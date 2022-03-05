« previous next »
Online RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8280 on: March 5, 2022, 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on March  5, 2022, 10:32:26 am
i didn't expect them to be this good this early but with Harden, 76ers looking like a force. I think Simmons-Harden trade is one of those rare trades that made both teams better.
I dont trust Doc Rivers in the playoffs
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8281 on: March 5, 2022, 09:11:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March  5, 2022, 08:15:13 pm
I dont trust Doc Rivers in the playoffs
I'm with you there, i think he was overrated in Celtics then totally failed with the Clippers (as manager and GM). But he did develope Tyrese Maxey into a very solid starter. Embiid is the best center in the league (not really counting Jokic as traditional center). And with Harden;s arrival, they do have very good pieces to make it happen. 76ers are looking more and more like the favorites to come out of the East with each passing day. Their weakness is their bench imo.
Online RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8282 on: March 5, 2022, 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on March  5, 2022, 09:11:18 pm
I'm with you there, i think he was overrated in Celtics then totally failed with the Clippers (as manager and GM). But he did develope Tyrese Maxey into a very solid starter. Embiid is the best center in the league (not really counting Jokic as traditional center). And with Harden;s arrival, they do have very good pieces to make it happen. 76ers are looking more and more like the favorites to come out of the East with each passing day. Their weakness is their bench imo.
Bench should be fine. I have bucks as favorites assuming Lopez is back, Bucks are treating regular season like contenders do(plus their 8/9 Man rotation is very good).
Doc has blown 3 different 3-1 leads plus 2-0 leads and more.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8283 on: March 6, 2022, 06:12:44 am »
Lakers v GSW was a classic. LBJ with 56 points (NBA season equalling) out of 124 just goes to show how much they rely on him.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8284 on: March 6, 2022, 10:22:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  6, 2022, 06:12:44 am
Lakers v GSW was a classic. LBJ with 56 points (NBA season equalling) out of 124 just goes to show how much they rely on him.
Without him they'd be in a much worse position than they are now. The Westbrook trade has been a shambles, For as good as Davis could be I think he's too much of liability given his injury record and you realistically can't rely on Lebron to do that every night for the next 6 weeks to drag you to the playoffs.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8285 on: March 30, 2022, 04:21:18 pm »
Looking at Lakers schedule, they are almost a lock to miss the play-in's, unless those teams rest some players before the play off's.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8286 on: April 8, 2022, 08:36:20 pm »
Nikola Jokic First Ever With 2000/1000/500 Season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday night. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to turn in a season with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.

Despite splitting open his forehead early in the game, Jokic turned in a big effort to help the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot. The MVP candidate finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assist. Jokic also added four steals and a block, as Denver clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

As far as his chances at back-to-back MVP awards, Jokic is leaving that up to the voters.

To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level.  Im just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground," Jokic said. "I dont think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? Im just trying to win the game.
Online RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8287 on: April 8, 2022, 09:09:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on April  8, 2022, 08:36:20 pm
Nikola Jokic First Ever With 2000/1000/500 Season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday night. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to turn in a season with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.

Despite splitting open his forehead early in the game, Jokic turned in a big effort to help the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot. The MVP candidate finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assist. Jokic also added four steals and a block, as Denver clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

As far as his chances at back-to-back MVP awards, Jokic is leaving that up to the voters.

To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level.  Im just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground," Jokic said. "I dont think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? Im just trying to win the game.
But I thought he only in the MVP Conversation bc of his VORP  :butt :butt :butt :butt
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8288 on: May 2, 2022, 01:30:17 pm »
what a gritty win at Memphis for the Dubs! The refs were complete thrash.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8289 on: May 2, 2022, 03:26:57 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  2, 2022, 01:30:17 pm
what a gritty win at Memphis for the Dubs! The refs were complete thrash.

That was an absolute cracker of a game though. Jaren Jackson Jr. was on fire.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8290 on: May 9, 2022, 01:47:56 pm »
Per Woj:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBAs Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Part of me says well deserved but Embiid did deserve as well. I like Jokic's game better though.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8291 on: May 9, 2022, 01:50:23 pm »
Meanwhile great to see Mavs and 76'ers both coming back from 2-0 to tie the series. One of them will upset imo.
Online RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8292 on: May 10, 2022, 02:12:45 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  9, 2022, 01:47:56 pm
Per Woj:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBAs Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Part of me says well deserved but Embiid did deserve as well. I like Jokic's game better though.
I think Giannis probably ended up 2nd. All 3 are Great. Jokic taking that roster to the playoffs as a 6 seed is pretty impressive.
Embiid had a great season, 6ers falling off at the end of the regular season probably didnt help.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8293 on: Yesterday at 12:56:32 pm »
Yes looks like NBA's future is on hands of non American superstars like Giannis, Jokic, Embiid and Doncic for a few more years. I can see maybe Tatum making a leap but he is not there yet.

We have 2 crazy game 7'a tonight.

Celtics and Mavs get it done imo.
Online Rosario

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 02:11:04 am »
Damn Luka going off in game 7  8)
