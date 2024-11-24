« previous next »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 24, 2024, 05:23:32 pm
St.Pauli are 2-0 down at half time and have done nothing going forward,can't see how they get back in this.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 29, 2024, 06:59:22 pm
And a relegation 6 pointer coming up for St.Pauli, 2.30 eastern time today and hopefully an early christmas present of a goal scored at home.Up the punx !
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 29, 2024, 07:59:36 pm
Goal!!! Finally!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 05:07:31 am
Kane surely can get his first trophy this year I suppose?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 06:01:36 pm
Whos this Gittens guy? Looks a bit tasty.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 06:17:51 pm
Kane out injured. Bayern a different team without him. Cmon Dortmund.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 07:12:24 pm
Bayern are slow and boring as fok
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 07:17:51 pm
Players going down when getting hit in the wall is a joke. Glad the ref didn't fall for that, regardless of how much I'd prefer Bayern to lose.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 07:26:45 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 30, 2024, 07:17:51 pm
Players going down when getting hit in the wall is a joke. Glad the ref didn't fall for that, regardless of how much I'd prefer Bayern to lose.
Bit harsh that. Have you ever been hit in the head with a ball from a professional footballer from 10 yds?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 30, 2024, 07:47:07 pm
Quote from: mobydick on November 30, 2024, 07:26:45 pm
Bit harsh that. Have you ever been hit in the head with a ball from a professional footballer from 10 yds?

Oh come on. There are obviously going to be times where it's legitimate. This wasn't one of those times.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 3, 2024, 08:05:59 pm
What was Neuer thinking  :lmao
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 3, 2024, 09:30:23 pm
I thought he was going to catch the ball at first, but nope, just an almighty shoulder charge  ;D

Leverkusen took the lead now.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 3, 2024, 09:45:59 pm
Bayern are really going to have to hold on to that lead in the Bundesliga because I can't see them winning the European Cup. Insane if they can't win it back this season and Kane might as well pack it in if that's the case.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 3, 2024, 09:52:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on December  3, 2024, 09:30:23 pm
I thought he was going to catch the ball at first, but nope, just an almighty shoulder charge  ;D

Leverkusen took the lead now.

Haha, it was insane! Almost took his head off! :D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 4, 2024, 11:59:51 am
Beating Leverkusen isn't for everyone, or even scoring against Leverkusen in Bayern's case these days! Kompany hasn't won a tough game yet unless you generously count PSG at home, pretty poor but seemingly has a bye to a title anyway, timing is everything!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 4, 2024, 12:17:27 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on December  4, 2024, 11:59:51 am
Beating Leverkusen isn't for everyone, or even scoring against Leverkusen in Bayern's case these days! Kompany hasn't won a tough game yet unless you generously count PSG at home, pretty poor but seemingly has a bye to a title anyway, timing is everything!

To be fair they were missing their best player in Kane and Neuer's brainfart was really early in the game so they were playing with 10 men for, what, 75 or so minutes.  Looking at the stats, they more shots and more possession, even with 10 men.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
December 8, 2024, 10:40:58 pm
Jamie Gittens is flying this season. 9 goals in 20 appearances, no doubt hell be back getting offers next, see if hes learnt from Sancho!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:09:18 pm
Well, well. Bayern lost and Leverkusen won, the gap narrows. Big game tomorrow, Leipzig against Frankfurt, a draw would leave Leverkusen 4 points behind in second as would a win for Leipzig. With a win Frankfurt could move to within 3 points.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:11:06 pm
Mainz are Bayern killers  ;D

Kane will be getting twitchy soon, if he doesnt win a trophy this season, he may as well give up.
