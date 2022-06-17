« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 492723 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,589
  • Truthiness
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8320 on: June 17, 2022, 09:22:27 am »
Steph was awarded both the Finals MVP Award and the NBA Petty King award for his post-game press conference where he gave Kendrick Perkins all the shit  :D


Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8321 on: June 17, 2022, 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 17, 2022, 07:26:59 am
NBA needs a hard cap. Warriors did well to win but they pay $170m in luxury tax as they are $40m over the cap. That's crazy

I thought something like a luxury tax would be good for football, obviously with promotion and relegation wouldn't work with giving it other teams. Would prefer it to subsidise matchday tickets across the league, or be put into a central fund where non-professional/grassroots football or other sports could benefit from the absurd quantities of money at the top of the pyramid.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8322 on: June 30, 2022, 08:26:29 pm »
Damn, KD and Kyrie both asked for trades from the Nets. Trade season just got more interesting.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • Not Italian
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8323 on: June 30, 2022, 08:35:32 pm »
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8324 on: June 30, 2022, 10:07:01 pm »
Well presumably Kyrie opted in because no one would pay him what he wanted in a new contract. So what makes him think anyone would want to trade for him and have to give up something significant to take him on for only one guaranteed year?
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8325 on: June 30, 2022, 11:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June 30, 2022, 08:35:32 pm
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
Has been for some time. It's like children in playground; all jumping from team to team with best mates, making super teams.

Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8326 on: July 1, 2022, 12:56:38 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 30, 2022, 11:35:06 pm
Has been for some time. It's like children in playground; all jumping from team to team with best mates, making super teams.

Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8327 on: July 1, 2022, 01:16:01 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on July  1, 2022, 12:56:38 am
Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.
I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.

Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.

I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.

I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out  ;D
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • Ground Control
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8328 on: July 1, 2022, 02:15:52 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on July  1, 2022, 01:16:01 am
I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.

Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.

I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.

I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out  ;D

Jimmy Butler had 17 seconds left in the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics Game 7, and instead of working the ball to get a good shot to tie the game, he shot and missed the 3-pointer. Celtics rebounded and that was game gone for the Heat.

The game evolves and it's quaint to remember when teams had 3 point 'specialists'. Ironic now that Steve Kerr, coach of the 3rd highest 3-point makers in the league, was once one of those specialists. But now, it's like a team is made up of 3 point specialists and nothing else. (I know that's a generalization; there are some very talented players in the NBA.) In 10 years, we've seen the numbers do this:

(3s made/attempted/total points from all 2, 3 and free throws)

2022- 1211/3386/9507 (Wolves) 1st in total points
2021- 1205/3098/8382 (Jazz) 4th
2020- 1136/3095/8776 (Dallas, shortened COVID season) 1st
2019- 1323/3721/9341 (Rockets) 11th
2018- 1256/3470/9213 (Rockets) 2nd
2017- 1181/3306/9458 (Rockets) 2nd
2016- 1077/2592/9421 (Warriors) 1st
2015- 933/2680/8522 (Rockets) 6th
2014- 891/2371/8196 (Knicks) 11th
2013- 670/1785/6215 (Magic, though it was a 66 game season) 21st

What surprised me was, 3 pointers don't seem to have made a difference in anything, really. Even the points total hasn't increased much, despite the 3 point attempts nearly doubling. Between the Knicks in '14 who finished 11th in total points, and the Wolves who finished this year 1st in total points, the average is only an extra 16 points per game.

But then again, I'm the old woman on the porch shaking my cane and wondering why the kids these days can't bring back the pick and roll.

