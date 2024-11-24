Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Bundesliga Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
502
503
504
505
506
[
507
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Bundesliga Thread (Read 1158693 times)
Boston always unofficial
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,884
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #20240 on:
November 24, 2024, 05:23:32 pm »
St.Pauli are 2-0 down at half time and have done nothing going forward,can't see how they get back in this.
Logged
Boston always unofficial
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,884
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #20241 on:
Yesterday
at 06:59:22 pm »
And a relegation 6 pointer coming up for St.Pauli, 2.30 eastern time today and hopefully an early christmas present of a goal scored at home.Up the punx !
Logged
Boston always unofficial
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,884
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #20242 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:36 pm »
Goal!!! Finally!
Logged
him_15
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,916
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #20243 on:
Today
at 05:07:31 am »
Kane surely can get his first trophy this year I suppose?
Logged
Believer
Print
Pages:
1
...
502
503
504
505
506
[
507
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Bundesliga Thread
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2