NBA Discussion

Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,482
Re: NBA Discussion
February 4, 2022, 10:48:24 pm
El Lobo:
So for all you NBA afficionados....how good is RJ Barrett? I havent watched basketball since the 90s but we went NYC recently and went to a Knicks game, and they fucking loved this kid. All the chants were for him, pretty much every jersey had his name on. And he was shit hot (well to me anyway), far ahead of anyone else on the court (they played the Spurs). But is he actually amazing or did I chuck the thick end of £100 away on a jersey with the name of the basketball equivalent of Dele Alli on?
Hes a decent two ways player, as of now. Not amazing by any stretch of the imagination, and his ceiling doesnt seem incredible high, maybe an all star game or two (considering the market he plays in), but he is no danger of becoming a super star any time soon, I dont think. Alli is probably a good comparison, without the decline part.

Bend It Like Aurelio:
Hes a great kid playing for an overrated team with a shit owner and a mad fan base. Very decent player, probably the best draft pick the Knicks have made the last 10 years.
Nah, that has to be Porzingis with the 4th pick, although in typical Knicks fashion, they managed to fucked up too.
Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,683
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: NBA Discussion
February 5, 2022, 01:58:25 am
Lastrador:
Hes a decent two ways player, as of now. Not amazing by any stretch of the imagination, and his ceiling doesnt seem incredible high, maybe an all star game or two (considering the market he plays in), but he is no danger of becoming a super star any time soon, I dont think. Alli is probably a good comparison, without the decline part.
Nah, that has to be Porzingis with the 4th pick, although in typical Knicks fashion, they managed to fucked up too.

Thanks why I didnt include Porzingis, got injured then somehow traded away before he got the team anywhere.
elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,661
Re: NBA Discussion
February 8, 2022, 12:55:51 pm
only 8 losses difference between the Heat and 10th Hawks and only 10 losses between 1st and 12th (Knicks).
crazy close play-off race there, i guess we can also same every team is average and no clear cut good team there.
elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,661
Re: NBA Discussion
February 9, 2022, 01:15:47 pm
The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package centered on Tyrese Haliburton.The Pacers are including Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.


The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from the Portland Trail Blazers for Josh Hart, Tomas Satorasnky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first round pick and two future second round picks.

Gods_Left_Boot

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
February 9, 2022, 01:31:40 pm
Honestly, if you put a bunch of trained monkeys at the top of any NBA team, that team would be run better than the Sacramento Kings.
elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,661
Re: NBA Discussion
February 9, 2022, 01:35:21 pm
Gods_Left_Boot:
Honestly, if you put a bunch of trained monkeys at the top of any NBA team, that team would be run better than the Sacramento Kings.
wtf was the point in trading Haliburton? He was pretty much the only bright spot left in that team. They could've done the same deal by involving Fox instead.
Garrus

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
February 9, 2022, 02:43:07 pm
Haliburton was probably the only player in the league who was happy to play for the Kings too.
Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: NBA Discussion
Re: NBA Discussion
elsewhere:
only 8 losses difference between the Heat and 10th Hawks and only 10 losses between 1st and 12th (Knicks).
crazy close play-off race there, i guess we can also same every team is average and no clear cut good team there.

Crazy how open it is, who would of thought in early December both Boston and Toronto would be above the Nets? I still think this year is too early for the Raptors, but much the way everyone was looking at the Bulls last year, the Raptors are going to be a serious threat next year in the East.

The Haliburton trade was mental. Sabonis is a quality player no doubt, but Fox can't shoot a 3 and Haliburton has a huge ceiling, you could potentially build a franchise around him for years to come. Indiana were looking to rebuild, and they've definitely started the process.

