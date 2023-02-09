recap time
Nets trading Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, & 4 FRPs
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Mavs for Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, a first and multiple seconds
Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves Agree on Deal that will send Westbrook to Utah, D-Lo Russell to Lakers, Mike Conley to Wolves
Spurs trade Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors for Khem Birch, 24 1st and 2 2nds
Denver is trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers for 2 2nd Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba
Lakers are Trading Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed and 3 2nd Round Picks
Celtics are acquiring Mike Muscala from the OKC Thunder for Justin Jackson and 2 2nds
Bucks Get Crowder, Pacers get Nwora, Nets get 5 2nds
The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks for Cam Reddish and a Protected Future 1st
Portland gets Thybulle, 76ers get Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte gets Draft Compensation
Spurs trade Josh Richardson to Pelicans for Devonte Graham and 4 Second Round Picks
Mason Plumlee from Hornets to Clippers for Reggie Jackson
Luke Kennard to Memphis for 3 second round picks
Eric Gordon to Clippers, John Wall and Danny Green to Rockets
Pacers acquiring Bucks G George Hill and 2nd round Pick for cash
James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to Atlanta, Gary Payton II to GSW