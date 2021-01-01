Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.



I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.



Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.