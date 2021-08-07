Great, so why beg me to come join you? Regardless of that, you don't talk to another grown man like that unless its warranted and it wasn't.
Was tongue-in-cheek, they lost one of the greatest scorers of all time you can't just replace that overnight, if ever.
Simmons is a guard wing much more then a somebody who should play as a point center or PF. His arms are shorter then Green's too. Green is 6'5.75 wo shoes(7'7.75) with a 7'1.25 wingspan Simmons is 6'9 wo shoes with a 7.0'25 Wingspan aka he has short arms to his height and plays like a guard. It not a good fit plus Green leader.
Green respects his coach and the people above him but that doesn't mean he cant criticize them for messing something up. He was legit text Bob Meyers who to draft. He texted him Kuminga then Moody. Pretty sure if Durante was there at 14 with moody it would have been Durante though
It's not to downplay the importance of wingspan, but there are many other factors that make a good defender. The Atheltic 'Anonymous NBA coaches poll: Who were leagues best defenders during 2020-21 season?
' voted Simmons best defender in the league, just ahead of Gobert. Green is also an outrageous defender, but Simmons can do everything Green can do off the ball, but has the higher ceiling as an overall player.
Thought it was a strange decision to miss the Olympics, but I think it's just a reflection of where he is right now with his basketball and he decided to take a break (under the pretence of 'improving his shot', although he seemed to be with Maya Jama for half of it). He gets stick off his own fans and the media constantly berate his poor technique and freezing in the big moments, so he's lost all confidence. Still though, surely there's a coach that can take him to the level everyone thought he would reach when he first arrived in the NBA.