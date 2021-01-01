« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Hattrick for Kane
There are four all-Bundesliga ties with Mainz hosting Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund travels to Wolfsburg, St Pauli against RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt facing Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Last seasons winners Bayer Leverkusen will play 2.Bundesliga SV Elversberg and last seasons finalists Kaiserslautern host VfB Stuttgart.

Full Draw:

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Bayern München  Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach  Wednesday October 30th  5.00  PM

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund  Tuesday October 29th 7.45 PM

RB Leipzig vs FC St. Pauli   Tuesday 29th October 5.00 PM

SC Freiburg vs Hamburger SV   Wednesday October 30th  5.00 PM

Hertha BSC vs 1. FC Heidenheim  Wednesday October 30th 5.00  PM

VfB Stuttgart vs 1. FC Kaiserslautern  Tuesday October 29th  7.45 PM

FC Augsburg vs FC Schalke 04  Tuesday October 29th  5.00  PM

TSG Hoffenheim vs 1. FC Nürnberg   Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM

SC Paderborn 07 vs SV Werder Bremen  Wednesday October 30th  5.00 PM

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs SV Elversberg  Tuesday 29th October 29th  5.00  PM

1. FC Köln vs Holstein Kiel  Tuesday October 29th 7.45 PM

SSV Jahn Regensburg vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth  Tuesday October 29th  7.45 PM

Arminia Bielefeld vs 1. FC Union Berlin  Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM

Dynamo Dresden vs SV Darmstadt 98   Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM

Kickers Offenbach vs Karlsruher SC  Tuesday 29th October  5.00 PM
