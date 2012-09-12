« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 422381 times)

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • Yes lad!
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8000 on: June 17, 2021, 04:32:13 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June 17, 2021, 04:19:27 am
Doc needs to retire, Simmons and Embid traded if they lose this series
Simmons, definitely. Embid, nah. Doc is a fraud, living off that Boston championship to this day.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8001 on: June 17, 2021, 10:34:09 pm »
First Nelson, now Carlisle gone. Changes at Dallas, wonder if it's coincidental or there's some fallout.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,641
  • Truthiness
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8002 on: June 17, 2021, 10:52:58 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 17, 2021, 10:34:09 pm
First Nelson, now Carlisle gone. Changes at Dallas, wonder if it's coincidental or there's some fallout.
https://twitter.com/netw3rk/status/1405636744016318464?s=19

For you Game of Thrones fans
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8003 on: June 18, 2021, 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on June 17, 2021, 04:32:13 am
Simmons, definitely. Embid, nah. Doc is a fraud, living off that Boston championship to this day.
Docs playoffs since his Boston title https://twitter.com/nygdaily/status/1405351610583244801?s=21
Also he a blew a 3-1 also in Orlando with tracy mcgrady in 2004. He is a very good coach however however his series adjustment have not been good.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8004 on: June 18, 2021, 08:45:54 am »
Jazz are blowing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Hope Conley can get up for game 6, otherwise it's over.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8005 on: June 18, 2021, 09:29:07 am »
Glad bucks pushed it till the 7. I'd piss meself if this Nets team fucked it with the roster they've got. Probably blame it on not Aldridge retiring haha
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8006 on: June 18, 2021, 09:37:17 am »
Quote from: Ray K on June 17, 2021, 10:52:58 pm
https://twitter.com/netw3rk/status/1405636744016318464?s=19

For you Game of Thrones fans
The Athletic reporting was bang on. It's barely been a couple of days since they released that report of friction between Luka and Voulgaris and now all this has happened.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8007 on: June 18, 2021, 11:09:38 am »
Quote from: Garrus on June 18, 2021, 09:37:17 am
The Athletic reporting was bang on. It's barely been a couple of days since they released that report of friction between Luka and Voulgaris and now all this has happened.

Only someone as profoundly weird as Cuban could have an arrogant, socially inept former professional gambler running a front office and risking alienating a once in a generation player who's soon to be eligible for a long term extension.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8008 on: June 18, 2021, 04:01:14 pm »
Celtics sending Kemba and 1st round (16th) to Thunder for Al Horford and others.

I guess it frees cap room to re-sign Fournier? maybe make some moves?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8009 on: June 18, 2021, 11:21:32 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 18, 2021, 04:01:14 pm
Celtics sending Kemba and 1st round (16th) to Thunder for Al Horford and others.

I guess it frees cap room to re-sign Fournier? maybe make some moves?
It a money swap on kemba and hordford with pick 16 for moses brown. Im sure they want fournier back wonder if they go for dame or look to take a chance on upcoming RFA Lonzo Ball or trade for in the last year of rookie contract Colin Sexton
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8010 on: June 18, 2021, 11:27:49 pm »
I must admit I don't know the ins and outs of the contracts for their roster, but I remember 3 or so years ago I was hearing that this Celtics team had a shedload of drafts to come and cap space, geared to dominate for years to come. Yet the Bucks and Nets rose and the Celtics look left behind in some way.

I dunno, I might have been listening to Bill Burr too much.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8011 on: June 18, 2021, 11:57:50 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 18, 2021, 11:27:49 pm
I must admit I don't know the ins and outs of the contracts for their roster, but I remember 3 or so years ago I was hearing that this Celtics team had a shedload of drafts to come and cap space, geared to dominate for years to come. Yet the Bucks and Nets rose and the Celtics look left behind in some way.

I dunno, I might have been listening to Bill Burr too much.