On trades, apparently other execs. are enjoying talking with Brad Stevens as opposed to Ainge - 'It's less likely you're giving up rights to your first born'. Good luck Utah  ;D
Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 06:29:16 pm
Woj:

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.
Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,482
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 06:43:08 pm
A big move that makes both teams better. That's a rarity. Simmons, as much as I dislike the shit, makes so much more sense paired with Durant and Irving than Harden, and an Embiid-Harden combo will be amazing, their pick and roll will be just unstoppable. The east playoffs have become really interesting now, more than the West I dare to say.
elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 07:45:38 pm
great deal for the Nets imo.
elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 07:50:51 pm
Mavs are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
GreatEx

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 10:48:58 pm
NBA trades are so confusing to me. They're porn to accountants, but I only care about the quality of players involved. I'm sad to see Joe Ingles traded, but it sounds like he'll be waived and continue his rehab in Utah, and possibly re-sign next season? Okay. Meanwhile, I have to support someone called Alexander-Walker. Never heard of him, but I assume he's good at right-back.
Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Italians do it better
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 10:59:04 pm
elsewhere:
Mavs are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
That's just a horrible trade for the Mavs. Porzingis hasn't been great, and his injuries are really concerning and frustrating, but taking two worse players with really bad contracts, that run for the same time and more money, and even give a pick is just insane. I don't know how Luka can look at that deal and think they are trying to build a championship team around him. If the Wizards can get Porzingis healthy and reach his Knicks level, and he was showing a lot of promise in defence this season, they got a steal.
Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Italians do it better
Re: NBA Discussion
February 10, 2022, 11:02:44 pm
GreatEx:
NBA trades are so confusing to me. They're porn to accountants, but I only care about the quality of players involved. I'm sad to see Joe Ingles traded, but it sounds like he'll be waived and continue his rehab in Utah, and possibly re-sign next season? Okay. Meanwhile, I have to support someone called Alexander-Walker. Never heard of him, but I assume he's good at right-back.
I find them kind of fascinating to be fair. There are so many things going on that just money, which is why I find, in comparison, football transfers so boring.
Garrus

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
February 11, 2022, 04:11:55 am
Nets have now got two players who won't take shots.
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
February 11, 2022, 04:16:58 am
elsewhere:
Mavs are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
Idk what Mavs are doing but Wizards dumped 2 bad contracts for a 1 good player on not a great contract
Rosario

  • Kopite
  *****
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
February 11, 2022, 04:28:14 am
Weird looking back on the Nets attempt at a big 3 and realising that they never even really had a shot at seeing what they could be due to mixture of injuries and Irvings refusal to get vaccinated. I think Simmons could be a good fit at the Nets but have no idea what position or role he will take in when everyone is healthy and available. Plus at the end of the day youre still paying an extremely limited player who has shown absolutely no signs of improvement on the offensive end since he entered the league a max contract.

For the 76ers I guess they have gone all in to win a ring this season and maybe 2 after that before Harden gets to an age where he might starting slowing down too much to make them one of the 2-3 favourites in the to win it any given year.
RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
February 11, 2022, 05:14:05 am
Rosario:
Weird looking back on the Nets attempt at a big 3 and realising that they never even really had a shot at seeing what they could be due to mixture of injuries and Irvings refusal to get vaccinated. I think Simmons could be a good fit at the Nets but have no idea what position or role he will take in when everyone is healthy and available. Plus at the end of the day youre still paying an extremely limited player who has shown absolutely no signs of improvement on the offensive end since he entered the league a max contract.

For the 76ers I guess they have gone all in to win a ring this season and maybe 2 after that before Harden gets to an age where he might starting slowing down too much to make them one of the 2-3 favourites in the to win it any given year.
Simmons will be the Point Guard. Harden was the Point Guard when the big 3 was healthy. Kyrie the SG.
Nets have a small ball 5 in Blake Griffin but Rebounding an issue Simmons helps with that. Drummond and Simmons on the court should be limited.
Best Lineup for Nets should be Simmons-Kyrie-Harris-Durant-Griffin
76ers should be Harden-Maxey(Or Green)-Thybulle(Or Green)-Harris-Embiid.
East Favs should still be Bucks and I dont trust 76ers because of Doc Rivers
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 03:27:12 am
elsewhere:
that Aussie kid Josh Giddey is damn impressive, great find by the OKC.
17 pts 13 rebs 14 assists yesterday.

"OKC's Josh Giddey Becomes Youngest Player to Record a Triple Double (17 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST) at 19 Years, 84 Days Old"


Third triple double tonight: 28-11-12. Damn, Australia should've taken him to the Olympics, especially with Simmons taking the summer off to improve his game for the new NBA season (fuckin' LOL). Might have had a shot at gold!
