Pacers were fully deserving of their win considering Bucks were without Giannis and Lilard for most of the series?

No but I think they are better than people think. Bucks full strength beat pacers
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm »
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.
Online TheFinalBoss

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Would you say Pacers were fully deserving of their win considering Bucks were without Giannis and Lilard for most of the series?
Pacers had Bucks number in the regular season when Dame and Giannis was playing, even if those two was healthy I think Pacers would of beaten them.

Plus Bucks have Doc Rivers has head coach that guy is one of the biggest frauds in basketball he can fuck up a playoff series against any team.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.
Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.

Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.
Logged
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.

Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.

Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Oh he definitely deserves blame (fwiw Im not a Lebron guy). He very clearly played a role in the decision to trade for Russ and has ran coaches out the door on multiple occasions. As a player though, he still has something to offer. If I was a contender or even a fringe playoff team, I would be looking to sign him.

Pelinkas decision, and to a degree Lebrons, to move off of Caruso and Caldwell-Pope to accommodate Russ will forever be inexcusable. Blowing up a championship team to bring in a declining non-shooter on big money is just hilarious.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8846 on: Today at 12:16:13 am »
 :thumbup
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8847 on: Today at 12:49:24 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Those two arent quite the same, are they?
No perhaps not like for like in terms of similarity, but in net result it's pretty much blowing a huge chunk of the cap on a player that just can't get it done at the very top level anymore.

When LeBron's on the court, he plays to a high (perhaps not elite) level, but his body's wearing down, goes missing through injuries, and to me the front office is paying the name more than the player at this stage.

It's fine if this was a Tom Brady taking less to bring in more talent, but it isn't. It's half the cap going on him and AD who disappear injured for large parts, come back to a messed up chemistry and realisation that while their game is good, it's not good enough for a Championship run.

I know the Lakers are never going to be a franchise that goes through years and years of painstaking rebuild through drafts, but this approach has swung too far the other end for me. For years it's been band-aid over an ageing roster, looking for that home run and it's only getting worse.

I really wish they'd let LeBron go to the Eastern conference and pursue his dreams of another title, and yeah maybe somehow trade AD for some picks or something and take a painful year or two to come back fresher, but it'll never happen. They'll just keep chasing the bright lights and somehow convince themselves that by April next year they'll somehow flip a magic switch and turn into legit contenders.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8848 on: Today at 01:09:56 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:49:24 am
I understand where youre coming from, I just dont think they have that many moves. If they free up the cap space, who are they going to pay? Paul George is the big name in free agency this summer, but hes not changing their fate. They also have little to no control over their draft picks for the next few years, so tanking doesnt do much for them.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8849 on: Today at 01:13:13 am »
Do they not have Bronny coming  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:40 am by DiggerJohn »
Offline Statto Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8850 on: Today at 01:15:46 am »
I think LeBron James will leave the Lakers, it'll be to whatever team his son is drafted to, hasn't James long said he'd love to be on the same team as his son, regardless if they're in position to win the championship.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8851 on: Today at 01:27:54 am »
I think he will stay in LA, big market, he has his family settled there. His businesses Hollywood etc. The opting out puts pressure on the front office to get him more pieces and Bronny. Anyway he's old news. Luka and Antman are the future
