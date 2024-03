I've only watched a few games of leverkusen now and definitely not as much as others who will no doubt know better. I'm not sure I'd want any of their players.



Don’t care about their players, it’s their manager I’m interested in.Wirtz will be going for big money in the summer, no doubt about that, but I can’t think of anyone in our current midfield I’d want him to replace. Frimpong and Grimaldo are brilliant but we’ve got Trent and Robbo so…Main thing is they look like a team that is a lot more than the sum of its parts and that’s down to the manager.