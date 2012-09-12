« previous next »
« Reply #7920 on: May 17, 2021, 04:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 17, 2021, 02:21:58 pm
I have a bet with my other half that the Knicks go further than the Lakers, loser does the school run in the mornings for 4 weeks.
If LeBron and Davis remain healthy, I'd set your alarm clock mate  ;)

Curry's great, no doubt. MVP's too far a shout for me though. If we go by the do it all by himself barometer then Westbrook should be in the conversation (and I'm no fan of his).
« Reply #7921 on: May 17, 2021, 05:04:09 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 17, 2021, 04:30:57 pm
If LeBron and Davis remain healthy, I'd set your alarm clock mate  ;)

Curry's great, no doubt. MVP's too far a shout for me though. If we go by the do it all by himself barometer then Westbrook should be in the conversation (and I'm no fan of his).

Westbrook is by miles not even the best and most influential player on his own team.
« Reply #7922 on: May 17, 2021, 06:04:29 pm »
By Miles? You're a harsh man Gods_Left_Boot. Westbrook may not lead the team in scoring, but he finished with triple double average for the 4th time in the past 5 seasons, broke the all time, and leads 3 of the 5 Wizards stats for the season.

Curry's great, but I disagree with LeBron, I still think an MVP should be more than having the most point average out of the most attempts and not even a top 50 FG%. (ignoring Green's screen contributions) Curry does carry a huge load, but so do Embiid, Doncic or Antetokounmpo.

The whole 'MVP buzz' makes no sense I guess, just opinions designed to fill columns.
« Reply #7923 on: May 17, 2021, 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 17, 2021, 06:04:29 pm
By Miles? You're a harsh man Gods_Left_Boot. Westbrook may not lead the team in scoring, but he finished with triple double average for the 4th time in the past 5 seasons, broke the all time, and leads 3 of the 5 Wizards stats for the season.

Curry's great, but I disagree with LeBron, I still think an MVP should be more than having the most point average out of the most attempts and not even a top 50 FG%. (ignoring Green's screen contributions) Curry does carry a huge load, but so do Embiid, Doncic or Antetokounmpo.

The whole 'MVP buzz' makes no sense I guess, just opinions designed to fill columns.

All those players you mentioned have tons of quality around of them, compared to the Warriors.

I don't think he is the MVP, but to compare Giannis and Embiid is imo nonsense given who they are surrounded with in comparison to Curry.

« Reply #7924 on: May 17, 2021, 09:35:05 pm »
Of course they're surrounded by talent, and without Thompson, Curry still has Green and Wiggins so he's hardly all by himself.

GS's payroll is significantly more than Jokic's team, the guy I think should get the MVP. Curry's on $43million this year, I'm guessing like Kobe's final 3 years or so, this has some say on the level of quality a team can afford to surround him with.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May 17, 2021, 08:34:44 pm
I don't think he is the MVP
...and that was my whole point. We can argue to death whether Curry is all by his lonesome, or whether he's turning roots into tree trunks at GS. My point is LeBron's way off the mark saying Curry should get the MVP.
« Reply #7925 on: May 17, 2021, 09:41:20 pm »
Quote
Of course they're surrounded by talent, and without Thompson, Curry still has Green and Wiggins so he's hardly all by himself.

GS's payroll is significantly more than Jokic's team, the guy I think should get the MVP. Curry's on $43million this year, I'm guessing like Kobe's final 3 years or so, this has some say on the level of quality a team can afford to surround him with.

I'm not really arsed about who has what in terms of money, I'm pointing out the difference in both teams. Whether or not Curry should take a paycut, is not relevant really to the point that I'm making [I don't think he should take a paycutt, he's earned his money]. But it's clear that this current Warrior team, even with Green [who is not an offensive threat] and Wigginis [who is inconsistent], wouldn't be near the playoffs by any means without Curry.

You brought up his previous years, and I pointed out some of the things he's deal with in this current team under the circumstances. He's played at an MPV level. Not that he should be one for this year but his play has been exceptional.
« Reply #7926 on: May 17, 2021, 10:44:47 pm »
The reason I bought the payrolls into it is because of the salary cap system; when you point out someone has little support and happens to be on a massive salary, then all it takes is the next best guy to get injured and you're left with scraps (although I don't think Green or Wiggins are nothings).

He also did really well when he had talent around him as you mentioned, but to this day people like Smith/Kellerman say KD was the best player on that team (I don't necessarily agree with that either).

