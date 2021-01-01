Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
NBA Discussion
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
211
212
213
214
215
[
216
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: NBA Discussion (Read 536384 times)
RedG13
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,504
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
«
Reply #8600 on:
Today
at 08:12:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/richarddeitsch/status/1662881063419486213
FYI the Finals schedule. Game 1 in Boston if Boston wins, Game 1 in Den if Mia wins game 7 but the schedule time/channel is set.
Logged
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,143
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
«
Reply #8601 on:
Today
at 08:34:13 pm »
Miami's gone. Celtic's momentum -now especially at home for game 7- is surely too much for Miami to overcome.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
211
212
213
214
215
[
216
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
NBA Discussion
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2