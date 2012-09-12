Here's an interesting and illuminating stat about Randle of the New York Knicks.

In spite of a fantastic season, where he was one of only a few players in history to average his points+rebounds+assists whilst also achieving his excellent shooting percentages from 3 point land and 2 point territory, in the first 4 playoff games against the Hawks , Randle has hit just 20 of his 73 shots  the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in a four-game span in the playoffs since 1960 (min. 65 attempts) (stats courtesy of The Athletic.)



All the talk has been about the Hawks and young, but the Knicks in the Playoffs have been playing at the level that most projected them to play during the regular season. Our shooting is down, or defense leaks holes, and Randle has been playing like Fredo Randle. We're making it easy for the Hawks, we're making them look far better than they are. Fortunately, we have a home game next. If Randle can come back at least half as good as he was during the regular season, Rose keeps balling, and one of Burks or IQ or Bullocks has a decent game, we can win at MSG. It will be absolutely rocking. Win game 5, and pressure swings on the Hawks. Game 6 becomes must win for them and us.



Game is ongoing right now, but no one in their right mind watches NBA games live, nowadays. Games take twice as long to finish as they used to even though it's still the same 48 mins.



A rant for another day, but how boring are the games nowadays? All about pick and roles that lead to penetration and kicking out for a 3ptr shot, or the ball handler straight up launches a 3. It's one thing enjoying Curry or Lillard scoring 3s effortlessly like free throws, but to watch a whole team shoot 35 threes a game? Almost 70 threes taken in total by both teams? In one game?



They need to do something about the 3 pt line. It's taking away from the art of the game, the skill of the low post move, the artistry of the baseline turnaround, the high post fade away. All shots that are statistically less efficient than a 3 pt shot. But far more enjoyable. This era wouldn't have raised the Kobes, Jordans, Mcgradys, Malones, Ewings, Hakeems, or even Shaqs , of prior eras. Or at least, not with the low post and mid range game that was such a sight to watch. Now it's all point guards taking more 3 point shots than assists, forwards masquerading as guards stationed around the 3 pt land, and the centre role is pretty much extinct.



Eventually it'll all be shoot first ball handlers, surrounded by shooters and stretch 4s, playing a game that awards free throws for any touch on the aggressor with the ball, and marginalising the art of defending.



It's living in an era where football teams play without strikers or defensive midfielders, and every outfield player is a modified midfielder playing a role. Might be statistically more efficient, but certainly not as enjoyable. I may have disliked the Fergie era and still have some trauma from it, but his teams were far more interesting to watch than this season's Pepe teams post Jan that played without strikers.



I'm concerned the NBA concept of basketball entertainment is becoming extinct, and it'll just be a league of shooters and stat paddders, without any energy or passion(taunting is a tech!), and games that end 134-128 without overtime as the norm.



Or maybe I'm just awakening to the reality that the game I grew up playing and watching, is just never going to be that way anymore.