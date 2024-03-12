« previous next »
« Reply #19320 on: Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
That puts them through to the semis, right?

Yes
« Reply #19321 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
The DFB-Pokal remains unbeatable. 3rd tier Saarbrücken have eliminated Bayern, Frankfurt & now Gladbach to book a place in the semi at home against Kaiserslautern.
« Reply #19322 on: Yesterday at 10:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm
The DFB-Pokal remains unbeatable. 3rd tier Saarbrücken have eliminated Bayern, Frankfurt & now Gladbach to book a place in the semi at home against Kaiserslautern.

;D

'In the last five years, Saarbrücken has reached the DFB-Pokal semi-finals more often (2x) than Bayern (1x).' - www.transfermarkt.de/dfb-pokal/abschneiden/pokalwettbewerb/DFB


Saarbrucken 2-1 Monchengladbach; 5 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-03-2024-1-fc-saarbrucken-vs-borussia-monchengladbach

« Reply #19323 on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 11, 2024, 03:07:01 pm
Wirtz is not a midfielder, and plays in the reserved number 10 role Xabi uses; Elliot is great, but Wirtz is another level and plays further forward.  Wirtz is younger (by a month) and, whilst Elliot is yet to break into the senior England squad, Wirtz is the best German player by a mile and a strong Ballon D'Or contender in a couple of years along with Bellingham - he is *THAT* good
Never said he was a midfielder. I just don't believe the 100m it would take would be worth it. We don't really play with a 10 currently but if we did maybe Elliott is that player in a new setup? It just doesn't seem like a smart thing to do to spend a massive amount on a position we don't particularly need. Also if alonso comes and plays the same system it could be Mo who takes up the 10 spot.
« Reply #19324 on: Today at 01:29:18 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:04:04 pm
;D

'In the last five years, Saarbrücken has reached the DFB-Pokal semi-finals more often (2x) than Bayern (1x).' - www.transfermarkt.de/dfb-pokal/abschneiden/pokalwettbewerb/DFB


Saarbrucken 2-1 Monchengladbach; 5 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-03-2024-1-fc-saarbrucken-vs-borussia-monchengladbach



Saarbrücken are a fucking blast!  ;D
« Reply #19325 on: Today at 02:10:17 am »
Reading up on Schalke, their financial situation is really bad, currently 15th in 2 Bundesliga, sounds like they won't get a licence if they're relegated to 3 Liga, would have to play in the regional leagues.
