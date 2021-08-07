« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 438916 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8120 on: August 7, 2021, 10:48:27 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August  5, 2021, 10:15:07 pm
USA lost in 2019 to them already in the Olympics. USA only beat Spain once by more then 10 btw 2008-2016. It probably a close game.
you were right, it was a very close game indeed.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8121 on: August 7, 2021, 10:58:37 am »
Doc Red, Knicks making smallnut steady moves last few years but not the beat moves this summer.
If Kemba plays close to the level he was in Charlotte and becomes 1a 1b with Randle, great news. Fournier adds some good shooting.

Which players do you exoect them to go for next season, Lillard,Embiid, Tatum?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8122 on: August 7, 2021, 10:59:28 am »
Miami got a cheap under the rada signing, Omer Yurtseven. He has been impressive in the summer league.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8123 on: August 11, 2021, 10:09:31 pm »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8124 on: August 11, 2021, 10:18:40 pm »
Lakers may sign Isaiah Thomas, he is still only 32, he may be a bit too young for them ;D
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8125 on: August 11, 2021, 10:21:37 pm »
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8126 on: August 11, 2021, 11:06:03 pm »
Despite being one of my fav players along with Stockton and Nash, Kidd's name was always involved in stories about domestic abuse, DUI, affairs, just being a garbage human being etc.

But i think after Nets and Bucks experiences he found it hard to be a head coach again therefore he will change his methods. Well, he won't pull any of those to Luka anyways as his ass would be shipped soon.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8127 on: August 12, 2021, 08:02:32 am »
Big facts. If he even looks at Luka the wrong way he is out of there. Player power is probably at its highest in the NBA and superstars basically walk on water
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8128 on: August 17, 2021, 11:57:46 am »
Nice little documentary on Netflix about the Malice at the Palace episode. Still one of the most extraordinary things I've witnessed. Some absolute loons thinking they can take on NBA players.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8129 on: August 17, 2021, 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on August 17, 2021, 11:57:46 am
Nice little documentary on Netflix about the Malice at the Palace episode. Still one of the most extraordinary things I've witnessed. Some absolute loons thinking they can take on NBA players.
"I thoroughly enjoyed watching out of shape civilians get the shit kicked out of them by professional athletes " Bill Burr

 ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8130 on: August 18, 2021, 08:25:56 pm »
https://youtu.be/3x6DjeJNd64

deaymond-kd talks is quite fun, interesting that even Green blamed Warriors on KD fallout.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,578
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8131 on: August 18, 2021, 08:43:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on August 18, 2021, 08:25:56 pm
https://youtu.be/3x6DjeJNd64

deaymond-kd talks is quite fun, interesting that even Green blamed Warriors on KD fallout.

of course Draymond did, made himself feel better. Ultimately had he not run his mouth, the situation never happens and the Warriors never get a chance to make KD feel the way he did.

It's not just because they argued, its what he said.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,241
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8132 on: August 19, 2021, 06:32:22 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 18, 2021, 08:43:49 pm
of course Draymond did, made himself feel better. Ultimately had he not run his mouth, the situation never happens and the Warriors never get a chance to make KD feel the way he did.

It's not just because they argued, its what he said.
yeah, a proud man wouldn't digest those:
Youre a b****, and you know youre a b****. We dont need you. We won without you. Leave.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8133 on: August 20, 2021, 03:21:24 pm »
Also weird slagging off your current bosses unless youre positioning yourself for a trade. Probably getting excited that Detroit are in the process of a rebuild.

Actually think they should trade him and picks for Simmons, hed be perfect for them. Doesnt need to shoot when youre playing alongside Curry (and hopefully Klay).
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,578
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8134 on: August 20, 2021, 03:29:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on August 19, 2021, 06:32:22 am
yeah, a proud man wouldn't digest those:
Youre a b****, and you know youre a b****. We dont need you. We won without you. Leave.

I'm surprised KD made peace with him. I would have hit him with the nearest chair, heat of the moment or not. There's no coming back after those words, but thats just me.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8135 on: August 20, 2021, 03:39:45 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 03:29:00 pm
I'm surprised KD made peace with him. I would have hit him with the nearest chair, heat of the moment or not. There's no coming back after those words, but thats just me.

