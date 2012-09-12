« previous next »
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7760 on: October 12, 2020, 04:19:09 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on October 12, 2020, 03:56:19 PM
Main argument:  MJ needed Scottie to win those titles.
LBJ won *multiple* titles with JR fucking Smith

 :P

AD and Kyrie didn't help?  ;D
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7761 on: October 13, 2020, 10:40:10 AM »
Jordan won titles with Luc Longley as starting centre!
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7762 on: October 14, 2020, 08:42:45 AM »
Does there have to be a MJ vs. LBJ debate?

It's like having a Maradona vs Pele argument. Different eras and both unbelievable players
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7763 on: October 15, 2020, 05:15:26 PM »
Wojbomb: Daryl Morey is stepping down as Rockets GM.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7764 on: October 15, 2020, 08:34:58 PM »
Daryl Morey Steps Down As General Manager Of Rockets

Daryl Morey has step down as general manager of the Houston Rockets.

Morey had spent 13 seasons running the Rockets with the team making the Western Conference Finals in 2015 and 2018.

After the Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs, Morey approached Tilman Fertitta about leaving the job and the two sides worked through an exit agreement.

While Morey isn't ruling out a potential return to the NBA, he has become increasingly interested in pursuing interests outside of basketball.

The Rockets are planning to promote executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone to general manager.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports that the decision was made "100 percent" by Morey.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7765 on: October 15, 2020, 08:35:38 PM »
Ty Lue To Become Head Coach Of Clippers

Ty Lue will become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lue and the Clippers are finalizing a five-year deal.

Lue spent this past season as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers with the Clippers.

Lue also was a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. The Los Angeles Lakers offered their head coaching job to Lue during the 2019 offseason but they were unable to agree on a contract.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7766 on: October 15, 2020, 08:36:10 PM »
Clippers To Hire Chauncey Billups As Lead Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Clippers will hire Chauncey Billups as a lead assistant coach on the staff of Ty Lue.

Billups has worked in broadcasting since his retirement from the NBA, but he had signaled an interest in coaching.

Billups was also a canidate to run the front office of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 offseason.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7767 on: October 15, 2020, 08:38:29 PM »
Anthony Davis To Opt Out, Re-Sign With Lakers

Anthony Davis will opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Davis and Rich Paul will hold meetings in the coming weeks to determine which contract path makes the most sense for him.

Davis could sign a one-plus-one contract worth $68.1 million to become a free agent again in 2021.

Davis could also sign a two-plus-one to become a free agent in 2022 when he would then be eligible for a contract worth 35 percent of the max. With a $125 million cap projection for 2022, Davis could sign a five-year, $253.75 million deal.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7768 on: October 15, 2020, 08:38:53 PM »
Warriors To Join Lakers With Interest In Signing Dwight Howard

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be among the teams interested in signing Dwight Howard this offseason, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Howard and the Los Angeles Lakers also have mutual interest in a deal.

Howard rehabbed his value during the 19-20 season, embracing a reduced role with the Lakers.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7769 on: October 15, 2020, 08:40:01 PM »
Knicks Could Be Interested In Trade For Russell Westbrook

The New York Knicks could be interested in a potential trade for Russell Westbrook this offseason if he becomes available, according to some agents who spoke with Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Westbrook viewed New York as a welcome landing spot in 2019 when the Oklahoma City Thunder pursued a trade of him.

Westbrook has three seasons and $132 million remaining on his contract with the Houston Rockets.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7770 on: October 15, 2020, 08:41:30 PM »
Rajon Rondo Will Opt Out Of Contract With Lakers

Rajon Rondo will opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 20-21 season, according to a report from Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews.com.

Hes definitely opting out, a league source said.

Rondo has a player option worth $2.96 million.

Rondo could still re-sign with the Lakers, but didn't shut down the possibility of leaving during an interview with ESPN.

Im definitely going to entertain it, Rondo said of free agency. Obviously, always thinking about running it back with a great group of guys and coaching staff. I cant thank those guys enough for giving me a shot the last couple of years. Its been amazing playing for this organization.

My agent and I will sit down and talk, but right now, Im just kind of enjoying the moment, continuing to ride this high out. I dont want to think about free agency right now; Ive got a couple of months to do that as well. Right now, Im going to enjoy the time with my family, friends, take a lot of great vacations and keep enjoying life.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7771 on: October 15, 2020, 08:42:02 PM »
Jerami Grant To Receive Interest From Nuggets, Pistons, Suns, Mavericks

Jerami Grant will decline his $9.3 million player option for the 20-21 season to become a free agent, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Grant and the Denver Nuggets have significant mutual interest on a new deal.

The Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are also expected to show interest in Grant.

Grant is capable of playing both forward positions and has improved as a three-point shooter.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7772 on: October 15, 2020, 08:44:58 PM »
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Likely To Become Free Agent, Could Have Interest Beyond Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to decline his $8.5 million player option for the 20-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers will have significant mutual interest, there are expected to be some external suitors.

The Atlanta Hawks have cap space and could emerge with interest in Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope first joined the Lakers during the 2017 offseason. The Lakers will have full Bird rights on Caldwell-Pope.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7773 on: October 15, 2020, 08:46:11 PM »
Bucks To Pursue Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be a strong suitor for Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Bucks are prioritizing additional playmaking and shooting around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent with the Sacramento Kings, which gives them matching rights. The Bucks were in a similar situation last offseason with Malcolm Brogdon and agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers.

