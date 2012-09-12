Rajon Rondo Will Opt Out Of Contract With Lakers
Rajon Rondo will opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 20-21 season, according to a report from Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews.com.
Hes definitely opting out, a league source said.
Rondo has a player option worth $2.96 million.
Rondo could still re-sign with the Lakers, but didn't shut down the possibility of leaving during an interview with ESPN.
Im definitely going to entertain it, Rondo said of free agency. Obviously, always thinking about running it back with a great group of guys and coaching staff. I cant thank those guys enough for giving me a shot the last couple of years. Its been amazing playing for this organization.
My agent and I will sit down and talk, but right now, Im just kind of enjoying the moment, continuing to ride this high out. I dont want to think about free agency right now; Ive got a couple of months to do that as well. Right now, Im going to enjoy the time with my family, friends, take a lot of great vacations and keep enjoying life.
CHRIS SHERIDAN/BASKETBALLNEWS.COM