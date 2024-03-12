That puts them through to the semis, right?
The DFB-Pokal remains unbeatable. 3rd tier Saarbrücken have eliminated Bayern, Frankfurt & now Gladbach to book a place in the semi at home against Kaiserslautern.
Wirtz is not a midfielder, and plays in the reserved number 10 role Xabi uses; Elliot is great, but Wirtz is another level and plays further forward. Wirtz is younger (by a month) and, whilst Elliot is yet to break into the senior England squad, Wirtz is the best German player by a mile and a strong Ballon D'Or contender in a couple of years along with Bellingham - he is *THAT* good
'In the last five years, Saarbrücken has reached the DFB-Pokal semi-finals more often (2x) than Bayern (1x).' - www.transfermarkt.de/dfb-pokal/abschneiden/pokalwettbewerb/DFBSaarbrucken 2-1 Monchengladbach; 5 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-03-2024-1-fc-saarbrucken-vs-borussia-monchengladbach
