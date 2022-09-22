Everything seems to be pointing to the wife of a VP. Stephen A is such a bellend, for all we know Ime could of leaked this to the press rather than the Cs? He obviously wants to be sacked and receive his payout, and theyre obviously not willing to pay him off yet.
Either way, what a mess. Players are back in training camp from next week, with the head coach no longer there, and Will Hardy heading to Utah. Dont think anyone overcomes a heathy Bucks this year any way but definitely not happening for Boston.
On another note, the Steve Kerr interview on the ringer is worth a listen, hes such a dude has to be one of my favourite coaches across any sport.