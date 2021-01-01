« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 1033921 times)

Online smutchin

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 09:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:55:39 pm
Goal! Keeper with an absolute howler!

Hed done well up to that moment but that was awful.
Online Redley

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 09:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:58:48 pm
"A real man makes his own luck." Billy Zane, Titanic.

Pretty sure that was actually Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight. So..ok?
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 09:01:50 pm »
high foot rule is one of the worst written/used rules in the sport
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:01:27 pm
Pretty sure that was actually Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight. So..ok?
"paint me like one of your french girls" - Alfed, The dark knight
Online Spanish Al

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 09:05:28 pm »
Wirtz is a bloody lovely little player.

Can we have him?
Online Hazell

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 09:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:01:27 pm
Pretty sure that was actually Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight. So..ok?

I thought it was Dwight Schrute, The Office?

An no particular reason, I just wanted to an excuse to post that quote :P
Online amir87

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:04:12 pm
"paint me like one of your french girls" - Alfed, The dark knight

That was Thanos in The Avengers you moron.
Online smicer07

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm »
That goalkeeping 🙄
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 09:07:12 pm »
That was a painful one.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 09:07:17 pm »
Ooofftt that looked nasty for Xhaka.

Think thatll be upgraded.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm »
And Mainz down to 10.  :butt
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 09:08:13 pm »
Red card for Mainz.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:04:12 pm
"paint me like one of your french girls" - Alfed, The dark knight

:lmao
Online Spanish Al

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Thought that was innocuous at first but after seeing the replay I do think he knows what hes doing. Perhaps didnt mean to hurt him but clear intent to me.

Great VAR review, very quick.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:04:12 pm
"paint me like one of your french girls" - Alfed, The dark knight

;D
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 09:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:08:51 pm
Thought that was innocuous at first but after seeing the replay I do think he knows what hes doing. Perhaps didnt mean to hurt him but clear intent to me.

Great VAR review, very quick.
think he wanted to trip him at most
Online rawcusk8

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 09:10:26 pm »
First viewing thought it was harsh as he was stepping he catches him but after the reply its defo a red, terrible challenge.

Hows Sepp been tonight?
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 09:12:40 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:10:26 pm
First viewing thought it was harsh as he was stepping he catches him but after the reply it’s defo a red, terrible challenge.

Hows Sepp been tonight?
very good back to the wall showing in the hour-ish ive seen

now he's move out wide, and they're chasing the game, nice opportunity to see his ball playing ability
Online oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »

Jessic Ngankam (Mainz) straight red card against Bayer Leverkusen 79' - https://streamin.one/v/15d9aecf
Online newterp

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 09:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:08:13 pm
Red card for Mainz.

While Curtis Jones assaulter didn't even get a yellow.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 09:14:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:09:57 pm
think he wanted to trip him at most

Perhaps but studs on the back of the calf is a bit nasty and probably just worthy of red. Serious foul play by endangering the safety of an opponent.
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 09:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:14:20 pm
Perhaps but studs on the back of the calf is a bit nasty and probably just worthy of red. Serious foul play by endangering the safety of an opponent.
yeah agreed mate. am on board with the red even on assumption it was 100% accidental - refs need to incentivise not dangling a leg studs first as a way to make a challenge/promote leading with toes to tackle
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 09:22:42 pm »
leverkusen's number 8 must be a part time ref - he's appraising every single decision in conversation with the ref, not sure why he's being tolerated
Online Spanish Al

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19143 on: Today at 09:23:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:19:29 pm
yeah agreed mate. am on board with the red even on assumption it was 100% accidental - refs need to incentivise not dangling a leg studs first as a way to make a challenge/promote leading with toes to tackle

Was just refreshing to see how quickly VAR upgraded it! None of this bollocks of selling the decision to fans by wasting time and sending the ref to the monitor. Would have taken a PL VAR longer to even begin looking at it.

33 unbeaten is that for Bayer? New record  in all comps for a Buli team.

Eleven clear with Bayern to play RB tomorrow, huge pressure on them to win now.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19144 on: Today at 09:24:04 pm »
Wow, 11 points ahead now.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19145 on: Today at 09:25:50 pm »
Is that the unbeaten record for Bundesliga claimed now?
Online oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19146 on: Today at 09:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:25:50 pm
Is that the unbeaten record for Bundesliga claimed now?

Yes mate:-

'[Squawka] Xabi Alonso's Bayer 04 Leverkusen have set the record for the longest unbeaten run across all competitions in German football history. 33 games. 0 defeats.'

^ https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1761139523046551679


Online meady1981

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19147 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm »
But whats he like in a crisis??????
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19148 on: Today at 09:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:25:50 pm
Is that the unbeaten record for Bundesliga claimed now?

Yes, tonight.
Online smutchin

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19149 on: Today at 09:33:02 pm »
That is an insane record.

Experience or not, can anyone seriously doubt his managerial credentials?
Offline classycarra

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19150 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:28:11 pm



he used to be much more expressive
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19151 on: Today at 09:34:24 pm »
If he doesn't deserve a shot at the job, then no one does.
