Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 1042282 times)

oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 04:23:11 pm

FC Koln 0 - [2] Bayer Leverkusen; Alejandro Grimaldo goal on 73' - https://streamin.one/v/7046b4eb & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1764320807717675337
Knight

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 04:25:01 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March  3, 2024, 04:21:36 pm
Leverkusen minutes away from going 11 points ahead with 9 games left each

Yeah this league is done basically.
Syntexity

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 04:30:05 pm
Think its 10 points clear with 10 games to go. Still a big gap and they certainly look good for the title, its not done until its done of course but Bayern looks likely to lose more points.
Boston Bosox

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 04:42:03 pm
1899 Hoffenheim 1  Werder Bremen 0
8 Minutes Gone
killer-heels

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 04:44:19 pm
You would imagine the title is done now? What an incredible achievement.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 05:02:00 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March  3, 2024, 04:21:36 pm
Leverkusen minutes away from going 11 points ahead with 9 games left each

10 points with 10 games left, but close enough
classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 05:05:08 pm
Yep. Leverkusen winning 6 of their last games guarantees them the league, regardless of Bayern's results
rossipersempre

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 05:08:26 pm
Bring it on home Xabi. Exceptional. Imagine if they win it as invincibles.

Boston Bosox

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 05:14:28 pm
2-0 Hoffenheim
disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 05:54:24 pm
Leverkusen will probably win the domestic double without defeat. Quite the achievement but even if they don't they'll still almost certainly win the league and likely the cup too. Europa League they stand a good chance too as they've only got Qarabag in the next round.

The amount of goals Frimpong and Grimaldo have chipped in with has been incredible, I know they aren't sitting full backs or anything but I've never seen wide men who aren't out and out wingers carry a side to a title like this. Trent and Robbo obviously played at a higher level in 2019/20 with far less goals though.

It seems they have a real plan for breaking teams down when they sit and try and frustrate, it's one area where Alonso could improve us on Klopp's play possibly. Let's hope so, anyway.
Spanish Al

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 05:54:49 pm
Theres a reason they are nicknamed Neverkusen. Though not sure if previous leads they have blown were as big as the lead they have now?

This aint quite done yet, and I imagine their fans are still a fairly nervous bunch.
JRed

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 06:13:51 pm
10 points clear with 10 games to go.
Looks like the Kane curse has struck again!
Boston Bosox

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 06:20:40 pm
Bremen Pull one Back
MonsLibpool

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 06:35:53 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on March  3, 2024, 05:54:49 pm
Theres a reason they are nicknamed Neverkusen. Though not sure if previous leads they have blown were as big as the lead they have now?

This aint quite done yet, and I imagine their fans are still a fairly nervous bunch.
No. They lost a couple on the final day.
disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 07:04:53 pm
If Leverkusen lose Alonso wouldn't be surprised to see them go after Thiago Motta at Bologna. Done a great job with them and might achieve a Champions League finish.
rob1966

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 07:12:28 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on March  3, 2024, 05:54:49 pm
Theres a reason they are nicknamed Neverkusen. Though not sure if previous leads they have blown were as big as the lead they have now?

This aint quite done yet, and I imagine their fans are still a fairly nervous bunch.

I can imagine they are bricking it, they still need 21 from 30 pts to seal it, if Bayern win all ten games. You'd think after going 34 games unbeaten they're going to do it, but that nagging doubt will be eating at them.
dimwit

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 07:35:43 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on March  3, 2024, 05:54:49 pm
Theres a reason they are nicknamed Neverkusen. Though not sure if previous leads they have blown were as big as the lead they have now?

This aint quite done yet, and I imagine their fans are still a fairly nervous bunch.

One thing I'd never thought would happen was Leverkusen breaking their curse with a Finn in their team.

We are both cursed in a same manner, with Hyypiä in 2005 being the only outlier that while being very good, has actually won anything meaningful.

Better players, mainly Litmanen, have gone to better teams and Leverkusened them.

So here's hoping Hradecky will the exception.
Buster Gonad

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 08:45:06 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on March  3, 2024, 05:54:49 pm
Theres a reason they are nicknamed Neverkusen. Though not sure if previous leads they have blown were as big as the lead they have now?

This aint quite done yet, and I imagine their fans are still a fairly nervous bunch.

It isn't done and I appreciate their fans won't get carried away. But 34 games unbeaten has never been done by anyone so I'm inclined to believe Alonso has created something extraordinary and they won't be caught.
Vegeta

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 10:07:01 pm
I can't see Leverkusen throwing it away from here Bayern are in freefall and Xabi has that aura about him that makes me believe he's on his way to having a legendary managerial career.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 3, 2024, 10:14:54 pm
Leverkusen won't lose it now.
slaphead

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 4, 2024, 10:20:38 am
Is it true that if Kane wins the Top Scorer trophy in Germany he gets a trophy of a cannon just like the one on the Arsenal badge? I really hope it is. I can just picture his face getting that at the end of the season while Xabi has the league trophy
RJH

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 4, 2024, 11:48:20 am
Quote from: slaphead on March  4, 2024, 10:20:38 am
Is it true that if Kane wins the Top Scorer trophy in Germany he gets a trophy of a cannon just like the one on the Arsenal badge? I really hope it is. I can just picture his face getting that at the end of the season while Xabi has the league trophy


RyanBabel19

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 4, 2024, 11:57:39 am
There's a cruel hilarity that he could go from a trophy dodging side to serial winners and end the season with just that
slaphead

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 4, 2024, 12:01:42 pm
That's brilliant. Imagine the stick he'll get if Arsenal win the league and there's a photo of him holding that in the air. 
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 5, 2024, 10:14:09 am
Stuttgart are doing surprisingly well, just saw the table. Aren't they usually lower-midtable?

Wonder if their manager's also on our list of alternates
Romford_Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 5, 2024, 10:26:08 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on March  3, 2024, 08:45:06 pm
It isn't done and I appreciate their fans won't get carried away. But 34 games unbeaten has never been done by anyone so I'm inclined to believe Alonso has created something extraordinary and they won't be caught.

I refused to get carried away even when we were 15+ points ahead of City in 2020, pre-shutdown. Like I was loving it and all that but the nagging doubt from so many almosts, it's a real thing.
Boston Bosox

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 01:30:02 pm
Borussia Monchengladbach v Cologne: Police make 205 arrests after violent clashes

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68521103
