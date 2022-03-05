Nikola Jokic First Ever With 2000/1000/500 Season



Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday night. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to turn in a season with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.



Despite splitting open his forehead early in the game, Jokic turned in a big effort to help the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot. The MVP candidate finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assist. Jokic also added four steals and a block, as Denver clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.



As far as his chances at back-to-back MVP awards, Jokic is leaving that up to the voters.



To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level. Im just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground," Jokic said. "I dont think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? Im just trying to win the game.