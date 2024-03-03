Leverkusen will probably win the domestic double without defeat. Quite the achievement but even if they don't they'll still almost certainly win the league and likely the cup too. Europa League they stand a good chance too as they've only got Qarabag in the next round.



The amount of goals Frimpong and Grimaldo have chipped in with has been incredible, I know they aren't sitting full backs or anything but I've never seen wide men who aren't out and out wingers carry a side to a title like this. Trent and Robbo obviously played at a higher level in 2019/20 with far less goals though.



It seems they have a real plan for breaking teams down when they sit and try and frustrate, it's one area where Alonso could improve us on Klopp's play possibly. Let's hope so, anyway.