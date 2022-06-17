I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.
Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.
I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.
I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out
Jimmy Butler had 17 seconds left in the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics Game 7, and instead of working the ball to get a good shot to tie the game, he shot and missed the 3-pointer. Celtics rebounded and that was game gone for the Heat.
The game evolves and it's quaint to remember when teams had 3 point 'specialists'. Ironic now that Steve Kerr, coach of the 3rd highest 3-point makers in the league, was once one of those specialists. But now, it's like a team is made up of 3 point specialists and nothing else. (I know that's a generalization; there are some very talented players in the NBA.) In 10 years, we've seen the numbers do this:
(3s made/attempted/total points from all 2, 3 and free throws)
2022- 1211/3386/9507 (Wolves) 1st in total points
2021- 1205/3098/8382 (Jazz) 4th
2020- 1136/3095/8776 (Dallas, shortened COVID season) 1st
2019- 1323/3721/9341 (Rockets) 11th
2018- 1256/3470/9213 (Rockets) 2nd
2017- 1181/3306/9458 (Rockets) 2nd
2016- 1077/2592/9421 (Warriors) 1st
2015- 933/2680/8522 (Rockets) 6th
2014- 891/2371/8196 (Knicks) 11th
2013- 670/1785/6215 (Magic, though it was a 66 game season) 21st
What surprised me was, 3 pointers don't seem to have made a difference in anything, really. Even the points total hasn't increased much, despite the 3 point attempts nearly doubling. Between the Knicks in '14 who finished 11th in total points, and the Wolves who finished this year 1st in total points, the average is only an extra 16 points per game.
But then again, I'm the old woman on the porch shaking my cane and wondering why the kids these days can't bring back the pick and roll.
(Source- https://www.statmuse.com/nba/ask/nba-most-threes-made-2022-team
)