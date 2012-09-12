« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 420842 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7960 on: June 2, 2021, 06:39:57 pm »
Big shake up in Boston. Ainge stepping down as GM, coach Brad Stevens to replace him. Quite surprised as I saw Stevens coaching for decades. I suppose he could easily get a job if he wanted to go back.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7961 on: June 2, 2021, 08:48:27 pm »
Really surprising stuff, especially Brad Stevens being promoted to GM role. I can see that not working well, i give it a year or so.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,524
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7962 on: June 3, 2021, 02:07:17 am »
Here's an interesting and illuminating stat about Randle of the New York Knicks.
In spite of a fantastic season, where he was one of only a few players in history to average his points+rebounds+assists whilst also achieving his excellent shooting percentages from 3 point land and 2 point territory,  in the first 4 playoff games against the Hawks , Randle has hit just 20 of his 73 shots  the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in a four-game span in the playoffs since 1960 (min. 65 attempts) (stats courtesy of  The Athletic.)

All the talk has been about the Hawks and young, but the Knicks in the Playoffs have been playing at the level that most projected them to play during the regular season. Our shooting is down, or defense leaks holes, and Randle has been playing like Fredo Randle. We're making it easy for the Hawks,  we're making them look far better than they are. Fortunately,  we have a home game next. If Randle can come back at least half as good as he was during the regular season, Rose keeps balling, and one of Burks or IQ or Bullocks has a decent game, we can win at MSG. It will be absolutely rocking. Win game 5, and pressure swings on the Hawks. Game 6 becomes must win for them and us.

Game is ongoing right now, but no one in their right mind watches NBA games live, nowadays. Games take twice as long to finish as they used to even though it's still the same 48 mins.

A rant for another day, but how boring are the games nowadays?  All about pick and roles that lead to penetration and kicking out for a 3ptr shot, or the ball handler straight up launches a 3. It's one thing enjoying Curry or Lillard scoring 3s effortlessly like free throws, but to watch a whole team shoot 35 threes a game? Almost 70 threes taken in total by both teams? In one game?

They need to do something about the 3 pt line. It's taking away from the art of the game, the skill of the low post move, the artistry of the baseline turnaround,  the high post fade away. All shots that are statistically less efficient than a 3 pt shot. But far more enjoyable. This era wouldn't have raised the Kobes, Jordans,  Mcgradys, Malones, Ewings, Hakeems, or even Shaqs , of prior eras. Or at least, not with the low post and mid range game that was such a sight to watch. Now it's all point guards taking more 3 point shots than assists, forwards masquerading as guards stationed around the 3 pt land, and the centre role is pretty much extinct.

Eventually it'll all be shoot first ball handlers, surrounded by shooters and stretch 4s, playing a game that awards free throws for any touch on the aggressor with the ball,  and marginalising the art of defending.

It's living in an era where football teams play without strikers or defensive midfielders, and every outfield player is a modified midfielder playing a role. Might be statistically more efficient, but certainly not as enjoyable. I may have disliked the Fergie era and still have some trauma from it, but his teams were far more interesting to watch than this season's Pepe teams post Jan that played without strikers.

I'm concerned the NBA concept of basketball entertainment is becoming extinct, and it'll just be a league of shooters and stat paddders, without any energy or passion(taunting is a tech!), and games that end 134-128 without overtime as the norm.

Or maybe I'm just awakening to the reality that the game I grew up playing and watching,  is just never going to be that way anymore.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7963 on: June 3, 2021, 02:48:34 am »
God damn Knicks. :butt :butt :no

And I lost my bet, was looking a decent bet with LeBron and Davies carrying injuries.

Oh well we go again.
« Last Edit: June 3, 2021, 02:50:28 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7964 on: June 3, 2021, 03:19:51 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on June  3, 2021, 02:07:17 am
Or maybe I'm just awakening to the reality that the game I grew up playing and watching,  is just never going to be that way anymore.
I'd like to hope it's in cycles, someday a big man in the paint will do something to cause teams to re-think.

A bit like footy, when you had emphasis on one touch passing, tiki taka etc, then it went to a more defensive and direct approach and then you see the passing game comes back around.

