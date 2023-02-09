Suns have to be heavy favourites now if they don't win it with KD in their team it would the biggest failure in NBA history.



The sports Books have Celtics one then Phx.Adding Bazley is a smart add to replace Bridges/Cam. They need add another wing on Buyout market.In WCF when i saw odds last night it was plus 220 for suns and plus 260 for Den. Den likely to have home court so yea.Biggest issue on PHx side is keeping CP3 and KD healthy more. Also maybe 3 point shooting, They the best Mid range team by far idk if they have enough shooting outside of KD/Book from 3 right now could change. Cp3 Defense in playoff could be issue also. Also I dont know if they score in the paint enough maybe KD changes that.I expect Bucks/Celtics ECF, Philly going have chance also dont really trust Doc in the playoffs though.West feel so open, Seeding going to be important