So Ja Wick has now been handed a 25 game suspension by the NBA for his gun antics.



So unnecessary. Needs to re-evaluate the people around him, but that won't happen. His dad needs to rein in his 'living-vicariously-through-his-son' attitude, but that won't happen. This kid lost out on $40m (bumping his contract to supermax) this past season because he didn't make an NBA All-Star team, and that was likely because of his attitude. 25 games means he'll miss out on individual awards this season, too, so good-bye to whatever incentive money he would've gotten for that (along with the roughly $13 million in lost wages over 25 games). He's the highest paid Grizzlie and is throwing it away just to play dime store gangsta.