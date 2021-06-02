« previous next »
Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 417759 times)

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7960 on: June 2, 2021, 06:39:57 pm »
Big shake up in Boston. Ainge stepping down as GM, coach Brad Stevens to replace him. Quite surprised as I saw Stevens coaching for decades. I suppose he could easily get a job if he wanted to go back.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7961 on: June 2, 2021, 08:48:27 pm »
Really surprising stuff, especially Brad Stevens being promoted to GM role. I can see that not working well, i give it a year or so.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7962 on: Yesterday at 02:07:17 am »
Here's an interesting and illuminating stat about Randle of the New York Knicks.
In spite of a fantastic season, where he was one of only a few players in history to average his points+rebounds+assists whilst also achieving his excellent shooting percentages from 3 point land and 2 point territory,  in the first 4 playoff games against the Hawks , Randle has hit just 20 of his 73 shots  the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in a four-game span in the playoffs since 1960 (min. 65 attempts) (stats courtesy of  The Athletic.)

All the talk has been about the Hawks and young, but the Knicks in the Playoffs have been playing at the level that most projected them to play during the regular season. Our shooting is down, or defense leaks holes, and Randle has been playing like Fredo Randle. We're making it easy for the Hawks,  we're making them look far better than they are. Fortunately,  we have a home game next. If Randle can come back at least half as good as he was during the regular season, Rose keeps balling, and one of Burks or IQ or Bullocks has a decent game, we can win at MSG. It will be absolutely rocking. Win game 5, and pressure swings on the Hawks. Game 6 becomes must win for them and us.

Game is ongoing right now, but no one in their right mind watches NBA games live, nowadays. Games take twice as long to finish as they used to even though it's still the same 48 mins.

A rant for another day, but how boring are the games nowadays?  All about pick and roles that lead to penetration and kicking out for a 3ptr shot, or the ball handler straight up launches a 3. It's one thing enjoying Curry or Lillard scoring 3s effortlessly like free throws, but to watch a whole team shoot 35 threes a game? Almost 70 threes taken in total by both teams? In one game?

They need to do something about the 3 pt line. It's taking away from the art of the game, the skill of the low post move, the artistry of the baseline turnaround,  the high post fade away. All shots that are statistically less efficient than a 3 pt shot. But far more enjoyable. This era wouldn't have raised the Kobes, Jordans,  Mcgradys, Malones, Ewings, Hakeems, or even Shaqs , of prior eras. Or at least, not with the low post and mid range game that was such a sight to watch. Now it's all point guards taking more 3 point shots than assists, forwards masquerading as guards stationed around the 3 pt land, and the centre role is pretty much extinct.

Eventually it'll all be shoot first ball handlers, surrounded by shooters and stretch 4s, playing a game that awards free throws for any touch on the aggressor with the ball,  and marginalising the art of defending.

It's living in an era where football teams play without strikers or defensive midfielders, and every outfield player is a modified midfielder playing a role. Might be statistically more efficient, but certainly not as enjoyable. I may have disliked the Fergie era and still have some trauma from it, but his teams were far more interesting to watch than this season's Pepe teams post Jan that played without strikers.

I'm concerned the NBA concept of basketball entertainment is becoming extinct, and it'll just be a league of shooters and stat paddders, without any energy or passion(taunting is a tech!), and games that end 134-128 without overtime as the norm.

Or maybe I'm just awakening to the reality that the game I grew up playing and watching,  is just never going to be that way anymore.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7963 on: Yesterday at 02:48:34 am »
God damn Knicks. :butt :butt :no

And I lost my bet, was looking a decent bet with LeBron and Davies carrying injuries.

Oh well we go again.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7964 on: Yesterday at 03:19:51 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 02:07:17 am
Or maybe I'm just awakening to the reality that the game I grew up playing and watching,  is just never going to be that way anymore.
I'd like to hope it's in cycles, someday a big man in the paint will do something to cause teams to re-think.

A bit like footy, when you had emphasis on one touch passing, tiki taka etc, then it went to a more defensive and direct approach and then you see the passing game comes back around.

At least, I hope we'll see it come back anyway.

That's the thing though; as you know all sports go through this philosophy shift. I miss a proper NFL running team or a defensive unit straight from the NFC conference in the 80's, yet now a QB passes for 350 to 400 yards a game and no-one bats an eyelid. NHL too, gone are the 'wars of attrition' and the emphasis is so much on skill and speed now. Baseball you can't go past 6 innings with a pitcher, that's too much for them these days and some like Dave Roberts will try out 20 pitchers in the last 4 innings if they could!

Generally speaking, sport is trending towards lighter, faster, more scoring philosophies.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7965 on: Yesterday at 07:56:06 am »
Luka Magic again. 42 pts 8 rebs and 14 assists and Mavs take a 3-2 lead to home.

