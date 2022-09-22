« previous next »
Ime Udoka rumoured to be suspended for having sexual relations with a staff. This is crazy if he gets a one year suspension for this.

Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 22, 2022, 01:59:40 pm
Ime Udoka rumoured to be suspended for having sexual relations with a staff. This is crazy if he gets a one year suspension for this.



There's got to be more to this story.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 22, 2022, 04:19:27 pm
There's got to be more to this story.

ESPN article said it was consensual but it is a violation of the organization's guidelines. Do workplaces still have bans on people getting together in work?
Quote from: frag on September 22, 2022, 04:35:32 pm
ESPN article said it was consensual but it is a violation of the organization's guidelines. Do workplaces still have bans on people getting together in work?

I think it's more of the power dynamic, I wouldn't be surprised if this is something in place more for people in positions of authority since even if it's consensual there is still the potential for abuse, either through promotions/advancement, or retaliation if the relationship goes south. 
They are suspending him for a year. Joe Mazulla is apparently set to be interim coach according to Woj.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 22, 2022, 05:29:41 pm
They are suspending him for a year. Joe Mazulla is apparently set to be interim coach according to Woj.
Rumors say he has masturbated and ejacuated several times in the locker room and janitors caught him with ladies from his coaching team. Seems like he has some problems.
Quote from: elsewhere on September 22, 2022, 06:14:47 pm
Rumors say he has masturbated and ejacuated several times in the locker room and janitors caught him with ladies from his coaching team. Seems like he has some problems.

Clearly. I mean how hard is it to lock a door.
Quote from: elsewhere on September 22, 2022, 06:14:47 pm
Rumors say he has masturbated and ejacuated several times in the locker room and janitors caught him with ladies from his coaching team. Seems like he has some problems.

Louis CK vibes.
Couldnt of found all this out before letting Will Hardy head to Utah

I think a suspension for an affair is a tad extreme, but if the other stuff is true itll defo happen, and I dont think you can disagree with the decision.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on September 22, 2022, 06:28:47 pm
Couldnt of found all this out before letting Will Hardy head to Utah

I think a suspension for an affair is a tad extreme, but if the other stuff is true itll defo happen, and I dont think you can disagree with the decision.
I think they wouldn't suspend him for a year if there were not more stories. Celtics know much more and they also know stories will keep coming up as long as he is an active coach. I won't be surprised if they save time and come up with a PR statement saying contract was termibated with mutual consent.
Quote from: spartan2785 on September 22, 2022, 05:14:53 pm
I think it's more of the power dynamic, I wouldn't be surprised if this is something in place more for people in positions of authority since even if it's consensual there is still the potential for abuse, either through promotions/advancement, or retaliation if the relationship goes south. 

This would make sense as they are stating it's a code of conduct violation
"Ime Udoka had relationships with not 1 but 2 staff members, one deleted all social media accounts, the other has turned off comments on IG (both married) one was actually married to a senior Vice President in Celtics organization who wanted 1 year suspension."
Great read

Players Tribune: John Wall speaks out on mental health, how his foot was almost amputated

https://signature.theplayerstribune.com/john-wall-nba-basketball-los-angeles-clippers/p/1
Quote from: elsewhere on September 22, 2022, 06:14:47 pm
Rumors say he has masturbated and ejacuated several times in the locker room and janitors caught him with ladies from his coaching team. Seems like he has some problems.
Jeez. Imagine having to clean up after him.
Quote from: Lastrador on September 22, 2022, 08:50:31 pm
Jeez. Imagine having to clean up after him.
Quote from: spartan2785 on September 22, 2022, 05:14:53 pm
I think it's more of the power dynamic, I wouldn't be surprised if this is something in place more for people in positions of authority since even if it's consensual there is still the potential for abuse, either through promotions/advancement, or retaliation if the relationship goes south.
^^^
Also Rumors are RUmors lets wait for info. There could be a lot of stuff that not true in it
Quote from: Lastrador on September 22, 2022, 08:50:31 pm
Jeez. Imagine having to clean up after him.

Insert modified south park meme...
Quote from: elsewhere on September 22, 2022, 06:14:47 pm
Rumors say he has masturbated and ejacuated several times in the locker room and janitors caught him with ladies from his coaching team. Seems like he has some problems.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Td67kYY9mdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Td67kYY9mdQ</a>
Everything seems to be pointing to the wife of a VP. Stephen A is such a bellend, for all we know Ime could of leaked this to the press rather than the Cs? He obviously wants to be sacked and receive his payout, and theyre obviously not willing to pay him off yet.

Either way, what a mess. Players are back in training camp from next week, with the head coach no longer there, and Will Hardy heading to Utah. Dont think anyone overcomes a heathy Bucks this year any way but definitely not happening for Boston.

On another note, the Steve Kerr interview on the ringer is worth a listen, hes such a dude has to be one of my favourite coaches across any sport.
Are they coming to London again? Want to take my nephew.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2022, 01:50:10 pm
Are they coming to London again? Want to take my nephew.