All the draft picks that they were due from bad teams (especially two from Memphis and Sacramento) ended up being only late lottery and they refused time and time again to pull the trigger and package their assets in a trade for a star. First it was for George back when he went to OKC, then Kawhi when he went to Toronto, Butler when he went to the Sixers and later Davis before he was traded to the Lakers (although Klutch/Lebron would've never let that happen once AD signed with them). At the same time they had some bad luck with injuries and spent their cap space on poor FA signings , both in terms of fit and durability (Hayward, Horford). On top of that they ended up losing Kyrie for nothing in free agency cause they were somehow convinced that he would re-sign with them. It's pretty staggering how they ended up mismanaging what seemed to be a really promising championship window, and they never really managed to field a real contending team.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8012 on: June 19, 2021, 12:06:23 am »
Cheers for that, wow, didn't know circumstances had gone the other way on so many avenues.

Yes there were really high hopes that Ainge was building something lasting. Has this window of opportunity closed now? or will moving on from Kemba start some domino effect to revamp what's going on.

Lakers for examples are tied up for cap space, so all those creaky bones and bodies will have to somehow rest up and go again for another 2 or 3 years I think, but perhaps the Celtics have more room to maneuver with.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8013 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 am »
Bucks in seven then. As long as the clippers don't win I'll be happy and wouldn't begrudge CP3 a ring
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8014 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 am »
Fantastic game 7.

On a side note, goddamnit John!

https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1405727519895076865
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,641
  • Truthiness
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 03:11:53 am »
This game is absolute trash. Young can't make a basket to save his life.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 04:32:09 am »
Surely Simmons gets traded in the offseason! Absolutely crumbled under pressure over the last 3-4 games in that series. Hasnt even come close to improving his free throw or mid/longe range shooting since entering the league 5 years ago. Doubt they can get much for him on that big contract though.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 07:30:30 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 04:32:09 am
Surely Simmons gets traded in the offseason! Absolutely crumbled under pressure over the last 3-4 games in that series. Hasnt even come close to improving his free throw or mid/longe range shooting since entering the league 5 years ago. Doubt they can get much for him on that big contract though.
I think so, it's been a long experiment for them. He is a great basketball player but clearly it doesn't work atm and it doesn't make them contenders.

Then again, if Nets are healthy, other Eastern teams won't have much chance. This could have been the year for 76ers and they screwed it up.
Also the year Ty Lue gets Clippers to conference finals, Doc screws up again.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 07:32:39 am »
Too much for the narrative "Trae Young's game doesn't translate into wins, they can't succeed in play-off's as him being the first option"
Happy for the kid. Also, Hawks team is so likeable with Bogdan, Gallo in it.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 07:33:26 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 07:52:41 am
Bucks in seven then. As long as the clippers don't win I'll be happy and wouldn't begrudge CP3 a ring
Same here, Suns-Bucks final is my guess anyways. Giannis getting a ring would be great for that city.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 07:39:03 am »
Booker is one dimensional inefficient chucker X
Trae is ball hog and his game doesn't win you games in play-off's X
CP3 is washed up and collecting checks X
Giannis can't shoot hence Bucks can never succeed with Giannis being a first option X
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 07:47:46 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:30:30 am
I think so, it's been a long experiment for them. He is a great basketball player but clearly it doesn't work atm and it doesn't make them contenders.

Then again, if Nets are healthy, other Eastern teams won't have much chance. This could have been the year for 76ers and they screwed it up.
Also the year Ty Lue gets Clippers to conference finals, Doc screws up again.

As an Australian I am disappointed that Ben hasn't evolved his game, he should be one of the best players in the world, and probably would have been in another era, but non-shooting PGs are anathema to the modern game. I wonder if he will play PF or C at his next club? I don't know enough about the game to know where he fits. Elite perimeter defender so I guess he's wasted at C, elite ball handler and passer so is he wasted in the low post? Does the low post even exist any more? Help!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 07:53:29 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:47:46 am
As an Australian I am disappointed that Ben hasn't evolved his game, he should be one of the best players in the world, and probably would have been in another era, but non-shooting PGs are anathema to the modern game. I wonder if he will play PF or C at his next club? I don't know enough about the game to know where he fits. Elite perimeter defender so I guess he's wasted at C, elite ball handler and passer so is he wasted in the low post? Does the low post even exist any more? Help!
Chuck (Barkley) mentioned this few days ago and said it was a major fault of 76ers management that this kid comes to the league and they didn't make any plans to imrpove his shooting, you can't let a kid be "yourself" especially in today's game where shooting is huge. He will be the main ball handler for sure so he won't be a real PF-C, he will be more like Giannis in his new team. He is still only 24, he can still improve a lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 