Strange series this has been, 5 games and away teams won all 5 of them. I think Mavs close this at home though.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7966 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 am »
Mavs need to get help for Luka in the offseason, as Porzingis is as useful as traffic lights in GTA
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7967 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  2, 2021, 10:48:34 am
Lakers are pretty much done. Even if they overcome the Suns somehow, there's no way these 2 will hold up against deeper rosters later on.

I'm reading comments saying this dynasty was over before it begun, but did anyone seriously expect these 2 to form a dynasty? surely this was another year, max 2 and then time/injuries were going to put a stop to this. This was no young Kobe/Shaq partnership, it was geared to win now, possibly for 2 championships then done, as it stands it does look like one and done.

The hybrid role AD plays means injuries were always going to follow him with a 70 or whatever game season, and despite some superhero performances, LeBron is at the tailend of his career.

Not sure where the Lakers go from here, with these 2 contracted for the long term. Doesn't look good at the moment.
Lebron really needs a full offseason. They basically went from playoffs to regular season with a super short turnaround and was not able to rest in how was needed before the season.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7968 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 03:19:51 am
I'd like to hope it's in cycles, someday a big man in the paint will do something to cause teams to re-think.

A bit like footy, when you had emphasis on one touch passing, tiki taka etc, then it went to a more defensive and direct approach and then you see the passing game comes back around.

At least, I hope we'll see it come back anyway.

That's the thing though; as you know all sports go through this philosophy shift. I miss a proper NFL running team or a defensive unit straight from the NFC conference in the 80's, yet now a QB passes for 350 to 400 yards a game and no-one bats an eyelid. NHL too, gone are the 'wars of attrition' and the emphasis is so much on skill and speed now. Baseball you can't go past 6 innings with a pitcher, that's too much for them these days and some like Dave Roberts will try out 20 pitchers in the last 4 innings if they could!

Generally speaking, sport is trending towards lighter, faster, more scoring philosophies.
This has been true for a long time but if u shot 100 3s in 1 game and made 33% and the other team didnt shoot a 3 they would have to make 50% from 2. Shooting more 3s is just how it with the rules and Math. Also if you go back to the 60s with no 3 point line they where a bunch of games including in the finals that are in the 100s. looks at this NBA final game from 1967 https://www.basketball-reference.com/boxscores/196704240SFW.html
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7969 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 03:19:51 am
I'd like to hope it's in cycles, someday a big man in the paint will do something to cause teams to re-think.

A bit like footy, when you had emphasis on one touch passing, tiki taka etc, then it went to a more defensive and direct approach and then you see the passing game comes back around.

At least, I hope we'll see it come back anyway.

That's the thing though; as you know all sports go through this philosophy shift. I miss a proper NFL running team or a defensive unit straight from the NFC conference in the 80's, yet now a QB passes for 350 to 400 yards a game and no-one bats an eyelid. NHL too, gone are the 'wars of attrition' and the emphasis is so much on skill and speed now. Baseball you can't go past 6 innings with a pitcher, that's too much for them these days and some like Dave Roberts will try out 20 pitchers in the last 4 innings if they could!

Generally speaking, sport is trending towards lighter, faster, more scoring philosophies.

Great post Doc Red, and Id just slightly disagree with this post, which is correct about the changes we see, but think the changes we see are largely the products of conscious decisions. You dont see NFL pound the line running teams anymore because they changed the way defensive pass interference was enforced time and again until finally you cant breathe on the receiver, opening up the game for high scoring. The suits at the league dont think idiots like us will watch if the games are low scoring. Similar for NBA, hand check rules and whatnot, they actually (deep breath) seem to want a league where James Harden either throws up a forty footer or dashes to the rim to get free throws.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7970 on: Yesterday at 04:02:19 pm »
Oh I'm not doubting for a minute that these trends aren't the product of rules or policies by the leagues. I just think (or hope) we reach a moment when the pendulum goes back to the middle a little bit, because games across sports are becoming like NBA Jam with teams rubber banding to a wild (if somewhat manufactured) finish that's good for the ratings.

Not to derail, but I always hear the cliche of "there's no good tackling anymore in the NFL" and I keep thinking is it a surprise? as you say, if you so much as breathe on someone the flags come out these days.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7971 on: Yesterday at 04:30:29 pm »
As a Warriors fan, both LA teams losing in the first round would be such a joy.
Basketball Gods, make this happen!
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 03:14:17 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 04:02:19 pm
Oh I'm not doubting for a minute that these trends aren't the product of rules or policies by the leagues. I just think (or hope) we reach a moment when the pendulum goes back to the middle a little bit, because games across sports are becoming like NBA Jam with teams rubber banding to a wild (if somewhat manufactured) finish that's good for the ratings.

Not to derail, but I always hear the cliche of "there's no good tackling anymore in the NFL" and I keep thinking is it a surprise? as you say, if you so much as breathe on someone the flags come out these days.

NBA Jam NFL BLITZ, yep
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 04:06:47 am »
No idea why AD came out to play there he could barely move

Not looking good for Lakers at all. Phoenix are running ridiculously hot
