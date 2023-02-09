« previous next »
elsewhere

  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
Re: NBA Discussion
February 9, 2023, 09:30:22 pm
recap time

Nets trading Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, & 4 FRPs

Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Mavs for Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, a first and multiple seconds

Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves Agree on Deal that will send Westbrook to Utah, D-Lo Russell to Lakers, Mike Conley to Wolves

Spurs trade Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch, 24 1st and 2 2nds

Denver is trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2 2nd Round Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba

Lakers are Trading Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed and 3 2nd Round Picks

Celtics are acquiring Mike Muscala from the OKC Thunder for Justin Jackson and 2 2nds

Bucks Get Crowder, Pacers get Nwora, Nets get 5 2nds

The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks for Cam Reddish and a Protected Future 1st

Portland gets Thybulle, 76ers get Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte gets Draft Compensation

Spurs trade Josh Richardson to Pelicans for Devonte Graham and 4 Second Round Picks

Mason Plumlee from Hornets to Clippers for Reggie Jackson

Luke Kennard to Memphis for 3 second round picks

Eric Gordon to Clippers, John Wall and Danny Green to Rockets

Pacers acquiring Bucks G George Hill and 2nd round Pick for cash

James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to Atlanta, Gary Payton II to GSW
RedG13

  RedG13
  RedG13
  RedG13
  RedG13
Re: NBA Discussion
February 9, 2023, 11:38:26 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on February  9, 2023, 10:08:58 am
Suns have to be heavy favourites now if they don't win it with KD in their team it would the biggest failure in NBA history.
The sports Books have Celtics one then Phx.
Adding Bazley is a smart add to replace Bridges/Cam. They need add another wing on Buyout market.
In WCF when i saw odds last night it was plus 220 for suns and plus 260 for Den. Den likely to have home court so yea.
Biggest issue on PHx side is keeping CP3 and KD healthy more. Also maybe 3 point shooting, They the best Mid range team by far idk if they have enough shooting outside of KD/Book from 3 right now could change. Cp3 Defense in playoff could be issue also. Also I dont know if they score in the paint enough maybe KD changes that.
I expect Bucks/Celtics ECF, Philly going have chance also dont really trust Doc in the playoffs though.
West feel so open, Seeding going to be important
GreatEx

  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2023, 12:24:51 am
Let me get my breath back here! Been paying more attention to basketball this year because there's great highlight packages on youtube, and LFCTV no longer works on my TV (not that I'd want to watch it right now). Thoughts...

Quote from: elsewhere on February  9, 2023, 09:30:22 pm
recap time

Nets trading Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, & 4 FRPs
So the Suns basically need to win the title this year before CP3 completely falls apart. I see Booker is back, so good luck to them. Their future is fucked.

Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Mavs for Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, a first and multiple seconds
Bad trade for Mavs I reckon

Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves Agree on Deal that will send Westbrook to Utah, D-Lo Russell to Lakers, Mike Conley to Wolves
LOL at the idea of Westbrook in Utah, obviously will be bought out. I'm sad to see the back of Beasley, who I thought was a big asset. Vanderbilt didn't really meet my high hopes but Kessler has been brilliant, so he was expendable. Also sad to see Conley go, but it had to happen. A lot of assets given up here for a 2027 first-rounder, but it's all about clearing salary and tanking for the French unicorn :D

Spurs trade Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch, 24 1st and 2 2nds
shrug

Denver is trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2 2nd Round Picks
I find this one weird, Bones seemed to be a great bench spark for a team that's right in the title mix

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba
Magic had too many centres, will they use Bev or shift him on?

Lakers are Trading Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed and 3 2nd Round Picks
Makes sense for the Lakers with Bamba and Vanderbilt coming in. No idea who Davon Reed is

Celtics are acquiring Mike Muscala from the OKC Thunder for Justin Jackson and 2 2nds
Muscala seemed a really useful player to OKC, a canny veteran in a team of kids. Presumably they're not fussed about making the playoffs yet, which is a shame because I want that T'wolves pick to be as high as possible!

Bucks Get Crowder, Pacers get Nwora, Nets get 5 2nds
2nd rounders are like confetti these days

The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks for Cam Reddish and a Protected Future 1st
shrug

Portland gets Thybulle, 76ers get Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte gets Draft Compensation
hopefully Aussie Matisse gets more court time, I love watching him play

Spurs trade Josh Richardson to Pelicans for Devonte Graham and 4 Second Round Picks
more bloody 2nds, where do they all come from??!!

