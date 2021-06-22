« previous next »
Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 425177 times)

Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 21, 2021, 10:04:17 pm
NBA needs more black coaches.

Why though? If anything, the NBA needs to start considering women for more head coach and assistant coach roles given there hasn't been a single female Head Coach in the entire history of the NBA. The same goes for football by the way, I appreciate it took some time for the women's game to catch up but listening to coaches like Emma Hayes on ITV during the Euros, there's absolutely no reason why she wouldn't be able to coach a professional men's side.

Quote
The NBA previously had eight Black head coaches at the beginning of the 2018-19 season and 14 during the 2012-13 season. That hardly matches the Black representation elsewhere. Out of the league's 185 assistant-coaching positions, 85 of the coaches are people of color. Meanwhile, 74.2% of the NBA players are Black.


I think it's just lazy to suggest that the reduction in black head coaches is racially motivated since 2012/13. There are often cycles in sports, and the funny thing is in 3/4 years time I bet we'll be looking at an NBA where the majority of coaches are black. And I find it difficult to believe that certain coaches are preferred due to the colour of their skin, in a sport where 75% of the players are black. If that were the case, surely that same view would translate into having more white players in the league? There are enough examples of racism in the World, it's frustrating when ordinary decisions are somehow made out to be racially motivated.

Gersson Rosas appointed Chris Finch as Head Coach of the Timberwolves earlier in the year over David Vanterpool, and was immediately accused of underhand racism which was just nonsense. He'd worked with Chris Finch at the Rockets for years, and to be fair Finch edged it when it came to Head Coach experience due to his previous roles at Denver and New Orleans. That's not to say David Vanterpool wasn't ready for the role because he absolutely is ready for a head coaching role, but it's frustrating when active superstars within the NBA (Dame Lillard) come out and start throwing the racism card when there's clearly no justification for it. Business often comes down to who you know, and not what you know.

Now saying that, yes I agree people have to start somewhere and why not appoint someone even if some of the other candidates have more experience on paper. That's the argument that should be made for some of the candidates for these roles who don't necessarily have head coach experience within the NBA. But I struggle to believe the majority of the Head Coach appointments are racially motivated. Brad Stevens is said to be keen to have a more diverse front office at the Celtics, and the Celtics are reportedly keen to appointment 'a person of colour' in the vacant Head Coach role, don't think anyone can disagree with that approach. But shoehorning in a candidate to a vacancy because of their ethnicity is wrong regardless of how you view it, and hopefully with a more measured approach both the Celtics and the NBA as a whole will continue to grow with more and more candidates from all backgrounds gaining access to both coaching and front office roles.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote
Why though? If anything, the NBA needs to start considering women for more head coach and assistant coach roles given there hasn't been a single female Head Coach in the entire history of the NBA. The same goes for football by the way, I appreciate it took some time for the women's game to catch up but listening to coaches like Emma Hayes on ITV during the Euros, there's absolutely no reason why she wouldn't be able to coach a professional men's side.

I can't believe you're actually asking me this.

I didn't say women shouldn't be included. But if you think that it's just a coincidence that minority coaches [including women] are in scarce numbers compared to white males in both of America's biggest sports [basketball and football] then you are sadly mistaken.

Look at the number of black players in both leagues, and the number of black head coaches in both sports [over 60 some teams], just a cycle right? They're given the same fair opportunities as their white counterparts? There is no remote chance of it being biased at all what so ever?

Quote
Brad Stevens is said to be keen to have a more diverse front office at the Celtics, and the Celtics are reportedly keen to appointment 'a person of colour' in the vacant Head Coach role, don't think anyone can disagree with that approach. But shoehorning in a candidate to a vacancy because of their ethnicity is wrong regardless of how you view it, and hopefully with a more measured approach both the Celtics and the NBA as a whole will continue to grow with more and more candidates from all backgrounds gaining access to both coaching and front office roles.

Nobody is saying that black coaches should be given the job just because they're black, but they should be given the same consideration as their white counterparts. And it can't be that they aren't many good ones out there, again, look at the numbers and tell me seriously that you don't think there is anything racially motivated.




Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 22, 2021, 01:22:18 pm

I didn't say women shouldn't be included. But if you think that it's just a coincidence that minority coaches [including women] are in scarce numbers compared to white males in both of America's biggest sports [basketball and football] then you are sadly mistaken.

Look at the number of black players in both leagues, and the number of black head coaches in both sports [over 60 some teams], just a cycle right?

Nobody is saying that black coaches should be given the job just because they're black, but they should be given the same consideration as their white counterparts. And it can't be that they aren't many good ones out there, again, look at the numbers and tell me seriously that you don't think there is anything racially motivated.

I know you didn't say it, but the fact there's more talk around black coaches in the NBA than female Head Coaches speaks volumes. Bill Russell was the first black coach in the NBA back in the 60's, whereas it's 2021 and we're still waiting for a first female Head Coach of an NBA franchise. Now I appreciate the pool of female candidates to choose from is currently limited when compared to their male counterparts, but isn't this something the NBA should be actively focusing on?

