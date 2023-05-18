easily the most underrated coach in the nBA



Thing is, who underrates him apart from the type of people that have only just realised Jokic is quite good at basketball? Longest serving coach in the NBA (behind Pop), countless finals, 2 rings, hes done everything. Celtics thought theyd dodged a bullet when Atlanta won but weve ended up meeting them anyway!The Joe Maz experience has been a strange one this season and Ive always remained optimistic and positive, until now that is. Id be shocked if we overcome the Heat in this series but lets see what happens.