Mason Plumlee from Hornets to Clippers for Reggie Jackson
shrug

Luke Kennard to Memphis for 3 second round picks
aargh!!

Eric Gordon to Clippers, John Wall and Danny Green to Rockets
those guys are still playing?

Pacers acquiring Bucks G George Hill and 2nd round Pick for cash
ditto

James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to Atlanta, Gary Payton II to GSW
well okay then

frag

  frag
  frag
  frag
  frag
  frag
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2023, 01:21:53 am
Pistons collecting young big men. Duran, Stewart and now Wiseman. Bagley is on 3 year deal.

Wolverine

  Wolverine
  • ***
  Wolverine
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2023, 07:54:25 am
The way Warriors are being run lately is concerning me big time we didn't trade Wiseman and Moody in the summer when they actually had some value, let GPII walk then bring him back and traded away Wiseman for a packet of crisps.

Warriors being run like a clown show at the moment :(
elsewhere

  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2023, 03:52:03 pm
Feels a bit strange that two Eastern All Star starters Kyrie and KD actually plays for 2 Western Conference teams ;D
Studgotelli

  Studgotelli
  Studgotelli
  Studgotelli
  Studgotelli
Re: NBA Discussion
March 1, 2023, 12:33:51 am
Anyone got an NBA steaming site at all? Have really got into it the last few years but Sky only show weekend games...
Statto Red

  Statto Red
  Statto Red
  Statto Red
  Statto Red
  Statto Red
Re: NBA Discussion
March 1, 2023, 01:23:20 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on March  1, 2023, 12:33:51 am
Anyone got an NBA steaming site at all? Have really got into it the last few years but Sky only show weekend games...

 NBA TV is available in the UK, for legal streaming.

https://www.nba.com/watch/league-pass-stream
Studgotelli

  Studgotelli
  Studgotelli
  Studgotelli
  Studgotelli
Re: NBA Discussion
March 1, 2023, 02:26:24 am
Thanks
Wolverine

  Wolverine
  • ***
  Wolverine
Re: NBA Discussion
March 4, 2023, 11:33:22 am
Sacramento Looking like a legit team again is great for the league, they had been a laughingstock for far too long.
elsewhere

  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
Re: NBA Discussion
March 27, 2023, 02:32:41 pm
Looks like both Warriors and Mavs, last year's WC finalists may miss the play in's.
GreatEx

  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
Re: NBA Discussion
March 28, 2023, 12:11:55 am
I called it above, shit trade for the Mavs.
Sheer Magnetism

  Sheer Magnetism
  Sheer Magnetism
  • ******
  Sheer Magnetism
  Sheer Magnetism
Re: NBA Discussion
March 28, 2023, 12:21:20 am
Quote from: GreatEx on March 28, 2023, 12:11:55 am
I called it above, shit trade for the Mavs.
Weird one for sure, only logic is that Dallas wanted to lock in a high-value player they could trade at the end of the season. Maybe they can get someone who can cover for Doncic's complete inability/unwillingness to defend.
Gerry Attrick

  Gerry Attrick
  Gerry Attrick
  • ******
  Gerry Attrick
  Gerry Attrick
Re: NBA Discussion
April 1, 2023, 02:52:22 pm
Wembanyama wont declare for the draft. The threat of Detroit can break a man ;D
GreatEx

  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
Re: NBA Discussion
April 2, 2023, 03:17:49 am
He wants Utah, but they're not tanking properly :D
elsewhere

  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
  elsewhere
Re: NBA Discussion
April 2, 2023, 08:12:41 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April  1, 2023, 02:52:22 pm
Wembanyama wont declare for the draft. The threat of Detroit can break a man ;D
Spurs would be good for him and best for the league too.
Statto Red

  Statto Red
  Statto Red
  Statto Red
  Statto Red
  Statto Red
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 04:30:55 am
WTF Timberwolves players next level stupidity, Timberwolves have suspended Gobert for the play in, after Gobert threw a punch at a teammate, McDaniels then punched a wall, & is now out indefinitely with a fractured hand. :duh
GreatEx

  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
  GreatEx
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 05:37:13 am
:lmao wish they'd done that a few weeks ago to improve the initial instalment of Utah's first-round haul.
