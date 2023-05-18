« previous next »
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8560 on: May 18, 2023, 09:06:33 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 18, 2023, 07:04:01 am
I love Erik Spoelstra. The Heat are absolutely blessed to have him.
easily the most underrated coach in the nBA
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8561 on: May 18, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May 18, 2023, 09:05:33 pm
seriously, how the hell is it possible that you cover the NBA and you haven't seen the 2xMVP playing previously?
and you say that so casually? this is seriously embarrassing.

https://twitter.com/nikolaesthetic/status/1659076820682043392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1659076820682043392%7Ctwgr%5E6d949d614d2272dfe1b5c991c0c455a7e71b57fd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fforums.realgm.com%2Fboards%2Fviewtopic.php%3Ft%3D2291438
Because ESPN doesnt send it A crew to cover Den a lot of the time. It might have meant in person or there other games on at the time where the focus is on a different game etc.
She also the sideline reporter for MNF, so is also covering football too.
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8562 on: May 19, 2023, 05:44:36 am
2-0 Denver

Lakers has a chance in both games there, I think Denver takes care of the business and gets 1 at Lakers.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8563 on: May 19, 2023, 10:05:16 am
Four straight 20-point triple doubles for Jokic now - he's averaging a 30-point triple double for the post season. If he and Murray stay fit through the series (and possibly the next one) they're going to be very hard to stop. Still, these ended up being two tight games considering their brilliant home court form.
ScottScott

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8564 on: May 19, 2023, 10:09:41 am
Denver are winning the whole thing. Can't see anyone stopping them now sadly. Celtics Nuggets final with Denver winning in 6 I think
Clayton Bigsby

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8565 on: May 19, 2023, 10:30:15 am
At some point Jokic 4th quarter invisible act this series is going to haunt them
Broad Spectrum

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8566 on: May 19, 2023, 01:31:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May 18, 2023, 09:06:33 pm
easily the most underrated coach in the nBA

Thing is, who underrates him apart from the type of people that have only just realised Jokic is quite good at basketball? Longest serving coach in the NBA (behind Pop), countless finals, 2 rings, hes done everything. Celtics thought theyd dodged a bullet when Atlanta won but weve ended up meeting them anyway!

The Joe Maz experience has been a strange one this season and Ive always remained optimistic and positive, until now that is. Id be shocked if we overcome the Heat in this series but lets see what happens.
ScottScott

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8567 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 am
Quote from: ScottScott on May 19, 2023, 10:09:41 am
Denver are winning the whole thing. Can't see anyone stopping them now sadly. Celtics Nuggets final with Denver winning in 6 I think

I'll change this. The Celtics are getting swept here. Denver to beat Miami in 5 in the finals
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8568 on: Today at 04:43:28 am
Lakers are on Cancun watch.
Nuggets where super impressive on the road to beat LA
TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8569 on: Today at 08:55:23 am
Yeah Lakers need a rebuild. These 2 can't get it done consistently and it's probably a long, painful road back.
amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #8570 on: Today at 09:02:15 am
Both Eastern and Western finals could be sweeps. Mad really.
