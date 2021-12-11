They will make the "play-in's".Good God, i hate this play-in stuff. They can't come back to the old format soon enough.
I dont mind the play-ins so much. What I hate are the number of fixtures in the calendar, but theyre no closer to reducing it. The league needs a complete revamp IMO, they shouldnt be playing more than 50-60 games in a regular season. Most people cant even be arsed watching the NBA before April/May.
Also off the topic but 162 games a season for an MLB team, forget watching who the fuck even follows them?
No way, I'm not having that. Not while ice hockey exists
Another Derozan game winner and Bulls are now on top of the Eastern conference!
Back to back buzzer beaters in different years! Bulls have been fun to watch and coming through games even without Ball and Caruso.DeRozan having an All Star season.
wtf is he doing? https://twitter.com/bballbreakdown/status/1478556594912698368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1478556594912698368%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fforums.realgm.com%2Fboards%2Fviewtopic.php%3Ft%3D2153373
