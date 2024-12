FC Bayern vs. RB Leipzig: The facts ahead of the last match of the year



A crunch match to end the year! FC Bayern welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena for the final fixture of 2024 on Friday evening as the Munich men look to return to winning ways after the 2-1 defeat at Mainz 05 last weekend. Which facts suggest that FCB will sign off for the winter break with a win? Read in the facts and figures on the match.



Remarkable run in last league match of the year

Bayern have not lost their final Bundesliga match for 39 years (W25, D14), a current record. They've even won the last 11 in a row, another ongoing league record.



Fortress Allianz Arena

The Reds have won 13 of their 16 league home games in 2024 (D1, L2). In Europe's big five leagues, only Real Madrid boast a higher win percentage at their own stadium (84%) than FCB (81%).



Battle of Friday specialists

In Leipzig and Bayern, the two teams with the best points average in Bundesliga Friday matches go head to head. RB lead this ranking with an average of 2.3 points, followed by FCB on 2.0 points.



Top defences

Bayern boast the best defence in the Bundesliga this season with 12 goals conceded. The Bavarians only allow 5.2 opposition shots per game on average – that's a record since detailed data collection began in 2004/05. Leipzig, with 15 goals conceded, have the second-strongest defence this term together with Union Berlin.



Leipzig awkward opponents

Bayern have only managed to win two of their last six competitive meetings with RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena (D2, L2). The win ratio at home of 63 percent is the lowest against a current Bundesliga club. The task is to improve that on Friday and end 2024 with victory at home.