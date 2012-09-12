« previous next »
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:21:58 pm
I have a bet with my other half that the Knicks go further than the Lakers, loser does the school run in the mornings for 4 weeks.
If LeBron and Davis remain healthy, I'd set your alarm clock mate  ;)

Curry's great, no doubt. MVP's too far a shout for me though. If we go by the do it all by himself barometer then Westbrook should be in the conversation (and I'm no fan of his).
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:30:57 pm
If LeBron and Davis remain healthy, I'd set your alarm clock mate  ;)

Curry's great, no doubt. MVP's too far a shout for me though. If we go by the do it all by himself barometer then Westbrook should be in the conversation (and I'm no fan of his).

Westbrook is by miles not even the best and most influential player on his own team.
Re: NBA Discussion
By Miles? You're a harsh man Gods_Left_Boot. Westbrook may not lead the team in scoring, but he finished with triple double average for the 4th time in the past 5 seasons, broke the all time, and leads 3 of the 5 Wizards stats for the season.

Curry's great, but I disagree with LeBron, I still think an MVP should be more than having the most point average out of the most attempts and not even a top 50 FG%. (ignoring Green's screen contributions) Curry does carry a huge load, but so do Embiid, Doncic or Antetokounmpo.

The whole 'MVP buzz' makes no sense I guess, just opinions designed to fill columns.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 06:04:29 pm
By Miles? You're a harsh man Gods_Left_Boot. Westbrook may not lead the team in scoring, but he finished with triple double average for the 4th time in the past 5 seasons, broke the all time, and leads 3 of the 5 Wizards stats for the season.

Curry's great, but I disagree with LeBron, I still think an MVP should be more than having the most point average out of the most attempts and not even a top 50 FG%. (ignoring Green's screen contributions) Curry does carry a huge load, but so do Embiid, Doncic or Antetokounmpo.

The whole 'MVP buzz' makes no sense I guess, just opinions designed to fill columns.

All those players you mentioned have tons of quality around of them, compared to the Warriors.

I don't think he is the MVP, but to compare Giannis and Embiid is imo nonsense given who they are surrounded with in comparison to Curry.

Re: NBA Discussion
Of course they're surrounded by talent, and without Thompson, Curry still has Green and Wiggins so he's hardly all by himself.

GS's payroll is significantly more than Jokic's team, the guy I think should get the MVP. Curry's on $43million this year, I'm guessing like Kobe's final 3 years or so, this has some say on the level of quality a team can afford to surround him with.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:34:44 pm
I don't think he is the MVP
...and that was my whole point. We can argue to death whether Curry is all by his lonesome, or whether he's turning roots into tree trunks at GS. My point is LeBron's way off the mark saying Curry should get the MVP.
Re: NBA Discussion
Of course they're surrounded by talent, and without Thompson, Curry still has Green and Wiggins so he's hardly all by himself.

GS's payroll is significantly more than Jokic's team, the guy I think should get the MVP. Curry's on $43million this year, I'm guessing like Kobe's final 3 years or so, this has some say on the level of quality a team can afford to surround him with.

I'm not really arsed about who has what in terms of money, I'm pointing out the difference in both teams. Whether or not Curry should take a paycut, is not relevant really to the point that I'm making [I don't think he should take a paycutt, he's earned his money]. But it's clear that this current Warrior team, even with Green [who is not an offensive threat] and Wigginis [who is inconsistent], wouldn't be near the playoffs by any means without Curry.

You brought up his previous years, and I pointed out some of the things he's deal with in this current team under the circumstances. He's played at an MPV level. Not that he should be one for this year but his play has been exceptional.
