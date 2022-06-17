Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.



I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out