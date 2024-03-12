Wirtz is not a midfielder, and plays in the reserved number 10 role Xabi uses; Elliot is great, but Wirtz is another level and plays further forward. Wirtz is younger (by a month) and, whilst Elliot is yet to break into the senior England squad, Wirtz is the best German player by a mile and a strong Ballon D'Or contender in a couple of years along with Bellingham - he is *THAT* good



Never said he was a midfielder. I just don't believe the 100m it would take would be worth it. We don't really play with a 10 currently but if we did maybe Elliott is that player in a new setup? It just doesn't seem like a smart thing to do to spend a massive amount on a position we don't particularly need. Also if alonso comes and plays the same system it could be Mo who takes up the 10 spot.