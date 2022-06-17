« previous next »
NBA Discussion

Re: NBA Discussion
June 17, 2022, 09:22:27 am
Steph was awarded both the Finals MVP Award and the NBA Petty King award for his post-game press conference where he gave Kendrick Perkins all the shit  :D


Re: NBA Discussion
June 17, 2022, 11:05:44 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 17, 2022, 07:26:59 am
NBA needs a hard cap. Warriors did well to win but they pay $170m in luxury tax as they are $40m over the cap. That's crazy

I thought something like a luxury tax would be good for football, obviously with promotion and relegation wouldn't work with giving it other teams. Would prefer it to subsidise matchday tickets across the league, or be put into a central fund where non-professional/grassroots football or other sports could benefit from the absurd quantities of money at the top of the pyramid.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm
Damn, KD and Kyrie both asked for trades from the Nets. Trade season just got more interesting.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:35:32 pm
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
Well presumably Kyrie opted in because no one would pay him what he wanted in a new contract. So what makes him think anyone would want to trade for him and have to give up something significant to take him on for only one guaranteed year?
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:35:32 pm
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
Has been for some time. It's like children in playground; all jumping from team to team with best mates, making super teams.

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 12:56:38 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Has been for some time. It's like children in playground; all jumping from team to team with best mates, making super teams.

Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 01:16:01 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:56:38 am
Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.
I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.

Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.

I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.

I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out  ;D
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 02:15:52 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:16:01 am
I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.

Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.

I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.

I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out  ;D

Jimmy Butler had 17 seconds left in the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics Game 7, and instead of working the ball to get a good shot to tie the game, he shot and missed the 3-pointer. Celtics rebounded and that was game gone for the Heat.

The game evolves and it's quaint to remember when teams had 3 point 'specialists'. Ironic now that Steve Kerr, coach of the 3rd highest 3-point makers in the league, was once one of those specialists. But now, it's like a team is made up of 3 point specialists and nothing else. (I know that's a generalization; there are some very talented players in the NBA.) In 10 years, we've seen the numbers do this:

(3s made/attempted/total points from all 2, 3 and free throws)

2022- 1211/3386/9507 (Wolves) 1st in total points
2021- 1205/3098/8382 (Jazz) 4th
2020- 1136/3095/8776 (Dallas, shortened COVID season) 1st
2019- 1323/3721/9341 (Rockets) 11th
2018- 1256/3470/9213 (Rockets) 2nd
2017- 1181/3306/9458 (Rockets) 2nd
2016- 1077/2592/9421 (Warriors) 1st
2015- 933/2680/8522 (Rockets) 6th
2014- 891/2371/8196 (Knicks) 11th
2013- 670/1785/6215 (Magic, though it was a 66 game season) 21st

What surprised me was, 3 pointers don't seem to have made a difference in anything, really. Even the points total hasn't increased much, despite the 3 point attempts nearly doubling. Between the Knicks in '14 who finished 11th in total points, and the Wolves who finished this year 1st in total points, the average is only an extra 16 points per game.

But then again, I'm the old woman on the porch shaking my cane and wondering why the kids these days can't bring back the pick and roll.

(Source- https://www.statmuse.com/nba/ask/nba-most-threes-made-2022-team)