To be fair they won a few decent picks without him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,578
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8136 on: August 20, 2021, 03:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on August 20, 2021, 03:39:45 pm
To be fair they won a few decent picks without him.

Great, so why beg me to come join you? Regardless of that, you don't talk to another grown man like that unless its warranted and it wasn't.

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8137 on: August 20, 2021, 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on August 20, 2021, 03:21:24 pm
Also weird slagging off your current bosses unless youre positioning yourself for a trade. Probably getting excited that Detroit are in the process of a rebuild.

Actually think they should trade him and picks for Simmons, hed be perfect for them. Doesnt need to shoot when youre playing alongside Curry (and hopefully Klay).
Simmons is a guard wing much more then a somebody who should play as a point center or PF. His arms are shorter then Green's too. Green is 6'5.75 wo shoes(7'7.75) with a 7'1.25 wingspan Simmons is 6'9 wo shoes with a 7.0'25 Wingspan aka he has short arms to his height and plays like a guard. It not a good fit plus Green leader.
Green respects his coach and the people above him but that doesn't mean he cant criticize  them for messing something up. He was legit text Bob Meyers who to draft. He texted him Kuminga then Moody. Pretty sure if Durante was there at 14 with moody it would have been Durante though
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8138 on: August 21, 2021, 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 03:42:16 pm
Great, so why beg me to come join you? Regardless of that, you don't talk to another grown man like that unless its warranted and it wasn't.

Was tongue-in-cheek, they lost one of the greatest scorers of all time you can't just replace that overnight, if ever.

Quote from: RedG13 on August 20, 2021, 08:25:59 pm
Simmons is a guard wing much more then a somebody who should play as a point center or PF. His arms are shorter then Green's too. Green is 6'5.75 wo shoes(7'7.75) with a 7'1.25 wingspan Simmons is 6'9 wo shoes with a 7.0'25 Wingspan aka he has short arms to his height and plays like a guard. It not a good fit plus Green leader.
Green respects his coach and the people above him but that doesn't mean he cant criticize  them for messing something up. He was legit text Bob Meyers who to draft. He texted him Kuminga then Moody. Pretty sure if Durante was there at 14 with moody it would have been Durante though

It's not to downplay the importance of wingspan, but there are many other factors that make a good defender. The Atheltic 'Anonymous NBA coaches poll: Who were leagues best defenders during 2020-21 season?' voted Simmons best defender in the league, just ahead of Gobert. Green is also an outrageous defender, but Simmons can do everything Green can do off the ball, but has the higher ceiling as an overall player.

Thought it was a strange decision to miss the Olympics, but I think it's just a reflection of where he is right now with his basketball and he decided to take a break (under the pretence of 'improving his shot', although he seemed to be with Maya Jama for half of it). He gets stick off his own fans and the media constantly berate his poor technique and freezing in the big moments, so he's lost all confidence. Still though, surely there's a coach that can take him to the level everyone thought he would reach when he first arrived in the NBA.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8139 on: August 21, 2021, 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on August 21, 2021, 06:28:27 pm


It's not to downplay the importance of wingspan, but there are many other factors that make a good defender. The Atheltic 'Anonymous NBA coaches poll: Who were leagues best defenders during 2020-21 season?' voted Simmons best defender in the league, just ahead of Gobert. Green is also an outrageous defender, but Simmons can do everything Green can do off the ball, but has the higher ceiling as an overall player.

Thought it was a strange decision to miss the Olympics, but I think it's just a reflection of where he is right now with his basketball and he decided to take a break (under the pretence of 'improving his shot', although he seemed to be with Maya Jama for half of it). He gets stick off his own fans and the media constantly berate his poor technique and freezing in the big moments, so he's lost all confidence. Still though, surely there's a coach that can take him to the level everyone thought he would reach when he first arrived in the NBA.
I get that it just his role and what he guarding night in and night out, Simmons is normally on guards, smaller wings instead of big wings/Centers which is where Green guards more. His role would change he better offensively in scoring then green but I don't think they would do that change considering Green leadership skills also.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8140 on: Yesterday at 08:13:07 pm »
The new home of the Clippers is being unveiled, Intuit dome, very nice it is too.

They've prepared their banners already as well apparently.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 04:09:32 am »
Are clippers the Tottenham of the NBA?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 