(Source- https://www.statmuse.com/nba/ask/nba-most-threes-made-2022-team)

Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8329 on: July 1, 2022, 01:04:11 pm »
Jokic signed the biggest contract in NBA history, 5 year 270M, damn.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8330 on: July 1, 2022, 08:41:49 pm »
Kevon Looney, Warriors Agree To Three-Year, $25.5M Deal

Derrick Jones Jr., Bulls Agree To Two-Year, $6.6M Deal

Celtics Acquire Malcom Brogdon From Pacers For Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, First Rounder

Kings Acquire Kevin Huerter From Hawks For Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, First Round Pick

Nets Won't Accommodate Kyrie Irving, Could Be Used As Salary Ballast In Kevin Durant Deal

Zach LaVine, Bulls Agree To Five-Year, $215M Extension

Robin Lopez, Cavaliers Agree To One-Year Deal

Jusuf Nurkic, Blazers Agree To Four-Year, $70M Deal

Danilo Gallinari, Celtics Agree To Two-Year, $13M Deal

Drew Eubanks, Blazers Agree To One-Year Deal

Otto Porter, Raptors Agree To Two-Year Deal

Wolves, Jazz Continue To Discuss Rudy Gobert Trade

John Wall, Clippers Agree To Two-Year, $13.2M Deal

Kevin Durant Told Nets He Wanted 'Change Of Scenery'

Teams Monitoring Signs Jazz Could Be Preparing For Full Rebuild

Aaron Holiday, Hawks Agree To One-Year Deal

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks Agree To Four-Year, $60M Deal

Ricky Rubio, Cavaliers Agree To Three-Year, $18.4M Deal

Zion Williamson, Pelicans Near Agreement On Five-Year Max Extension

Kevin Durant Has Suns As Preferred Team In Trade, Heat At No. 2

Blazers Finalizing Three-Year, $28M Deal With Gary Payton II

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Agree To Five-Year, $270M Supermax Extension

Devin Booker, Suns Agree To Four-Year, $224M Extension

Ja Morant, Grizzlies Agree To Five-Year, $193M Extension

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves Agree To Four-Year, $224M Extension

Andre Drummond, Bulls Agree To Two-Year, $6.6M Deal

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Agree To Four-Year, $104M Deal
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8331 on: July 1, 2022, 09:45:16 pm »
Some Humungous contracts being dished out. Id rather players have it than owners but nearly 60m a year is a number I cant comprehend.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8332 on: July 2, 2022, 12:07:49 pm »
KD looking for another tough challenge in Phoenix.

This guy is the Pep of the NBA.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8333 on: July 2, 2022, 12:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  1, 2022, 09:45:16 pm
Some Humungous contracts being dished out. Id rather players have it than owners but nearly 60m a year is a number I cant comprehend.
I thought Baseball contracts were ridiculous in the 00s but NFL QBs and NBA contracts now are just mind-blowing.

Good to see the Knicks finally ended the Charlie Ward curse, it took 30 bloody years. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,312
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8334 on: July 2, 2022, 03:11:09 pm »
Deal done. That is a steep price tag


Timberwolves receive:

 Rudy Gobert

Jazz receive:

 Malik Beasley
 Patrick Beverley
 Leandro Bolmaro
 Walker Kessler
 Jarred Vanderbilt
 2023 first-round pick
 2025 first-round pick
 2026 pick swap
 2027 first-round pick
 2029 first-round pick (protected)
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8335 on: July 2, 2022, 10:07:41 pm »
ESPN: New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million.

I mean...   wow. ok.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8336 on: July 2, 2022, 10:44:09 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on July  2, 2022, 03:11:09 pm
Deal done. That is a steep price tag


Timberwolves receive:

 Rudy Gobert

Jazz receive:

 Malik Beasley
 Patrick Beverley
 Leandro Bolmaro
 Walker Kessler
 Jarred Vanderbilt
 2023 first-round pick
 2025 first-round pick
 2026 pick swap
 2027 first-round pick
 2029 first-round pick (protected)

Wow, Danny Ainge has brutally robbed Timberwolves there ...
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Weve been to...
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8337 on: July 2, 2022, 11:14:12 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on July  2, 2022, 03:11:09 pm
Deal done. That is a steep price tag


Timberwolves receive:

 Rudy Gobert

Jazz receive:

 Malik Beasley
 Patrick Beverley
 Leandro Bolmaro
 Walker Kessler
 Jarred Vanderbilt
 2023 first-round pick
 2025 first-round pick
 2026 pick swap
 2027 first-round pick
 2029 first-round pick (protected)