Heading to Paris in Jan, dont think theyre doing London.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2022, 01:50:10 pm
Are they coming to London again? Want to take my nephew.
"The 2022-23 season will feature the return of NBA Global Games with two regular-season games outside the U.S. and Canada, both televised by NBA TV.  The NBA Mexico City Game 2022 will see the Heat face the Spurs on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City (5 p.m. ET).  The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Accor Arena in Paris (3 p.m. ET)."
Celtics will sack him once his reps agree on an exit package. I wont be surprised if Udoka gets hired by the nets. 
Rumour (and I stress it's a rumour) on the Felger & Mazz circle is that one of the women are/were pregnant. As RedG13 said though these are all rumours so best to wait until the facts come out, but if true this could get quite complex.

General feeling though is that he will land another job if sacked.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 23, 2022, 04:09:16 pm
Celtics will sack him once his reps agree on an exit package. I wont be surprised if Udoka gets hired by the nets. 
Noone is touching him this year imo. Not worth the risk at this point. Also if those stories get uglier, he may stay away for a few years.

Too bad Celtics let Will Hardy go to Jazz. Such a promising young coach, they could've used him now.
I can definitely see him being a Knicks coach in the foreseeable future. :D

Be another typical Dolan masterpiece of clusterfuckery.
Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in practice in more perfectly normal behaviour from him.

https://twitter.com/TheNBACentral/status/1578382192014725120?s=20&t=fQyJtSS8tyo_mcmGa1GKpg

Great to see the lakers stinking it up. Lebron deserves this for his constant politicking and shafting young talents.

Pelicans looked fantastic the other night. Their team has great balance with Ingram, Mccullum and Zion. Bucks and the celtics look clear favourites in the east. Warriors look a level above anyone else and they will continue to thrive under the great Steve Kerr. Clippers look like the best bet against the warriors.
Quote from: elsewhere on September 23, 2022, 02:52:45 pm
"The 2022-23 season will feature the return of NBA Global Games with two regular-season games outside the U.S. and Canada, both televised by NBA TV.  The NBA Mexico City Game 2022 will see the Heat face the Spurs on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City (5 p.m. ET).  The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Accor Arena in Paris (3 p.m. ET)."
Cheers. Been in New York few times and didn't fancy watching the Knicks ;D
Checked the scores and standings. Jazz have a perfect record after three games. Ainge must be fuming. The season was supposed to be a tanking job for Victor Wembanyama.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on October 24, 2022, 03:24:34 am
Checked the scores and standings. Jazz have a perfect record after three games. Ainge must be fuming. The season was supposed to be a tanking job for Victor Wembanyama.
Players and coaches dont tank. Also I didnt 100% expect them to be one of the worst team, with there talent along with knowing Hardy was going to have them play hard
Yeah, those 3 wins were all against decent teams, and the last 2 were in overtime. Just getting past the league's anti-tank defences, hopefully they'll trade Conley and Gay for peanuts in the coming weeks :D.
All gone pear shaped over in Brooklyn

Quote
NETS LOOKING TO HIRE SUSPENDED BOSTON COACH AFTER SACKING STEVE NASH EIGHT GAMES INTO NBA SEASON

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after just seven games of the NBA season.

It has been a tumultuous time for Nash and the Nets, taking over a Brooklyn team containing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with many believing they were the favourites for the 2020 and 2021 championships.

What unfolded from there was pure chaos, with Irving refusing to get vaccinated and finding himself in hot water whenever he opened his mouth, Harden essentially gave up on the team and was traded for Ben Simmons, who then couldnt get on the court because of a back injury and has looked incredibly rusty upon his return this season.

ESPN is reporting that the Nets wish to hire Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their Nash replacement, which has raised eyebrows across the league.

Boston suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season for an improper relationship with a staffer over the off-season.

A report into Udokas relationship with the subordinate found he used crude language inappropriate for a workplace superior.

And yet despite the suspension at the Celtics, he could be coaching the Nets in the immediate future.

Udoka led Boston to the NBA Finals last season and hasnt actually been sacked by the organisation, however it has been reported the Celtics will let him leave for another job.

Udoka has previously spent time with the Nets, working as an assistant coach throughout the 2020-21 season, immediately before he was hired for the head role at Boston.

Brooklyn has started the season with a 2-5 record and has one of the worst defensive ratings in the league.

Simmons, previously a defensive player of the year candidate, has been poor while finding his feet after two years off the court.

They play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday morning before traveling to Washington on Saturday.

https://www.sen.com.au/news/2022/11/01/nets-looking-to-hire-suspended-boston-coach-after-sacking-steve-nash-eight/

Quote
Fans wear Fight Antisemitism shirts directed at Kyrie Irving amid furor
> Player promoted antisemitic documentary last week
> Irving defends right to post after criticism from team owner

Fans wearing Fight Antisemitism shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes.

Irving posted the link to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel. The films director is a holocaust denier and provides a fabricated quote from Adolf Hitler in the film to promote an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Irving defended his decision to post about the film on Saturday, then deleted the tweet Sunday after a massive outcry including criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai and the the Anti-Defamation League, along with a statement from the NBA denouncing hate speech.

Irving said on Saturday he embraced all religions and defended his right to post whatever he believes.

Im not going to stand down on anything I believe in, Irving said. Im only going to get stronger because Im not alone. I have a whole army around me.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/oct/31/brooklyn-nets-fight-antisemitism-shirts-kyrie-irving
Knew Udoka will end up in brooklyn. Celtics will no doubt start leaking the stories now.

The bucks and giannis look like a team on a mission. Cavs look like a very competitive playoff team. Celtics will be there and nets might have a turn around if they get udoka. West looks all over the place right now and might take till december to sort out the real contenders.

