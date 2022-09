Couldn’t of found all this out before letting Will Hardy head to Utah…



I think a suspension for an affair is a tad extreme, but if the other stuff is true it’ll defo happen, and I don’t think you can disagree with the decision.



I think they wouldn't suspend him for a year if there were not more stories. Celtics know much more and they also know stories will keep coming up as long as he is an active coach. I won't be surprised if they save time and come up with a PR statement saying contract was termibated with mutual consent.