By the way I don't follow the NFL, this is purely with regards to the NBA. But there were 14 Black Head Coaches in the NBA in 2012/13 season, are you implying that the reduction since then has been racially motivated?
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on June 22, 2021, 01:45:23 pm
I know you didn't say it, but the fact there's more talk around black coaches in the NBA than female Head Coaches speaks volumes. Bill Russell was the first black coach in the NBA back in the 60's, whereas it's 2021 and we're still waiting for a first female Head Coach of an NBA franchise. Now I appreciate the pool of female candidates to choose from is currently limited when compared to their male counterparts, but isn't this something the NBA should be actively focusing on?

By the way I don't follow the NFL, this is purely with regards to the NBA. But there were 14 Black Head Coaches in the NBA in 2012/13 season, are you implying that the reduction since then has been racially motivated?

NBA should be focusing on that. I agree. I however was replying to what was said by Tryonn Lue in his presser, and as I said, I agree with him. That doesn't mean that NBA shouldn't focus on getting women into head coaching positions.

I have no idea what the reason is for the reduction of black coaches since 2012/2013. I brought up the NFL as it has the same problem, NBA is more progressive, but the issue remains in both leagues, where the athletes are overwhelmingly black yet coaching positions are dominated by white men.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2911486-adam-silver-on-lack-of-black-nba-head-coaches-i-know-we-can-do-better

There's Adam Silver in September of last year speaking on the matter.

The NFL and NBA combined have around 10 black head coaches, out of 62 teams.

Diversify the coaching pool by all means, women, minorities,etc.. but there is a clear problem.
Re: NBA Discussion
Great game 2 in WCF but they really need to work on the time. The last quarter took close to an hour and it felt like it took 15 minutes for the last second of the game.

Fine start to the ECF as well, Trae Young really turned it on. He was amazing in the 2nd half.

Hope it's a Hawks/Suns final.
Quote from: Garrus on June 24, 2021, 09:27:54 am
Great game 2 in WCF but they really need to work on the time. The last quarter took close to an hour and it felt like it took 15 minutes for the last second of the game.

Fine start to the ECF as well, Trae Young really turned it on. He was amazing in the 2nd half.

Hope it's a Hawks/Suns final.
as much as I want Minny to make the finals, Hawks-Suns would be great too.
Quote from: Garrus on June 24, 2021, 09:27:54 am
Great game 2 in WCF but they really need to work on the time. The last quarter took close to an hour and it felt like it took 15 minutes for the last second of the game.

This why I haven't watched a basketball game - or any US sport - since I started getting into real football in 2001-02.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on June 21, 2021, 10:52:43 pm
I don't understand how you don't like what he said there.  He's 100% spot on. 
well, it's an opportunistic statement to bring race card into this imo. Of course there has been great black coaches but there has been really crappy
ones as well. Why didn't he say anything when him, Ty Lue, Mike Woodson etc had their teams into the lottery?
Add two more to the list with the C's and Mavs appointments of Udoka and Kidd respectively to their vacant head coach positions.

Also good article here ESPN ran a few months back to contextualise the reduction in black head coaches in recent years:

https://www.espn.co.uk/nba/story/_/id/31024144/an-nba-double-standard-hindering-black-head-coach-candidates
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on June 25, 2021, 02:58:08 pm
Add two more to the list with the C's and Mavs appointments of Udoka and Kidd respectively to their vacant head coach positions.

Also good article here ESPN ran a few months back to contextualise the reduction in black head coaches in recent years:

https://www.espn.co.uk/nba/story/_/id/31024144/an-nba-double-standard-hindering-black-head-coach-candidates
And Chauncey just took the Blazers job. I think they were gonna offer that to Kidd but he excused himself as soon as Mavs had opening.
Looks like Jacque Vaughn will get the Pelicans job.
Play-off P is getting it done this year, fair play:

Injuries are beyond ridiculous in these playoffs. What the hell is going on here?
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:09:37 am
Injuries are beyond ridiculous in these playoffs. What the hell is going on here?
Condensed schedule, quick turnaround from last year all contributing to it but today was just a freakish accident.

It looked horrible.
CP3 through to his first NBA finals. Hopefully he can finally get that ring to further cement his legacy!
Pat Beverly with the most cowardly move all season. Good riddance! Most annoying player in the league.
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 04:57:01 am
CP3 through to his first NBA finals. Hopefully he can finally get that ring to further cement his legacy!

Made up for him, never thought it would happen let alone with Phoenix. Shithouse by Bev btw
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Hahaha....  ahhh the Clippers   :jester :boxhead
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:59:23 am
Pat Beverly with the most cowardly move all season. Good riddance! Most annoying player in the league.

Absolute clown. Can dish it out but clearly can't take it.
At least they avoided the Lakers.
