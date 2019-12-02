How is Kanter doing so far for the Celtics?



Not bad at all, starting to get a lot of love from fans online and in arena. He's obviously a top gent and part of the feel good vibe. He's only so so on the defensive glass but improved on other end and sets some lovely picks for Kemba. Overall the celtics have lots of solid players but Kanter is the only other than Theis taller than 6'6" in socks, and he's no enforcer. Tacko is a project and his game is raw, but I think he could contribute now. He's a dominating presence in the lower league