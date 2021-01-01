There are four all-Bundesliga ties with Mainz hosting Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund travels to Wolfsburg, St Pauli against RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt facing Borussia Mönchengladbach.



Last seasons winners Bayer Leverkusen will play 2.Bundesliga SV Elversberg and last seasons finalists Kaiserslautern host VfB Stuttgart.



Full Draw:



1. FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Bayern München Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM



Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Wednesday October 30th 5.00 PM



VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Tuesday October 29th 7.45 PM



RB Leipzig vs FC St. Pauli Tuesday 29th October 5.00 PM



SC Freiburg vs Hamburger SV Wednesday October 30th 5.00 PM



Hertha BSC vs 1. FC Heidenheim Wednesday October 30th 5.00 PM



VfB Stuttgart vs 1. FC Kaiserslautern Tuesday October 29th 7.45 PM



FC Augsburg vs FC Schalke 04 Tuesday October 29th 5.00 PM



TSG Hoffenheim vs 1. FC Nürnberg Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM



SC Paderborn 07 vs SV Werder Bremen Wednesday October 30th 5.00 PM



Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs SV Elversberg Tuesday 29th October 29th 5.00 PM



1. FC Köln vs Holstein Kiel Tuesday October 29th 7.45 PM



SSV Jahn Regensburg vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth Tuesday October 29th 7.45 PM



Arminia Bielefeld vs 1. FC Union Berlin Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM



Dynamo Dresden vs SV Darmstadt 98 Wednesday October 30th 7.45 PM



Kickers Offenbach vs Karlsruher SC Tuesday 29th October 5.00 PM