Again though yes, I'm not disagreeing that Curry's played at a high level and made some amazing shots, but sorry LeBron, MVP is a bridge too far for me.
« Reply #7927 on: May 17, 2021, 11:22:43 pm »
Yup, I agree with Tippy. I don't think Curry merits being an MVP.
I think it's either Jokic, or Embiid. They've led their teams to the top (Embiid) or managed do without key players whilst producing ridiculous numbers (Jokics).

Curry is a fantastic shooter, but that's pretty much it. Hands down the greatest thus far in shooting, but he only affects one end of the court. And doesn't even play as a point guard, so creates far less than Jokic does going forward. But I'm a tad biased, I've always felt he was overrated as a player. He's playing a system he's used to, without the responsibilities of defending, and without the responsibilities of creating the offense due to playing alongside of another HOFer that carries both those responsibilities.

But he shoots well. Takes more shots, scores more shots.
There's a reason why Kobe wasn't MVP even though he scored so much.

And Lebron probably said it because he's playing him next.

No one mentioned the Clippers?
What a sad franchise. Purposely lose their last two games against two of the worst teams in the NBA, just to avoid playing the Lakers until the Finals of the West? They would rather face the Jazz in the 2nd round and Dallas in the first round, than potentially face Lakers  in the 1st round(Portland beat the Nuggets in the final game otherwise Lakers would have been 6th) or lakers in the 2nd round (if the Lakers finished 7th and won their qualifying playoff game).

No respect for them. That there is why they won't win anything. That mindset, to try and calculate and lose on purpose to face easier matches? Nah, they're bottlers and it shows in their mindset to winning.

Look at the difference when they asked Chris Paul if it would have been better to lose a game or so and finish 3rd instead of 2nd and avoid playing the Lakers. He interrupted Barkley when he was asking about avoiding a difficult first round match, to say:

"Man, Chuck, Chuck, I hate to cut you off, man, but I've been in the West my whole career, West ain't never been easy. I don't care who you're playing, what series it is, what game it is. I played in New Orleans when I was in that division with Memphis, Houston with Yao (Ming) and T-Mac (Tracy McGrady) and Dallas when they were nice with Dirk (Nowitzki) and (Jerry) Stackhouse and all of them. The West has always been a beast. If you try to matchup with somebody else, you can still get it handed to you."

I expect the Clippers to get knocked out in the first round against Dallas. They'll get it handed to them.
« Reply #7928 on: May 18, 2021, 12:04:16 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on May 15, 2021, 10:09:33 pm
Here's hoping the Bucks give it a game and don't fall on their swords.

Kudos for the Bucks. They played to win (unlike the Clippers) and ended up with a tougher first round matchup vs the Heat rather than the Knicks.
But that's how it should be, if you think you're capable of winning the title.

It's why I'm not too happy with the new playin format with the 7th-10th playing for the Playoffs.
At the very least, make it about the 8th-10th ranked teams fight it off for the 8th spot. 10th plays 9th, winner plays 8th and has to win 2 games against the 8th ranked team, 8th ranked only needs to win 1 game to get in. Why bring the 7th team in? Usually there's 8+ game difference between the team that finished 7th and the one that finished 10th (or more, I can't remember the exact number but was on the athletic). Doesn't seem fair that you can make it 7th and still have to fight for the Playoffs. Why have the 10th ranked team earned that sort of respect?
« Reply #7929 on: May 18, 2021, 07:33:05 am »
As a Warriors fan, i think it has to be Jokic, then Embiid and Curry. Harden missed way too many games, Suns and Jazz don't have a clear cut candidate, Doncic shooting was inconsistent and team record is not good enough.
« Reply #7930 on: May 19, 2021, 10:54:35 am »
Impressive stuff from Tatum last night for Boston. Lets hope he can help avoid a whitewash against the Nets.
« Reply #7931 on: May 19, 2021, 01:50:46 pm »
Wonder what folks on here think of the play in tournament, is it really necessary? We have the playoffs, do we need another tournament before it?

Also, reading about how Saudi Arabia has apparently proposed the World Cup happening every 2 years it just got me thinking this 'more, more, more' attitude across all sports can't be good overall. Dunno, maybe I'm trying to take my mind off tonight's match with other news (and clearly failing!)
« Reply #7932 on: May 19, 2021, 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 19, 2021, 01:50:46 pm
Wonder what folks on here think of the play in tournament, is it really necessary? We have the playoffs, do we need another tournament before it?

