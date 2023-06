It's one thing to defend well against a misfiring Celtics team who do almost nothing except miss threes, a fit Denver is going to be a very different proposition.



Mia have defended well vs everybody including Bucks but technically Offensive rating Boston the first team they faced however Boston really reliant on 3s, Denver is not and will beat you many ways. Mia cant play zone vs Den with Jokic on the court. Den been the best offense in the playoffs, im pretty sure if not it Mia.Spoelstra going come up with some good game plans but Den also a team that super good at solving everything(player wise and coaching staff)Mia has the best coach in the league which includes the staff but I don't think it a huge mismatch coaching wise Malone and the rest of the staff do a great job for Denver.