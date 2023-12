I've never been to a basketball game in New York but it seems like prices vary massively depending on venue and who's visiting. According to this link you could watch the Knocks play the Jazz in SLC for nine bucks! It also says cheapest tickets for Bulls at MSG is $192 so it sounds like you're already doing as well as you can.If price is an issue then you can watch the Nets in Brooklyn who are about the same level as the Knicks but way cheaper:But hey, if you're in NYC you gotta go to MSG. My wife and I saw Billy Joel there, think it was about $350 each but at least the exchange rate was favourable back then.