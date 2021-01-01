« previous next »
NBA Discussion

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Would you say Pacers were fully deserving of their win considering Bucks were without Giannis and Lilard for most of the series?

No but I think they are better than people think. Bucks full strength beat pacers
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm »
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Would you say Pacers were fully deserving of their win considering Bucks were without Giannis and Lilard for most of the series?
Pacers had Bucks number in the regular season when Dame and Giannis was playing, even if those two was healthy I think Pacers would of beaten them.

Plus Bucks have Doc Rivers has head coach that guy is one of the biggest frauds in basketball he can fuck up a playoff series against any team.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.
Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.

Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.

Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.

Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Oh he definitely deserves blame (fwiw Im not a Lebron guy). He very clearly played a role in the decision to trade for Russ and has ran coaches out the door on multiple occasions. As a player though, he still has something to offer. If I was a contender or even a fringe playoff team, I would be looking to sign him.

Pelinkas decision, and to a degree Lebrons, to move off of Caruso and Caldwell-Pope to accommodate Russ will forever be inexcusable. Blowing up a championship team to bring in a declining non-shooter on big money is just hilarious.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8846 on: Today at 12:16:13 am »
