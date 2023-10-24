Wow. That was awkward.
During the Chicago Bulls home game against the Golden State Warriors, they ran a tribute to Jerry Krause, had video messages from Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, Kerr was in attendance etc.
Unfortunately, some in the crowd started to boo Jerry's name, and Krause elderly wife who received a ring of honor during a ceremony on his behalf, was in a wheelchair, started crying. She had to be consoled by staff.
Kerr called it shameful, Stacey King (Who does commentary) said it was the worst thing he's seen in his life.
Not good.