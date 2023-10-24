I think they can go all the way this season winning the cup will give them a good confidence boost for the reason of the season and Lebron teams always get stronger as this season goes along like last season they started 2-10 and still made the WCF.

Our Turkish boy Alperen Sengun finally getting some love ib the NBA, breaking records after records at this young age.



He seems to be a lock for the All Star

You can't take this as a real marker. Vegas was more or less a home game for the Lakers, Davis is still very inconsistent, LeBron is only going to have so much in the tank by the time he gets to the post-season, and they rely on those too a lot. Also, the top end is a lot deeper than it was last year. Someone pulls off a big trade at the end of the year and things start looking very different.Nah, not this season. Jokic and Davis are going to be the first two, Gobert and Holmgren may well get more votes too.My big take away from this season is that it feels like a changing of the guard, with the guards. Haliburton, Maxey, and Edwards all emerging as genuine stars, and De'Aaron Fox and SGA solidifying their place near the top of the tree. Draft class looks very decent so far too.