Outside of the Knicks 76ers series the playoffs simply don't feel the same when The Steph Curry era Warriors aren't there. I think once Lebron and Curry retire the league is in trouble ratings wise because these younger guys outside of one or two names are boring to watch and will cause a decline in TV ratings.Jokic is a brilliant player man is that guy boring to watch he's got no flair in his game and isn't must see tv I rather watch Caitlin Clark play basketball then this boring guy.We have gone from watching Lebron against Steph in their prime in the NBA finals to this boring slow big guy playing in the NBA finals basketball is dying