NBA Discussion

amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 09:39:49 am
elsewhere on April 25, 2023, 09:37:07 am
I think one team comes back from 3-1, not sure if Memphis or Bucks or Cavs though.

I'd be surprised. Assuming no injuries to the team 3-1 up, I think those ties are done. If I was asked to pick one out of the three it would have to be the Bucks.
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 10:02:25 am
amir87 on April 25, 2023, 09:39:49 am
I'd be surprised. Assuming no injuries to the team 3-1 up, I think those ties are done. If I was asked to pick one out of the three it would have to be the Bucks.
Why would u think it done? Heat won 2 games without Giannis and then this game with Jimmy Butler having the 4th highest playoff scoring ever. They like 50% from 3 in this series, they where one of the worst 3 point shooting teams and scoring teams in the NBA.
Bucks are -11.5 to win game 5. They win game 5, The Heat basically have to win game 6 imo. They are playing Haywood Highsmith 14 minutes in a playoff game.
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 10:03:42 am
elsewhere on April 25, 2023, 09:37:07 am
I think one team comes back from 3-1, not sure if Memphis or Bucks or Cavs though.
Would be shocked if Memphis or Cavs came back. Cavs have no wings and getting outrebounded with 2 7 footers.
Memphis doesnt have the best player. Ja hurting and they dont have enough shooting.
amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 10:13:06 am
RedG13 on April 25, 2023, 10:02:25 am
Why would u think it done? Heat won 2 games without Giannis and then this game with Jimmy Butler having the 4th highest playoff scoring ever. They like 50% from 3 in this series, they where one of the worst 3 point shooting teams and scoring teams in the NBA.
Bucks are -11.5 to win game 5. They win game 5, The Heat basically have to win game 6 imo. They are playing Haywood Highsmith 14 minutes in a playoff game.


Understand your logic and dont necessarily disagree with it, its just very tough to overturn a play off game when 3-1 down. Doesnt happen very often. Like I said though, if I was to guess out of the three as to which team is capable, Id definitely say the Bucks could.

Only saw highlights but how did Giannis look fitness wise?
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 10:28:42 am
amir87 on April 25, 2023, 10:13:06 am
Understand your logic and dont necessarily disagree with it, its just very tough to overturn a play off game when 3-1 down. Doesnt happen very often. Like I said though, if I was to guess out of the three as to which team is capable, Id definitely say the Bucks could.

Only saw highlights but how did Giannis look fitness wise?
Giannis looked fine. It 89% of the time the team up 3-1 wins as the away team. Bucks just are much more talented at like everybody but Jimmy Butler(bam good but he not creating his own shot much and defensively he small vs bucks), they need that 1 more time if not more, he got 18 Ft attempts, can even get one more game and how physically spent is in then too. they only have 1 day rest the of the time. It hard to do, Bucks should win game 5 and if they do it with not playing the starters 40 plus minutes that would be huge. Positive for Miami is Butler and Erik Spoelstra the coach but generally in the NBA, in the end the talent wins. This would be the biggest 1v8 upset in NBA history imo.

https://twitter.com/kpelton/status/1650729022400376832
Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 02:50:20 pm
King_doggerel on April 25, 2023, 03:53:28 am
The Bucks... fucking useless. blew a 13 point lead in the 3rd quarter, and are now on the verge of elimination. Jimmy Butler was brought the fire for the Heat.
It was worse than that, blew a 13 point lead with less than 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

I have been a Jimmy Butler guy since the 2019 series vs the Raptors when Kawhi hit THAT shot. Say what you want about his attitude, regular season performances, etc, but when it comes to the playoffs, he's consistently been a top 10 player in the league. It's easy to say in hindsight,  but it's hilarious that the Sixers chose Simmons/Harris over him
Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
April 25, 2023, 02:51:18 pm
elsewhere on April 25, 2023, 09:37:07 am
I think one team comes back from 3-1, not sure if Memphis or Bucks or Cavs though.
I'd bet on the Bucks, but they are going to need 3 huge performances from Giannis.
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 06:15:58 am
Jimmy does it again and eliminates   the Bucks from the Playoffs.
Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 03:59:19 pm
RedG13 on Today at 06:15:58 am
Jimmy does it again and eliminates   the Bucks from the Playoffs.
Bud surely fired after this. So embarrassing form them.
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 05:38:19 pm
This has been one of the best post seasons in recent memory and we are not even done with the 1st rounds yet.
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 05:38:49 pm
Lynndenberries on April 25, 2023, 02:51:18 pm
I'd bet on the Bucks, but they are going to need 3 huge performances from Giannis.
Gonna be the Grizzlies now ;)
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 05:40:51 pm
Heat is a very inconsistent team, they lost against the Hawks in the play in;s then they were almost out of the play-off's against the Bulls then they go and handle the business 4-1 against the Bucks ;D
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 10:14:11 pm
