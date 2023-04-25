Understand your logic and dont necessarily disagree with it, its just very tough to overturn a play off game when 3-1 down. Doesnt happen very often. Like I said though, if I was to guess out of the three as to which team is capable, Id definitely say the Bucks could.



Only saw highlights but how did Giannis look fitness wise?



Giannis looked fine. It 89% of the time the team up 3-1 wins as the away team. Bucks just are much more talented at like everybody but Jimmy Butler(bam good but he not creating his own shot much and defensively he small vs bucks), they need that 1 more time if not more, he got 18 Ft attempts, can even get one more game and how physically spent is in then too. they only have 1 day rest the of the time. It hard to do, Bucks should win game 5 and if they do it with not playing the starters 40 plus minutes that would be huge. Positive for Miami is Butler and Erik Spoelstra the coach but generally in the NBA, in the end the talent wins. This would be the biggest 1v8 upset in NBA history imo.