Offline deFacto

Re: NBA Discussion
Spurs are killing me
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
Kyle Lowry, that was not pretty.
Offline mallin9

Re: NBA Discussion
Celtics really should call up Tacko Fall
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
As much as I liked Spurs beating the Rockets, state of that refs.. How do you miss Harden's dunk and not credit 2 points to Rockets for God's sake?
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Celtics really should call up Tacko Fall
How is Kanter doing so far for the Celtics?
Offline bryanHOdHOdHOd

Re: NBA Discussion
Was at that game, very weird! Harden pulled within a point of his record with quarter left. Mad.
Offline mallin9

Re: NBA Discussion
Not bad at all, starting to get a lot of love from fans online and in arena. He's obviously a top gent and part of the feel good vibe.  He's only so so on the defensive glass but improved on other end and sets some lovely picks for Kemba. Overall the celtics have lots of solid players but Kanter is the only other than Theis taller than 6'6" in socks, and he's no enforcer. Tacko is a project and his game is raw, but I think he could contribute now. He's a dominating presence in the lower league
Offline DelTrotter

Re: NBA Discussion
Thats a pretty impressive 24 hours for the Lakers to be fair!
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: NBA Discussion
Kanter is doing well on the offensive end, good rebounder. Personally, I don't think Tacko is ready yet. Saying that would be nice to see him involved a bit more, but at this stage whats more important to his development, playing a few mins in the 3rd/4th quarter for the Celtics or getting regular minutes in the lower league? If he carries on though he could become more involved after the All-Star break.
Offline mallin9

Re: NBA Discussion
Thats the correct approach. I am just full-on hyped on him. Putting up 16/18s with a couple blocks?  Pick him up!!!!
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: NBA Discussion
Congrats David Fizdale!
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: NBA Discussion
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
"Luka Doncic has at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the 18th straight game. That ties Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history."

Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Knicks suck but Fizdale is thrash too
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: NBA Discussion
mans winning in life

Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
Rumors say Becky Hammon could be first female coach in the league as Knicks consider hiring her.
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: NBA Discussion
if she has any sense she should swerve an interview with them
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
Now all alone on 19.

Kind of surprised the record is so low, considering Westbrook and Oscar both had triple double season averages.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
The Brooklyn Nets with/without Kyrie Irving this season:

* with: 4-7 (.364), 116.8 PPG, 119.5 Opp PPG, -2.7 DIFF, .450 Opp WPCT

* without: 9-3 (.750), 108.8 PPG, 106.8 Opp PPG, +1.9 DIFF, .476 Opp WPCT
Offline mallin9

Re: NBA Discussion
Hayward came back and played well
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
Jazz have basically bet the farm on Conley and lost. Even gave up future picks for one shot at a title. Dark times await.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: NBA Discussion
Still mad seeing Warriors bottom of the West, even with everything that has gone on.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: NBA Discussion
Raps fans showing their class last night, nice tribute to Kawhi.
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: NBA Discussion
Rudy Gobert has just got a double double within 9 minutes!!
Offline mallin9

Re: NBA Discussion
Tacko is good. Now. Missing ingredient etc.
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: NBA Discussion
These fucking world champions
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
Sixers are almost unbeatable at home.
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
Jazz have finally given up on Exum. Sad he never made it, but this decision came a couple of years too late. Jeff Green also waived. Looks like, aside from Bojan, the summer was a complete cluster.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: NBA Discussion
What's the story with The Town versus H-Town on the jerseys of Warriors and Rockets?
Online kloppagetime

Re: NBA Discussion
Tbf most of the sides in the East are strong at home can see some long series taking place in the playoffs. On Philly I think just like last season this team is built for the playoffs rather than the regular season.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: NBA Discussion
Probably just a marketing thing to sell more jerseys
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: NBA Discussion
Clippers v Lakers was a great game. Heck of a comeback by the Clips.
Online kloppagetime

Re: NBA Discussion
Clippers definitely beat the Lakers in a playoff series Kawhi Vs LeBron in late game situations is a mismatch