At least, I hope we'll see it come back anyway.

That's the thing though; as you know all sports go through this philosophy shift. I miss a proper NFL running team or a defensive unit straight from the NFC conference in the 80's, yet now a QB passes for 350 to 400 yards a game and no-one bats an eyelid. NHL too, gone are the 'wars of attrition' and the emphasis is so much on skill and speed now. Baseball you can't go past 6 innings with a pitcher, that's too much for them these days and some like Dave Roberts will try out 20 pitchers in the last 4 innings if they could!

Generally speaking, sport is trending towards lighter, faster, more scoring philosophies.

Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7965 on: June 3, 2021, 07:56:06 am »
Luka Magic again. 42 pts 8 rebs and 14 assists and Mavs take a 3-2 lead to home.

Strange series this has been, 5 games and away teams won all 5 of them. I think Mavs close this at home though.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,294
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7966 on: June 3, 2021, 10:03:38 am »
Mavs need to get help for Luka in the offseason, as Porzingis is as useful as traffic lights in GTA
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7967 on: June 3, 2021, 10:15:55 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  2, 2021, 10:48:34 am
Lakers are pretty much done. Even if they overcome the Suns somehow, there's no way these 2 will hold up against deeper rosters later on.

I'm reading comments saying this dynasty was over before it begun, but did anyone seriously expect these 2 to form a dynasty? surely this was another year, max 2 and then time/injuries were going to put a stop to this. This was no young Kobe/Shaq partnership, it was geared to win now, possibly for 2 championships then done, as it stands it does look like one and done.

The hybrid role AD plays means injuries were always going to follow him with a 70 or whatever game season, and despite some superhero performances, LeBron is at the tailend of his career.

Not sure where the Lakers go from here, with these 2 contracted for the long term. Doesn't look good at the moment.
Lebron really needs a full offseason. They basically went from playoffs to regular season with a super short turnaround and was not able to rest in how was needed before the season.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7968 on: June 3, 2021, 10:20:42 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  3, 2021, 03:19:51 am
I'd like to hope it's in cycles, someday a big man in the paint will do something to cause teams to re-think.

A bit like footy, when you had emphasis on one touch passing, tiki taka etc, then it went to a more defensive and direct approach and then you see the passing game comes back around.

At least, I hope we'll see it come back anyway.

That's the thing though; as you know all sports go through this philosophy shift. I miss a proper NFL running team or a defensive unit straight from the NFC conference in the 80's, yet now a QB passes for 350 to 400 yards a game and no-one bats an eyelid. NHL too, gone are the 'wars of attrition' and the emphasis is so much on skill and speed now. Baseball you can't go past 6 innings with a pitcher, that's too much for them these days and some like Dave Roberts will try out 20 pitchers in the last 4 innings if they could!

Generally speaking, sport is trending towards lighter, faster, more scoring philosophies.
This has been true for a long time but if u shot 100 3s in 1 game and made 33% and the other team didnt shoot a 3 they would have to make 50% from 2. Shooting more 3s is just how it with the rules and Math. Also if you go back to the 60s with no 3 point line they where a bunch of games including in the finals that are in the 100s. looks at this NBA final game from 1967 https://www.basketball-reference.com/boxscores/196704240SFW.html
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7969 on: June 3, 2021, 11:13:53 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  3, 2021, 03:19:51 am
I'd like to hope it's in cycles, someday a big man in the paint will do something to cause teams to re-think.

A bit like footy, when you had emphasis on one touch passing, tiki taka etc, then it went to a more defensive and direct approach and then you see the passing game comes back around.

At least, I hope we'll see it come back anyway.

That's the thing though; as you know all sports go through this philosophy shift. I miss a proper NFL running team or a defensive unit straight from the NFC conference in the 80's, yet now a QB passes for 350 to 400 yards a game and no-one bats an eyelid. NHL too, gone are the 'wars of attrition' and the emphasis is so much on skill and speed now. Baseball you can't go past 6 innings with a pitcher, that's too much for them these days and some like Dave Roberts will try out 20 pitchers in the last 4 innings if they could!

Generally speaking, sport is trending towards lighter, faster, more scoring philosophies.