Quote from: Doc Red on May 18, 2021, 12:04:16 am
It's why I'm not too happy with the new playin format with the 7th-10th playing for the Playoffs.
At the very least, make it about the 8th-10th ranked teams fight it off for the 8th spot. 10th plays 9th, winner plays 8th and has to win 2 games against the 8th ranked team, 8th ranked only needs to win 1 game to get in. Why bring the 7th team in? Usually there's 8+ game difference between the team that finished 7th and the one that finished 10th (or more, I can't remember the exact number but was on the athletic). Doesn't seem fair that you can make it 7th and still have to fight for the Playoffs. Why have the 10th ranked team earned that sort of respect?
« Reply #7933 on: May 19, 2021, 11:42:56 pm »
Agreed Doc Red, it all seems pointless. Yet here I am probably going to be up at 3 to watch the bloody Lakers go through it  :-\

On a lighter/weirder note, Kwame Brown is threatening to beat Matt Barnes' arse in a bad way...     ah social media beefs  :P
« Reply #7934 on: May 20, 2021, 03:15:37 pm »
Curry was great last night but James pulled out a special winner
« Reply #7935 on: May 21, 2021, 03:32:27 am »
The only thing I like about the play-in concept is that they're single games, which gives it a college ball vibe. I think the NBA would be far more interesting if it had a much shorter regular season (home-and-away against all teams, or even H-A against your conference and once each against the other) and sudden-death playoffs, but of course money talks. Anyway, such as it is, the play-in format seems fair. 7/8 only needs to win one of two games, 9/10 needs to win two of two. 7th can't really complain if they fail twice at home.

So, end of season award finalists have been announced. My picks in bold.

MVP: Curry, Embiid, Jokic
Rookie: Ball, Edwards, Haliburton
6th Man: Clarkson, Ingles, Rose
Defensive: Gobert, Draymond Green, Simmons
Coach: Snyder, Thibodeau, Williams
Improved: Jerami Grant, Porter Jr, Randle
« Reply #7936 on: May 22, 2021, 12:08:14 am »
The Commish Silver said he wants the play-in tournament to be a permanent thing. Hmmm....
« Reply #7937 on: May 22, 2021, 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on May 21, 2021, 03:32:27 am
The only thing I like about the play-in concept is that they're single games, which gives it a college ball vibe. I think the NBA would be far more interesting if it had a much shorter regular season (home-and-away against all teams, or even H-A against your conference and once each against the other) and sudden-death playoffs, but of course money talks. Anyway, such as it is, the play-in format seems fair. 7/8 only needs to win one of two games, 9/10 needs to win two of two. 7th can't really complain if they fail twice at home.

So, end of season award finalists have been announced. My picks in bold.

MVP: Curry, Embiid, Jokic
Rookie: Ball, Edwards, Haliburton
6th Man: Clarkson, Ingles, Rose
Defensive: Gobert, Draymond Green, Simmons
Coach: Snyder, Thibodeau, Williams
Improved: Jerami Grant, Porter Jr, Randle

MVP: Jokic ( had Embiid as my early and mid season MVP, but his absence + Jokic carrying his team, swayed me.
RTY: Ball
6th man: Rose (bias aside, Ingles)
DPTY: Simmons should get it and is my pick if I had a vote, but Gobert will get it.
Coach: Clinching home court  clinched Thibs as the CTY, in my opinion.
Improved: Randle
« Reply #7938 on: May 22, 2021, 11:03:42 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 22, 2021, 12:08:14 am
The Commish Silver said he wants the play-in tournament to be a permanent thing. Hmmm....

Rightly or wrongly, Silver is all about the cash. He just wears sheep's clothing.
A step to the side from how Stern was. Admittedly,  he wasn't perfect,  but he did try and balance the search for cash,  and was smart enough to realise that the true honey pot was in leveraging the stars in the NBA.

External power has switched to the players, but there's still too much power in game that the league controls. And that's killing the game as a spectacle. Giving out  technicals like they're candy for things as ridiculous as staring at an opponent after dunking on them, just kills the emotional and passionate side of the game.

You know how we tend to view music concerts, or football games, or movies, whereby part of the enjoyment is in the visual physical expressions we're seeing, but there is also a part of us that  sort of sees or imagines ourselves as the entertainers we're watching. We live out our fantasies through their expressions. Sing and dance like MJ, in front of thousands of fans, score an epic winning goal and celebrate in front of the supporters, score a buzzer beater, and yes, dunk on someone and flex on em. Silver is just killing the emotions of the game. Refs have far more power nowadays than before, and it's ruining the enjoyment of the game. Everything is a technical nowadays. We might as well just watch robots play the game.

