Fair enough. Even so, fan's down own managers. Like you said earlier he has always known his own worth.



yeah true.Thing is, Klopp’s brand ambassador work over the years should show that as cool a guy and as emotionally invested as he is with the teams he worked at - he is also VERY much into working to make as much money as possible, he isn’t the ‘perfect’ man people portray him to be - but he’s never hid it, people just ignored that part of it.Now he’s able to do a job in the sport he loves without the major stress, and get paid a lot to do it - win win! He knows fans won’t like it - he’s not stupid, which shows that he doesn't care about that side of it. So long as he has the backing of his family and friends he won’t care. People need to get that.