Great post Doc Red, and Id just slightly disagree with this post, which is correct about the changes we see, but think the changes we see are largely the products of conscious decisions. You dont see NFL pound the line running teams anymore because they changed the way defensive pass interference was enforced time and again until finally you cant breathe on the receiver, opening up the game for high scoring. The suits at the league dont think idiots like us will watch if the games are low scoring. Similar for NBA, hand check rules and whatnot, they actually (deep breath) seem to want a league where James Harden either throws up a forty footer or dashes to the rim to get free throws.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7970 on: June 3, 2021, 04:02:19 pm »
Oh I'm not doubting for a minute that these trends aren't the product of rules or policies by the leagues. I just think (or hope) we reach a moment when the pendulum goes back to the middle a little bit, because games across sports are becoming like NBA Jam with teams rubber banding to a wild (if somewhat manufactured) finish that's good for the ratings.

Not to derail, but I always hear the cliche of "there's no good tackling anymore in the NFL" and I keep thinking is it a surprise? as you say, if you so much as breathe on someone the flags come out these days.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7971 on: June 3, 2021, 04:30:29 pm »
As a Warriors fan, both LA teams losing in the first round would be such a joy.
Basketball Gods, make this happen!
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7972 on: June 4, 2021, 03:14:17 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  3, 2021, 04:02:19 pm
Oh I'm not doubting for a minute that these trends aren't the product of rules or policies by the leagues. I just think (or hope) we reach a moment when the pendulum goes back to the middle a little bit, because games across sports are becoming like NBA Jam with teams rubber banding to a wild (if somewhat manufactured) finish that's good for the ratings.

Not to derail, but I always hear the cliche of "there's no good tackling anymore in the NFL" and I keep thinking is it a surprise? as you say, if you so much as breathe on someone the flags come out these days.

NBA Jam NFL BLITZ, yep
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7973 on: June 4, 2021, 04:06:47 am »
No idea why AD came out to play there he could barely move

Not looking good for Lakers at all. Phoenix are running ridiculously hot
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7974 on: June 4, 2021, 05:21:12 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  2, 2021, 05:19:09 pm
I wish it was that easy to just sign people up for the Lakers.

:lmao try supporting a non glamour team who don't get their pick of the free agents.

Utah had the league's best record and before the world-renowned Bojan Bogdanovic their last substantial free agent signing was Mehmet Okur about 20 years ago.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7975 on: June 4, 2021, 06:39:20 am »
Really can't be arsed with the nets winning this year. I'd be absolutely shocked if they didn't but as super teams go they're just so fuckin unlikeable.
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7976 on: June 4, 2021, 08:00:12 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on June  4, 2021, 06:39:20 am
Really can't be arsed with the nets winning this year. I'd be absolutely shocked if they didn't but as super teams go they're just so fuckin unlikeable.
Nah, I want teams like Jazz, Suns or Bucks, 76ers to win it.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7977 on: June 4, 2021, 08:02:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on June  4, 2021, 05:21:12 am
:lmao try supporting a non glamour team who don't get their pick of the free agents.

Utah had the league's best record and before the world-renowned Bojan Bogdanovic their last substantial free agent signing was Mehmet Okur about 20 years ago.
;D
That wasn't even big at the time, he had a ring at Pistons but he was at the end of big rotation after Ben-Rasheed Wallace and Darko.
He turned out to be such a beast though.

I think if he played in today's NBA, he would've made the All Star team 3-4 times.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7978 on: June 4, 2021, 09:09:32 am »
First time we're going to see a Finals series without LeBron or Curry since 2010.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7979 on: June 4, 2021, 09:57:36 am »
A fitting end to a horrid season. Lakers limped their way through most of it, crawled into the playoffs and quietly bounced out last night. Kuzma had as many points as Caruso with 10 more minutes. How long is he going to be the next big thing? I know rumours were they tried to move on from him at the deadline.

The point is they can't keep going back to LeBron and AD. One is defying odds against time, the other literally said he signed a 5 year extension due to his "little history with injuries".


