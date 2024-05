That's why him going to Bayern wouldn't necessarily be that bad a decision in my view from their point of view. Not so sure about him, because he'd trade in overachieving with Austria with being under huge pressure with Bayern.



Although talks are reportedly ongoing, I think it's interesting that he's been taking his time to consider it and there was a quote I read after he let Austria know about the contact with Bayern that pretty much felt like he'd have to decide whether all the scrutiny/pressure, media circus etc. would be worth it to him.I think the predicament Bayern are in can be traced back to Flick jumping ship to take over the national team. I know Bayern had coveted Nagelsmann for years, but perhaps him taking over in 2021 was perhaps a season or two too early. Tuchel just isn't a long-term fit (not like any Bayern manager can be legitimately viewed as such). Now they are stuck in a situation in which their likely preferred candidates (Alonso, Klopp) aren't interested and they seem unwilling to take a risk on and an up and coming manager. Nagelsmann decided to renew his deal with Germany rather than go back. Rangnick is a short-term solution, but I'd like to think he's going to want certain concessions in order to be convinced to take over the job. It won't be about money and if anything having someone who has been at the forefront of data, recruitment and tactics over the past two decades might give Bayern the reshuffle they need.