NBA Discussion

Broad Spectrum

Re: NBA Discussion
December 11, 2021, 10:57:20 am
Quote from: elsewhere on December 11, 2021, 10:25:20 am
They will make the "play-in's".

Good God, i hate this play-in stuff. They can't come back to the old format soon enough.

I dont mind the play-ins so much. What I hate are the number of fixtures in the calendar, but theyre no closer to reducing it. The league needs a complete revamp IMO, they shouldnt be playing more than 50-60 games in a regular season. Most people cant even be arsed watching the NBA before April/May.
Garrus

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 04:58:00 am
Nets and Irving.  :lmao
GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 05:29:06 am
Agreed, but it'll never happen in the stats-obsessed US sports - need to stick to 82 to ensure players can be compared across generations.
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 07:47:53 am
Also off the topic but 162 games a season for an MLB team, forget watching who the fuck even follows them?
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 11:01:20 am
Baseball is a great sport. If you love stats. Unless youre invested its difficult because there are numbers flying at you from all angles. Especially in the last 10 years where its moved on a lot in terms of in depth stats.
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 11:06:18 am
Nah Gerry, possibly the worst team sport ever invented and I actually know the rules.
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 11:18:06 am
No way, I'm not having that. Not while ice hockey exists ;D
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2021, 11:24:56 am
;D
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:38:34 am
Another Derozan game winner and Bulls are now on top of the Eastern conference!
Garrus

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 10:41:51 am
Back to back buzzer beaters in different years! Bulls have been fun to watch and coming through games even without Ball and Caruso.

DeRozan having an All Star season.
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 11:58:19 am
Vucevic has been coming along too
elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 07:54:29 am
that Aussie kid Josh Giddey is damn impressive, great find by the OKC.
17 pts 13 rebs 14 assists yesterday.

"OKC's Josh Giddey Becomes Youngest Player to Record a Triple Double (17 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST) at 19 Years, 84 Days Old"

https://twitter.com/okcthunder/status/1477821486312345602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1477821486312345602%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fforums.realgm.com%2Fboards%2Fviewtopic.php%3Ft%3D2152512
