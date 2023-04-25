The Bucks... fucking useless. blew a 13 point lead in the 3rd quarter, and are now on the verge of elimination. Jimmy Butler was brought the fire for the Heat.
It was worse than that, blew a 13 point lead with less than 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter.
I have been a Jimmy Butler guy since the 2019 series vs the Raptors when Kawhi hit THAT shot. Say what you want about his attitude, regular season performances, etc, but when it comes to the playoffs, he's consistently been a top 10 player in the league. It's easy to say in hindsight, but it's hilarious that the Sixers chose Simmons/Harris over him