What the fuck are the Timberwolves doing?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,312
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8338 on: July 3, 2022, 01:29:53 am »
I guess they've decided this is their window, and because they, like Utah, struggle to attract free agents, they have to pay huge trade costs. Maybe the hope is that if things don't work out they can trade Towns for several first round picks to undo the losses from this trade. I'm guessing that aside from Kessler, the players are salary dumps who weren't in their plans for a title push. Still, they definitely got played by Ainge, I'm sure most Jazz fans would've considered it a good deal with just 2 first rounders.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8339 on: July 3, 2022, 07:36:58 am »
New TV deal and CBA on the horizon, salary cap gets adjusted for even more insane contracts.

Zion's deal is mind-blowing, 2 seasons under his belt and gets that deal.

Lakers business is worrying, all their off season moves were with players who are signed to Lebron's Klutch management, guess Lebron is the GM as well. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,312
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8340 on: July 3, 2022, 08:07:20 am »
Zion is a phenomenon when he plays, but what's up with his fitness record? Is his physique just not suited for the marathon of an NBA season? Or is this another Joel Embiid situation where you miss out on the first couple of years and then get year after year of MVP calibre performance?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • An absolute p***k
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8341 on: July 4, 2022, 02:58:34 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on July  3, 2022, 08:07:20 am
Zion is a phenomenon when he plays, but what's up with his fitness record? Is his physique just not suited for the marathon of an NBA season? Or is this another Joel Embiid situation where you miss out on the first couple of years and then get year after year of MVP calibre performance?

I think it's the latter, all the noises coming out of NOLA is that Zion is happy there and wants to be a Pelican. I reckon he'll be an All-Star in 23-24 which I guess isn't that bold a prediction given the natural ability he possesses.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • Ground Control
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8342 on: July 6, 2022, 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on July  2, 2022, 12:07:49 pm
KD looking for another tough challenge in Phoenix.

This guy is the Pep of the NBA.

I don't always agree with Charles Barkley, but he was right about Durant not being the bus driver of a championship team.

I think KD thinks he can be the driver, but when it comes down to it, there's always someone else on the team who actually IS behind the wheel. Even in OKC, in hindsight, it could be argued it was Harden, not Durant. Obviously it's Curry with Golden State. And then Harden again with Brooklyn. Then Irving was supposed to be that guy. It's no surprise he wants to go to a team with 'That Guy' already established. KD is not 'That Guy', even if he thinks he is.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8343 on: July 8, 2022, 08:45:38 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  6, 2022, 10:59:58 pm
I don't always agree with Charles Barkley, but he was right about Durant not being the bus driver of a championship team.

I think KD thinks he can be the driver, but when it comes down to it, there's always someone else on the team who actually IS behind the wheel. Even in OKC, in hindsight, it could be argued it was Harden, not Durant. Obviously it's Curry with Golden State. And then Harden again with Brooklyn. Then Irving was supposed to be that guy. It's no surprise he wants to go to a team with 'That Guy' already established. KD is not 'That Guy', even if he thinks he is.
Nah, it was KD, Russ, Harden and Ibaka in that order.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8344 on: Today at 12:49:06 am »
According to some reports "Zion Williamson's new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295 😳 If he doesnt he could lose guaranteed money"
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8345 on: Today at 03:38:40 am »
It's going to be an interesting season. Nuggets and Clippers will get their key players back from injury. Mavs and Grizzlies will also be looking to improve on the previous season so the west is absolutely loaded. Pelicans will have zion back and the timberwolves have also improved so there are not going to be many easy games in the western conference especially in the playoffs. GSW are still the favourites with Klay getting back into his groove and the other youngsters getting more time to adapt to the system.

East is far more predictable with Boston and Milwaukee being the main threats. Neither Miami nor Philly have the personnel to match them. Celtics adding Brogdon is a massive improvement for them, he can create shots of his own and is a good 3pt shooter. Bucks still have the best player in the nba in Giannis and if middleton can provide the same support as he did in the championship run, milwaukee will most likely win another championship.

MVP pick for 22/23 : Luka Doncic
Finals pick : Clippers vs Bucks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 