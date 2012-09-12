Rajon Rondo Will Opt Out Of Contract With Lakers



Rajon Rondo will opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 20-21 season, according to a report from Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews.com.



Hes definitely opting out, a league source said.



Rondo has a player option worth $2.96 million.



Rondo could still re-sign with the Lakers, but didn't shut down the possibility of leaving during an interview with ESPN.



Im definitely going to entertain it, Rondo said of free agency. Obviously, always thinking about running it back with a great group of guys and coaching staff. I cant thank those guys enough for giving me a shot the last couple of years. Its been amazing playing for this organization.



My agent and I will sit down and talk, but right now, Im just kind of enjoying the moment, continuing to ride this high out. I dont want to think about free agency right now; Ive got a couple of months to do that as well. Right now, Im going to enjoy the time with my family, friends, take a lot of great vacations and keep enjoying life.