I don't mind who wins it now, but I suspect Manchester City's roster is way too deep with KD & Co. At the very least I hope Dallas finish off Everton.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7980 on: June 4, 2021, 12:14:57 pm »
Lakers probably now regret beating the Warriors in the play-in game. They looked horrific throughout the series.
Suns could have even swept them.

Strange thing is Clippers tanking last 2 games to avoid the Lakers in 1st round have consequences.
Now Clippers face an elimination at Dallas. I think with their terrible defense, Clippers would have won against the Blazers 4-2.
« Last Edit: June 4, 2021, 12:16:49 pm by elsewhere »
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7981 on: June 4, 2021, 12:46:05 pm »
Hopefully Dallas can finish the Clippers off. It would be brilliant to see a West semifinals where all four teams are built organically through competent drafting, top notch coaching and player development, shrewd trades and FA signings to fill out the roster.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7982 on: June 4, 2021, 02:00:09 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  4, 2021, 09:57:36 am
Manchester City's roster is way too deep with KD & Co. At the very least I hope Dallas finish off Everton.

You really want to go there? If the Nets are Man City, it's pretty clear who the Lakers are. Despite the Clippers' Evertonisation, their neighbours sure ain't Liverpool (Liverpool would be the Celtics!).
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7983 on: June 4, 2021, 09:55:35 pm »
Waaaaaait a minute, are you suggesting us Laker fans should class the Nets as our 'noisy neighbours' now? ;D blasphemy!

So, big game for the Clippers tonight, interesting to see what happens. The Clippers don't look right, even if they make it past Dallas...   something's not clicking.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7984 on: June 5, 2021, 04:40:43 am »
Way too much Lebron is finished hype for me over the last day. He was clearly pretty badly restricted by the ankle vs Phoenix. A good summers rest and I think and hope we see another proper playoff run next year.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,765
  • Yes lad!
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7985 on: June 8, 2021, 02:51:12 am »
Good god, the Bucks losing by 50, and Brooklyn are without Harden. Yes, the Nets are scary good, but fuck, Milwaukee are a depressing franchise, and Giannis is just not built for the playoffs.
« Last Edit: June 8, 2021, 03:05:53 am by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7986 on: June 8, 2021, 07:48:24 am »
Embarrassing from the Bucks.

Good game in Phoenix though and great to see the crowd so hyped.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7987 on: June 9, 2021, 11:52:25 pm »
Nikola Jokic becomes the first NBA MVP drafted during a Taco Bell commercial

(irrefutable source: twitter)
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7988 on: June 10, 2021, 11:30:42 am »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7989 on: June 11, 2021, 08:12:17 am »
Check out Donny Mitchell's playoff stats the last two seasons... this kid is a big-game player.

https://au.global.nba.com/players/stats/#!/donovan_mitchell
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7990 on: June 13, 2021, 10:28:37 pm »
Impressed the way the Bucks have guarded KD and limited him to awkward shots and angles. He's wanting a lot of fouls and not getting them which has pissed him right off, shout out to PJ for that
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7991 on: June 13, 2021, 11:14:17 pm »
Will be interesting to see if KD can put the Nets on his back and get them through to the conference finals now!
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,294
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7992 on: Yesterday at 02:36:08 pm »
KD with a historic game, puts the Nets up 3-2.

Cp3 in COVID protocol, Kawhi out of tonight's game and could be out for the remainder of the series due to knee injury
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7993 on: Yesterday at 04:50:14 pm »
Stan, we hardly knew ye...
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,561
  • Truthiness
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7994 on: Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm »
Clippers think Kawhi has an ACL injury, per Shams...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7995 on: Yesterday at 05:55:35 pm »
Dropping like flies. Really unlucky for Paul if he has to miss out for Covid.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7996 on: Yesterday at 07:10:05 pm »
As I read the news about Kawhi and Paul, Harden, and Davis before that I just wonder why so many are getting injured? Might be my perception, but I don't recall players being sidelined at the frequency they are in the past 2 or so years. Is it a Covid thing, scheduling....
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7997 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
....and right on cue LeBron decides to answer the mystery
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7998 on: Today at 03:48:39 am »
Philly.  :lmao
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,294
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7999 on: Today at 04:19:27 am »
Doc needs to retire, Simmons and Embid traded if they lose this series
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 