« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 1148099 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20160 on: October 29, 2024, 05:19:46 pm »
Goal! RB Leipzig 2, FC St. Pauli Hamburg 0. Christoph Baumgartner  17'
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20161 on: October 29, 2024, 05:38:03 pm »
Goal St Pauli
Morgan Guilavogui  28'

2-1


Goal  Leipzig
Yussuf Poulsen  30'

3-1


Goal for Augsburg
Alexis Claude-Maurice  26'



Goal Leverkusen  3-0
Aleix García   36'



Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20162 on: October 29, 2024, 06:19:48 pm »
What A Goal
St Pauli  3-2
Eric Smith 58'


Goal! OFC Kickers 1901 0, Karlsruher SC 1. Budu Zivzivadze  61'

Goal! OFC Kickers 1901 0, Karlsruher SC 2. Marcel Beifus   72'

Goal! RB Leipzig 4, FC St. Pauli Hamburg 2. Antonio Nusa  80'

Goal! FC Augsburg 2, FC Schalke 04 0. Arne Maier  87'

Goal! FC Augsburg 3, FC Schalke 04 0. Samuel Essende  90'

« Last Edit: October 29, 2024, 06:49:00 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20163 on: October 29, 2024, 07:44:04 pm »
Bayer Leverkusen 3
v
SV 07 Elversberg 0



FC Augsburg 3
v
Schalke 04 0


Kickers Offenbach 0
v
Karlsruher SC 2


RB Leipzig 4
v
St. Pauli 2
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20164 on: October 29, 2024, 07:44:47 pm »
FC Cologne
v
Holstein Kiel
1-0 Koln
 Tim Lemperle  8'
2-0 Koln
Luca Waldschmidt  84'
3-0 Koln
Luca Waldschmidt  90+7'
Full Time   3-0

SSV Jahn Regensburg
v
SpVgg Greuther Furth
1-0 Goal SSV Jahn Regensburg
Rasim Bulic 59'
Rasim Bulic (SSV Jahn Regensburg) is shown the red card. 63'
Full Time   1-0

VfB Stuttgart
v
Kaiserslautern
1-0 Stuttgart
Nick Woltemade 14'
1-1
Boris Tomiak 43' ( Pen )
2-1 Stuttgart
Chris Führich 75'
Full Time  2-1


VfL Wolfsburg
v
Borussia Dortmund
0-0 Extra Time To Be Played
H/T E/T  0-0
1-0 Wolfsburg
Jonas Wind  117'
Full Time  1-0


« Last Edit: October 29, 2024, 10:22:56 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20165 on: October 30, 2024, 04:48:07 pm »
German Cup 2nd Round
30/10/2024

Eintracht Frankfurt
17:00
Borussia Mgladbach

SC Freiburg
17:00
Hamburger SV

SC Paderborn
17:00
Werder Bremen

Hertha Berlin
17:00
1. FC Heidenheim

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
19:45
1. FC Nürnberg

Arminia Bielefeld
19:45
1. FC Union Berlin

Dynamo Dresden
19:45
SV Darmstadt 98

1. FSV Mainz 05
19:45
FC Bayern Munich
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20166 on: October 30, 2024, 05:04:29 pm »
First Set Of Games


Eintracht Frankfurt   F/T
17:00
Borussia Mgladbach
Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the red card. 15'
1-0 Frankfurt
Hugo Ekitiké  45+2'
Gladbach Goal 1-1
Ko Itakura  47'
Goal Frankfurt  2-1
Omar Marmoush  70'


SC Freiburg  F/T
17:00
Hamburger SV
1-0 Freiburg 
 Matthias Ginter  19'
2-0 Freiburg
Vincenzo Grifo  ( Pen ) 43'
Goal Hamburg  2-1
Jonas Meffert  51'

SC Paderborn F/T
17:00
Werder Bremen
1-0 Bremen
Marvin Ducksch 30'

Hertha Berlin  F/T
17:00
1. FC Heidenheim
1-0 Hertha
Derry Scherhant  16'
2-0 Hertha
Michaël Cuisance  74'
Goal Heidenheim  2-1
Stefan Schimmer  89'



I'll Up Date on this post save posting new posts
« Last Edit: October 30, 2024, 07:00:15 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20167 on: October 30, 2024, 07:19:00 pm »
2nd Set of games

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim  F/T
19:45
1. FC Nürnberg
Goal Hoffenheim 1-0
 Haris Tabakovic 27'
Goal Nurnberg  1-1
Mahir Emreli   47'
Goal Hoffenheim  2-1
Arthur Chaves  71'


Arminia Bielefeld  F/T
19:45
1. FC Union Berlin
Goal Bielefield 1-0
Marius Wörl 12'
Goal Bielefield  2-0
André Becker  71'

Dynamo Dresden  F/T
19:45
SV Darmstadt 98
Goal Darmstadt 1-0
Aleksandar Vukotic  56'
Goal Dresden 1-1
Jakob Lemmer  84'
Goal Darmstadt 2-1
Tobias Kempe (Pen 90+2)
Goal Dresden   2-2
Jakob Lemmer 90+11
Extra Time To Be Played
Goal Darmstadt  3-2
 Isac Lidberg  98'

1. FSV Mainz 05   F/T
19:45
FC Bayern Munich
Goal Bayern 1-0
Jamal Musiala 2'
Goal Bayern 2-0
Jamal Musiala  37'
Goal Bayern  3-0
 Leroy Sané 45+1
Goal Bayern  4-0
Jamal Musiala  45+4'
« Last Edit: October 30, 2024, 10:24:42 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20168 on: Today at 06:56:33 pm »
Confirmed lineups: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart
The ninth round of the 2024/25 Bundesliga's campaign kicks off with a tantalizing match-up between defending 2023/24 champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 2023/24 league runners up VfB Stuttgart.

Respective head-coaches Xabi Alonso and Sebastian Hoeneß have submitted their team sheets. A surprise from Xabi sees Nordi Mukiele retain his place in the starting XI.

Leverkusen (4-2-3-1):

Hradecky - Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Mukiele - G. Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo - Frimpong, Boniface, Wirtz

Stuttgart (4-2-3-1):

Nübel - Vagnoman, Rouault, Chase, Mittelstädt - Karazor, Stiller - Leweling, Undav, Millot - Touré
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #20169 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm »
Watching on ESPN+, en Espanol, because the English announcers are terrible.

When the offside is described as muy evidente, I'm just fine with understanding... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 