The Kings signed Buddy Hield to a four-year, $94 million extension before the 19-20 season, but Luke Walton seemed to prefer Bogdanovic as the season progressed.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7774 on: October 15, 2020, 08:47:19 PM »
Heat 'Preparing To Go All In' To Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2021

The Miami Heat are "preparing to go all in on the pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency," sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Heat could have enough cap space to sign Antetokounmpo outright, but that will mean prioritizing shorter term contracts this offseason.

Miami eliminated Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo has won the past two regular season MVPs.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7775 on: October 15, 2020, 08:48:06 PM »
Jeff Van Gundy Meets With Rockets, Will Continue Dialogue On Thursday

Jeff Van Gundy met with management and ownership of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The conversations between Van Gundy and the Rockets will continue on Thursday.

The Rockets parted ways with Van Gundy in 2007 and he has since worked in broadcasting.

The Rockets are also considering Ty Lue, John Lucas and several other candidates.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7776 on: October 16, 2020, 12:48:39 AM »
Nice updates! That would be mad to see Van Gundy back in coaching after all these years broadcasting. (In the NBA I meant).
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7777 on: October 16, 2020, 07:13:25 AM »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on October 16, 2020, 12:48:39 AM
Nice updates! That would be mad to see Van Gundy back in coaching after all these years broadcasting. (In the NBA I meant).
Yeah I would look forward to first Rockets-Spurs game for some laughs. Him and Pop are very good friends and Pop chose him as assistant in national team.

Also let's not forget this:

https://youtu.be/dqNPzZI6PfI
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7778 on: October 28, 2020, 05:38:07 PM »
Daryl Morey in advanced talks to take over basketball operations for the Sixers, per Woj.

Bye bye Ben Simmons.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7779 on: October 29, 2020, 06:18:32 PM »
per Woj

After 35 years of stewardship, the Millers have entered into an agreement to sell the Utah Jazz to Qualtrics founder
@RyanQualtrics
, sources tell ESPN.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7780 on: October 29, 2020, 06:24:49 PM »
Rockets To Hire Stephen Silas As Head Coach

Rockets Emphatically Uninterested In James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade With 76ers

Jeff Van Gundy's Houston Candidacy Likely Lacked Support From Harden, Westbrook

76ers Recently Signed Elton Brand To Two-Year Contract Extension

Wolves Meet With LaMelo Ball

Rockets Remain 100 Percent Committed To Keeping James Harden

Bucks, Pacers Have Held Victor Oladipo Trade Talks

NBPA Won't Be Rushed Into Decision On Dec. 22nd Start By End Of This Week

NBA To Set Salary Cap At $109M, Luxury Tax At $132M For 20-21 Season

Substantial Faction Of Players Pushing For Jan. 18th Start Date, Free Agency On Dec. 1st

NBA Insiders Fear Knicks Could Become 'Kentucky Pipeline Team'

No First Round Picks Expected To Be Sold Despite Drop In Revenues

Sports Owners Have Increased Confidential Donations To Political Campaigns

NBA To Have On-Court Ads, Less Restrictions On Casino, Alcohol Partnerships

Rockets Interested In Hiring Nate McMillan, Jeff Hornacek As Assistant Coaches

Daryl Morey Pushes Back On Suggestion He Didn't Want To Trade For Russell Westbrook

ESPN, TNT Have 'Strongly Encouraged' NBA To Return To Traditional Calendar

NBA Open To Regional Pods, Might Release Schedule In Halves For Extra Flexibility

Danny Manning Could Join Pacers As Assistant Coach

NBA Estimates 'Net Negative Impact' Of $200M From China's Response To Morey Tweet

NBA's Revenue Declined By Just 10 Percent During 19-20 Season

76ers Hire Dan Burke As Assistant Coach

Danny Green Predicts LeBron James, Other Veterans Won't Play If Season Starts Dec. 22

Clippers Plan To Pursue Rajon Rondo In Free Agency

76ers To Hire Daryl Morey To Run Basketball Operations

Miller Family Agrees To Sell Jazz To Ryan Smith For $1.66 Billion

Terence Davis Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7781 on: October 29, 2020, 09:44:12 PM »

Trail Blazers 2020-21.



Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7782 on: October 30, 2020, 06:15:15 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on October 28, 2020, 05:38:07 PM
Daryl Morey in advanced talks to take over basketball operations for the Sixers, per Woj.

Bye bye Ben Simmons.
I just don't see Doc's style and tactics matching Morey, strange pick imo.
Logged

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7783 on: October 30, 2020, 03:44:44 PM »
D'Antoni to go to the Nets as Nash's assistant (?!?) per Woj.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7784 on: October 30, 2020, 04:23:24 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on October 30, 2020, 03:44:44 PM
D'Antoni to go to the Nets as Nash's assistant (?!?) per Woj.
And Ime Udoka as well. He first asked Mike and Dirk for assistant manager roles and Dirk turned it down saying it's not time for him yet.
Amare accepted it and Mike probably told him he would do it if he doesn't land one of the 76'ers, Pacers jobs.

It would be definitely interesting, I hope their chemistry matches and I think it will.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7785 on: Today at 08:13:17 AM »
Harden wants to get traded to the Nets