Meh, random rant.  :D
« Reply #7939 on: May 23, 2021, 12:14:32 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on May 17, 2021, 11:22:43 pm
No one mentioned the Clippers?
What a sad franchise. Purposely lose their last two games against two of the worst teams in the NBA, just to avoid playing the Lakers until the Finals of the West? They would rather face the Jazz in the 2nd round and Dallas in the first round, than potentially face Lakers  in the 1st round(Portland beat the Nuggets in the final game otherwise Lakers would have been 6th) or lakers in the 2nd round (if the Lakers finished 7th and won their qualifying playoff game).

No respect for them. That there is why they won't win anything. That mindset, to try and calculate and lose on purpose to face easier matches? Nah, they're bottlers and it shows in their mindset to winning.
They've just dropped game 1 to the Mavs. Still early days, but they don't look smart at the moment.
« Reply #7940 on: May 23, 2021, 12:35:06 am »
Trail Blazers/Nuggets series later on is intriguing.

Today's action has been pretty good so far with the Bucks needing OT to win, and always good to see the Clippers being Clippers.
« Reply #7941 on: May 23, 2021, 10:20:32 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 23, 2021, 12:35:06 am
Trail Blazers/Nuggets series later on is intriguing.

Today's action has been pretty good so far with the Bucks needing OT to win, and always good to see the Clippers being Clippers.
If the Nuggets dont have any guards healthy It feels like Portland probably ends up winning the series. I wish the Nuggets where full heathy this post season they would have a good shot to win it all granted would still be tough to beat fully healthy Lakers
« Reply #7942 on: May 23, 2021, 10:33:24 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 22, 2021, 12:08:14 am
The Commish Silver said he wants the play-in tournament to be a permanent thing. Hmmm....
The rating where good and it not like both 10 seeds made it. Both the 7 seeds won, the wizards Won as an 8 seed and Memphis won as 9 seed. It about money for the league but also it had teams competing and fighting for playoffs much harder during the regular season, which has less tanking overall. Getting Ratings, exciting games to make into the playoffs and more teams trying to get in seems good overall. Yea Lebron probably wasn't happy having to play an extra game but the argument at that point is don't be a 7 seed, and even so he got just another amazing shot in career
« Reply #7943 on: May 23, 2021, 01:24:26 pm »
I understand the money incentive behind it, I really do, I just don't see the need for it from a sporting perspective.

Imagine if after today we come say 4th and qualify for the CL, only to be told we now need to play West Ham/Leicester/Whoever to determine who gets 4th. Why have a 7th/8th seed at all now, just make it 1 to 6 then call the play in to determine who gets 7th or 8th.

Again, totally see why it's happening, but not every team is the Clippers and will tank, some fight tooth and nail to make say 8th then get bounced out from a team below.

I'm off to rant about this on the NHL thread, because the commissioner is rumoured to want a play-in there, which is even more insane given the brutal nature of the Stanley Cup chase!!
« Reply #7944 on: May 24, 2021, 08:37:40 am »
Great wins for especially Grizzlies and also Trail Blazers and the Mavs.
That Brooks kid is special. He does most of the dirty work in defense yet he can score!
what a pathetic display that was by the Heat. Good God, they have the reputation for being a good defensive team :P
Clips now down 2-0 to the Mavs. Damn, Doncic totally toying with them.
« Reply #7947 on: May 26, 2021, 12:13:13 pm »
I've been a Spurs fan for 20 some years, but Doncic is making me want to buy his jersey
« Reply #7948 on: May 26, 2021, 01:09:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May 26, 2021, 12:13:13 pm
I've been a Spurs fan for 20 some years, but Doncic is making me want to buy his jersey
For shame...incredible player though.

Will be a nice replacement for LeBron in 3-4 years
I just don't see a scenario him leaving Dallas. He will finish his career there as he is already the franchise player there, they are building pieces around him slowly like Hardaway Jr, Brunson, Richardson and Kleber etc. I just don't see Porzingis being there long, if they manage to get a useful piece or two for Porzingis, I'm sure they will do it.

Also, Doncic doesn't seem to be type of guy who will keep whining and want out, he seems loyal and he'll be there.
« Reply #7950 on: May 26, 2021, 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on May 26, 2021, 01:09:04 pm
For shame...incredible player though.

Will be a nice replacement for LeBron in 3-4 years
No way, he showed his allegiances here.

« Reply #7951 on: May 26, 2021, 01:31:57 pm »
Wheres Playoff P? Still waiting to meet him  :P

Clippers are such an embarrassment, losing to avoid the Lakers and now being completely exposed by Doncic. Hes incredible, tend to agree think hell be with the Mavs for a long time.
« Reply #7952 on: Today at 05:17:49 am »
