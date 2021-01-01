Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Oh he definitely deserves blame (fwiw Im not a Lebron guy). He very clearly played a role in the decision to trade for Russ and has ran coaches out the door on multiple occasions. As a player though, he still has something to offer. If I was a contender or even a fringe playoff team, I would be looking to sign him.
Pelinkas decision, and to a degree Lebrons, to move off of Caruso and Caldwell-Pope to accommodate Russ will forever be inexcusable. Blowing up a championship team to bring in a declining non-shooter on big money is just hilarious.