Celtics really should call up Tacko Fall
Imagine scoring 111 and getting beat by 47!
How is Kanter doing so far for the Celtics?
Not bad at all, starting to get a lot of love from fans online and in arena. He's obviously a top gent and part of the feel good vibe. He's only so so on the defensive glass but improved on other end and sets some lovely picks for Kemba. Overall the celtics have lots of solid players but Kanter is the only other than Theis taller than 6'6" in socks, and he's no enforcer. Tacko is a project and his game is raw, but I think he could contribute now. He's a dominating presence in the lower league
Congrats David Fizdale!
Knicks suck but Fizdale is thrash too
Rumors say Becky Hammon could be first female coach in the league as Knicks consider hiring her.
"Luka Doncic has at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the 18th straight game. That ties Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history."
Sixers are almost unbeatable at home.
What's the story with The Town versus H-Town on the jerseys of Warriors and Rockets?
