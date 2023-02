Great article on Brook Lopez's improved 3 point shot, although it's behind a pay wall. This is the technology he used:With a camera placed seven feet above the rim, the Noah Shooting System can measure shots from all over the court in real time. But as Lopez explained, it doesn’t just record whether the shot went through the net; it can record just about everything about the shot. It can tell the exact arc — the name Noah is a play on words from “Noah’s Arc (sic) in the Bible because the company’s original focus was on the arc of the shot and Noah built the perfect arc” — of each shot. It measures where the shot gets to the rim — front rim, swish, back rim — and also whether the shot is on-line — left or right.The Noah Shooting System is not just a camera though; it is also a computer that can project a real-time measurement through a speaker system in the gym. Immediately after a shot, the speakers can project a reading in one of three ways:arc, expressed in a number of degrees (typically between 40 and 50)depth, expressed in a number of inches (between 0 and 18)left-right coordinates, expressed in a number of inches (between minus-9 and 9)