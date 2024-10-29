Confirmed lineups: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart

The ninth round of the 2024/25 Bundesliga's campaign kicks off with a tantalizing match-up between defending 2023/24 champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 2023/24 league runners up VfB Stuttgart.



Respective head-coaches Xabi Alonso and Sebastian Hoeneß have submitted their team sheets. A surprise from Xabi sees Nordi Mukiele retain his place in the starting XI.



Leverkusen (4-2-3-1):



Hradecky - Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Mukiele - G. Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo - Frimpong, Boniface, Wirtz



Stuttgart (4-2-3-1):



Nübel - Vagnoman, Rouault, Chase, Mittelstädt - Karazor, Stiller - Leweling, Undav, Millot - Touré