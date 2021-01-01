« previous next »
Xabi, Zidane, or Soslskjaer :lmao

All of them scored a goal in a winning CL Final.
Xabi, Zidane, or Soslskjaer :lmao 
Heard that this morning on the Radio. Get Ole at the wheel!
@SkySportDE

Andreas Brehme has died at the age of 63, as his partner Susanne Schaefer confirmed to the German Press Agency on Tuesday on behalf of his family. Brehme scored the winning goal with a penalty in the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina to make it 1-0.

Sad news. RIP.
Serie A back in the late 80's and early 90's was amazing. 3 Foreigner limit.

Inter Milan - Germans - Klinsmann, Brehme, Matthäus (WC Winners 1990)
AC Milan - Dutchies - Rijkaard, Gullit, van Basten (Euro Champions 1988)
Deserves him ow thread IMO but hey.

Trent reminds me of him

RIP
As a kid I supported the West German team, always liked the old school DFB jerseys. I remember vividly watching Brehme score that bender against Holland in 90, at that time it was such a jaw dropping goal that you rarely see. From that day on I couldnt forget his name. One of the heroes of my youth.

Rest in peace.
Andreas Brehme explains why he took his penalty in the World Cup final with his right foot, after scoring in a shootout at Mexico 86 with his left - FourFourTwo

The full-back scored in a quarter-final penalty shootout against Mexico at the 1986 World Cup with his left foot, helping send his nation to the semi-finals of the tournament. Nothing untoward there.

Four years later, though, with the game 0-0 in the World Cup final against Argentina, Brehme stepped up to take a penalty in the 85th minute with his right foot. He scored the game's only goal, handing West Germany the Jules Rimet trophy as a result. [Actually the FIFA World Cup trophy, not the Jules Rimet]

Despite changing foot during the four-year intervening period, Brehme claims he didn't even realise he had changed his penalty-taking style.

"I honestly dont know [which is his strongest foot]," he told FourFourTwo in the latest issue available to buy. "In 1986, I was asked why Id taken a penalty with my left foot, as the guy knew I often used my right. I hadnt even noticed. It makes no difference."

Brehme isn't the only German regarded as an expert in penalties, though. Indeed, as the cliché goes, the entire nation is astutely adept at sticking the ball in the net from 12 yards, regardless of the pressure or the situation.

The 1990 World Cup winner explains why, suggesting Germans can treat the situation for what it is: just a penalty

"You cant practice. Franz Beckenbauer used to tell us you could, but I said that wasnt true as taking one in front of 60,000 fans is totally different. I believe Germans are just good at compartmentalising  theres pressure, but its one action that must be treated as such.

"We never really had a first choice [penalty taker]. There was myself, Voller and Matthaus, and we usually played it by ear depending on who felt best about taking it. Lothar didnt fancy it [in the 1990 World Cup final]. I didnt mind who took it, so offered. It might surprise people, but I wasnt nervous at all as I ran up."

At the 1986 World Cup, Brehme was on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich, but left for Inter Milan just two years later. He played for the Italian side over a four-year speel, before enjoying one of the craziest ends to a football career of all-time.

"I was 33 at the time and had spent a year at Real Zaragoza. Kaiserslautern wanted a bit more experience and offered me a one-year contract to help them out.

"I ended up staying there for five seasons! During that time, we were relegated, won the German Cup, got promoted and won the Bundesliga. It was crazy. At 38, I finally hung up my boots. It was lovely to end my career at the club where it all began. It was a dream come true."
Story goes is that Lothar Matthaus had changed his boots at half time and didn't feel comfortable wearing them to take it, despite scoring earlier penalties in the tournament.
Another of those great players from when I was a kid. Important Part of that great 1990 West German side. Sad news. RIP
RIP.
RIP. A set-piece master
Sad loss. Legendary name. Obviously remember him most from Italia 90 and the Euros around that time. Know of his success at Inter with Matthaus and Klinsmann, although think the first time I saw them on TV was losing to Villa in a UEFa Cup game (although they went through in the end).
Sad loss. Legendary name. Obviously remember him most from Italia 90 and the Euros around that time. Know of his success at Inter with Matthaus and Klinsmann, although think the first time I saw them on TV was losing to Villa in a UEFa Cup game (although they went through in the end).

I was at that game, think it was 2-0. But yeah they won the second leg.

RIP.
